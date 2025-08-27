KCET Counselling 2025: Round 2 Mock Test Allotment Result to be Released on August 29; Details Here

KCET 2025 Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will publish the KCET 2025 round 2 provisional seat allotment result on August 29, 2025. Students can check their result by visiting the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. To see the allotment, candidates will need to enter their CET number and date of birth.
The seats are given based on the student’s KCET 2025 rank, the choices they filled, and the availability of seats. Earlier, KEA had released the final round 1 seat allotment result on August 2, 2025, while the provisional round 1 seat allotment was out on August 1, 2025. Before that, the KCET 2025 mock seat allotment was announced on July 25, 2025.
Only those students who cleared the KCET exam are considered for the seat allotment process. By checking the KCET 2025 seat allotment, students will know which college and course has been given to them.
KCET 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Important Dates
Check the below table for the KCET 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Dates:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Display of seat matrix (Choice 3, Choice 4, forfeited, cancelled, newly added, if any)
|
August 21, 2025
|
Mock / Provisional allotment results declaration
|
August 29, 2025 (1 PM onwards)
|
KCET Final allotment result declaration
|
To be out soon
Steps to Check KCET Round 2 Mock Test Allotment Result
Candidates can follow the given steps to check the KCET Round 2 Allotment Result:
Step 1: Go to the official KCET website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, find and click the “KCET 2025 Seat Allotment” or “Round 2 Provisional Allotment” link.
Step 3: Enter your Karnataka CET number and your date of birth in the boxes.
Step 4: Press the Submit or Login button.
Related Stories
Step 5: Your KCET 2025 seat allotment will show on the screen. Read it carefully to see which college and course you got.
Step 6: Click Download or Print to save a copy. Keep the printed or saved copy safe.
Also read: NCERT RIE CEE Result 2025 OUT Soon at riebbs.ac.in, Check Expected Date and Steps Download Here
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation