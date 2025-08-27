NVS Class 6th Admission 2026: Registration Last Date Today; Apply at navodaya.gov.in

NVS Class 6th Admission 2026: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) will close the registration for Class 6 admission today, August 27, 2025. Students who are eligible can apply online at cbseitms.rcil.gov.in/nvs or navodaya.gov.in.

For the academic year 2026–27, the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) will be held in two phases. The first exam will take place on December 13, 2025, and the second exam will be held on April 11, 2026.

Both exams will start at 11:30 am. The test will include 80 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) with a total of 100 marks. Students must prepare well to get admission in Class 6 of Navodaya Vidyalayas. Check more details here.

NVS Class 6th Admission 2026 Important Dates

Check the table below for the AVS Class 6th Admission 2026 important dates: