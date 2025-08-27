KCET Counselling 2025: Round 2 Mock Test Allotment Result to be Released on August 29; Details Here

KCET 2025 Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will publish the KCET 2025 round 2 provisional seat allotment result on August 29, 2025. Students can check their result by visiting the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. To see the allotment, candidates will need to enter their CET number and date of birth.

The seats are given based on the student’s KCET 2025 rank, the choices they filled, and the availability of seats. Earlier, KEA had released the final round 1 seat allotment result on August 2, 2025, while the provisional round 1 seat allotment was out on August 1, 2025. Before that, the KCET 2025 mock seat allotment was announced on July 25, 2025.

Only those students who cleared the KCET exam are considered for the seat allotment process. By checking the KCET 2025 seat allotment, students will know which college and course has been given to them.