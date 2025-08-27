NVS Class 6th Admission 2026: Registration Last Date Today; Apply at navodaya.gov.in

NVS Class 6th Admission 2026: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) will close the registration for Class 6 admission today, August 27, 2025. Students who are eligible can apply online at cbseitms.rcil.gov.in/nvs or navodaya.gov.in.
For the academic year 2026–27, the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) will be held in two phases. The first exam will take place on December 13, 2025, and the second exam will be held on April 11, 2026.
Both exams will start at 11:30 am. The test will include 80 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) with a total of 100 marks. Students must prepare well to get admission in Class 6 of Navodaya Vidyalayas. Check more details here.
NVS Class 6th Admission 2026 Important Dates
Check the table below for the AVS Class 6th Admission 2026 important dates:
|
Event
|
Date
|
Online Application Start
|
30 May 2025
|
Registration Last Date
|
27 August 2025
|
Exam Date (Summer Bound)
|
13 December 2025
|
Result Declared (Winter Bound)
|
11 April 2026
Steps to Register for NVS Class 6th Admission 2026
Students can check the given steps to apply for the NVS Class 6th Admission 2026:
Step 1: Go to the official website at cbseitms.rcil.gov.in or navodaya.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the link for JNVST Class 6 Admission 2026.
Step 3: Fill in the registration details carefully and submit them.
Step 4: Use the login credentials provided to you and complete the application form with all required details.
