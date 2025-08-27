Schools Holiday on 27th August
Focus
Quick Links
News

NCERT RIE CEE Result 2025 OUT Soon at riebbs.ac.in, Check Expected Date and Steps Download Here

Aayesha Sharma
By Aayesha Sharma
Aug 27, 2025, 13:18 IST

NCERT RIE CEE Result 2025: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) will soon release the RIE CEE Result 2025 on its official website. The exam was held on July 13, 2025, and results are expected in the last week of August 2025. Candidates can check their results online by logging in with credentials and downloading the PDF scorecard.

NCERT RIE CEE Result 2025 Out Soon at riebbs.ac.in
NCERT RIE CEE Result 2025 Out Soon at riebbs.ac.in
Register for Result Updates

NCERT RIE CEE Result 2025: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) will soon declare the RIE CEE Result 2025. Students can check their results on the official website of RIE CEE at ncert.nic.in.

The RIE CEE exam 2025 was held on July 13, 2025, at different centres across India. Based on last year’s pattern, the results are usually announced 20 to 25 days after the exam.

NCERT has not given the official date yet. According to reports, the RIE CEE Result 2025 is expected to be released in the last week of August 2025. Check expected date here.

RIE CEE Result 2025 Expected Date in August

RIE CEE Result 2025 is expected to be released in August 2025. This exam was held for admission into different courses like BSc-BEd, BA-BEd, MSc-BEd, BEd, and BEd-MEd.

Once the results are declared, students can download them from the official NCERT RIE CEE website. To check the result, candidates will need to log in with their details. The scorecard will show important information such as the student’s name, application number, category, gender, and marks obtained.

Expected Result Dates for RIE CEE 2025

  • BSc-BEd / BA-BEd / MSc-BEd: August 2025

  • BEd / BEd-MEd: August 2025

How to Check and Download RIE CEE Result 2025?

Students who appeared for the exam can download their RIE CEE 2025 Result online. Follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official NCERT RIE CEE website at ncert.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the RIE CEE Result Link.

Step 3: Enter your registered login details such as username and password.

Step 4: Click on the ‘RIE CEE 2025 Result’ tab.

Step 5: Your result will open on the screen. Download the PDF and keep it safe for future use.

Details Mentioned in RIE CEE Result 2025 PDF

After downloading the RIE CEE 2025 Result PDF, students should carefully check all the details written on it. The scorecard will include the following information:

  • Name of the Candidate

  • Application Number

  • Category (General/SC/ST/OBC, etc.)

  • Gender

  • Marks Obtained

Related Stories

Also read: NVS Class 6th Admission 2026: Registration Last Date Today; Apply at navodaya.gov.in

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News