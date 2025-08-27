NCERT RIE CEE Result 2025 OUT Soon at riebbs.ac.in, Check Expected Date and Steps Download Here

NCERT RIE CEE Result 2025: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) will soon declare the RIE CEE Result 2025. Students can check their results on the official website of RIE CEE at ncert.nic.in.
The RIE CEE exam 2025 was held on July 13, 2025, at different centres across India. Based on last year’s pattern, the results are usually announced 20 to 25 days after the exam.
NCERT has not given the official date yet. According to reports, the RIE CEE Result 2025 is expected to be released in the last week of August 2025. Check expected date here.
RIE CEE Result 2025 Expected Date in August
RIE CEE Result 2025 is expected to be released in August 2025. This exam was held for admission into different courses like BSc-BEd, BA-BEd, MSc-BEd, BEd, and BEd-MEd.
Once the results are declared, students can download them from the official NCERT RIE CEE website. To check the result, candidates will need to log in with their details. The scorecard will show important information such as the student’s name, application number, category, gender, and marks obtained.
Expected Result Dates for RIE CEE 2025
-
BSc-BEd / BA-BEd / MSc-BEd: August 2025
-
BEd / BEd-MEd: August 2025
How to Check and Download RIE CEE Result 2025?
Students who appeared for the exam can download their RIE CEE 2025 Result online. Follow the steps given below:
Step 1: Visit the official NCERT RIE CEE website at ncert.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the RIE CEE Result Link.
Step 3: Enter your registered login details such as username and password.
Step 4: Click on the ‘RIE CEE 2025 Result’ tab.
Step 5: Your result will open on the screen. Download the PDF and keep it safe for future use.
Details Mentioned in RIE CEE Result 2025 PDF
After downloading the RIE CEE 2025 Result PDF, students should carefully check all the details written on it. The scorecard will include the following information:
-
Name of the Candidate
-
Application Number
-
Category (General/SC/ST/OBC, etc.)
-
Gender
-
Marks Obtained
