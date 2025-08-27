Schools Holiday on 27th August
NVS Class 6th Admission 2026: Registration Last Date Today; Apply at navodaya.gov.in

NVS Class 6th Admission 2026: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) will close the Class 6 admission registration today, August 27, 2025. Eligible students can apply at cbseitms.rcil.gov.in/nvs or navodaya.gov.in. The JNVST 2026 exam will be held in two phases on December 13, 2025, and April 11, 2026. Both tests will start at 11:30 am with 80 MCQs carrying 100 marks.

NVS Class 6th Admission 2026: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) will close the registration for Class 6 admission today, August 27, 2025. Students who are eligible can apply online at cbseitms.rcil.gov.in/nvs or navodaya.gov.in.

For the academic year 2026–27, the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) will be held in two phases. The first exam will take place on December 13, 2025, and the second exam will be held on April 11, 2026.

Both exams will start at 11:30 am. The test will include 80 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) with a total of 100 marks. Students must prepare well to get admission in Class 6 of Navodaya Vidyalayas. Check more details here.

NVS Class 6th Admission 2026 Important Dates

Check the table below for the AVS Class 6th Admission 2026 important dates:

Event

Date

Online Application Start

30 May 2025

Registration Last Date

27 August 2025

Exam Date (Summer Bound)

13 December 2025

Result Declared (Winter Bound)

11 April 2026

Steps to Register for NVS Class 6th Admission 2026

Students can check the given steps to apply for the NVS Class 6th Admission 2026:

Step 1: Go to the official website at cbseitms.rcil.gov.in or navodaya.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for JNVST Class 6 Admission 2026.

Step 3: Fill in the registration details carefully and submit them.

Step 4: Use the login credentials provided to you and complete the application form with all required details.

