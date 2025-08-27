Schools Holiday on 27th August
Focus
Quick Links
News

KCET Counselling 2025: Round 2 Mock Test Allotment Result to be Released on August 29; Details Here

Aayesha Sharma
By Aayesha Sharma
Aug 27, 2025, 16:22 IST

KCET Counselling 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will release the KCET 2025 Round 2 provisional seat allotment result on August 29, 2025. Students can check it online at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in using their CET number and date of birth. Seats will be allotted based on rank, filled choices, and seat availability. Candidates must download and follow the given instructions carefully.

KCET Counselling 2025: Round 2 Mock Test Allotment Result to be out soon
KCET Counselling 2025: Round 2 Mock Test Allotment Result to be out soon
Register for Result Updates

KCET 2025 Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will publish the KCET 2025 round 2 provisional seat allotment result on August 29, 2025. Students can check their result by visiting the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. To see the allotment, candidates will need to enter their CET number and date of birth.

The seats are given based on the student’s KCET 2025 rank, the choices they filled, and the availability of seats. Earlier, KEA had released the final round 1 seat allotment result on August 2, 2025, while the provisional round 1 seat allotment was out on August 1, 2025. Before that, the KCET 2025 mock seat allotment was announced on July 25, 2025.

Only those students who cleared the KCET exam are considered for the seat allotment process. By checking the KCET 2025 seat allotment, students will know which college and course has been given to them.

KCET 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Important Dates

Check the below table for the KCET 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Dates:

Events

Dates

Display of seat matrix (Choice 3, Choice 4, forfeited, cancelled, newly added, if any)

August 21, 2025

Mock / Provisional allotment results declaration

August 29, 2025 (1 PM onwards)

KCET Final allotment result declaration

To be out soon

Steps to Check KCET Round 2 Mock Test Allotment Result

Candidates can follow the given steps to check the KCET Round 2 Allotment Result:

Step 1: Go to the official KCET website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click the “KCET 2025 Seat Allotment” or “Round 2 Provisional Allotment” link.

Step 3: Enter your Karnataka CET number and your date of birth in the boxes.

Step 4: Press the Submit or Login button.

Related Stories

Step 5: Your KCET 2025 seat allotment will show on the screen. Read it carefully to see which college and course you got.

Step 6: Click Download or Print to save a copy. Keep the printed or saved copy safe.

Also read: NCERT RIE CEE Result 2025 OUT Soon at riebbs.ac.in, Check Expected Date and Steps Download Here

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News