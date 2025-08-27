JEECUP 2025 Round 6 Seat Allotment Result Out at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

JEECUP 2025 Round 6 Seat Allotment Result: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has released the Round 6 Seat Allotment Result 2025 on August 26, 2025. Students can now check their results on the official website at jeecup.admission.nic.in. To check or download the allotment letter, candidates must log in using their application number and password.
Seats are given to students based on three main things, how many seats are available, the student’s rank in the UP Polytechnic Exam 2025, and the choices they filled during counselling. The official counselling schedule for JEECUP 2025 has also been announced online.
Only those students who qualified in the JEECUP 2025 exam are included in this seat allotment process. Once a seat is allotted, candidates must visit their allotted college with the necessary documents. The last date to report to the institute is September 1, 2025.
How to Check JEECUP Seat Allotment 2025?
Check the following steps to download the JEECUP Seat Allotment 2025 for Round 6:
Go to the official website at jeecup.admission.nic.in.
Click on “JEECUP 2025 Seat Allotment” for round 6.
You will see the candidate login screen.
Type your application number and password.
Your UP Polytechnic seat allotment status will show on the screen.
Click Download Allotment Letter and take a printout. Keep it safe for college reporting.
Reporting Guidelines for JEECUP 2025 Round 6 Counselling
Candidates must carefully follow the reporting rules after seat allotment to confirm their admission. All steps, from document verification to fee payment, are very important.
Document Check: Verification of documents will be done only at district help centres. There are 151 help centres, and the full list is available on the official website.
Fees to Pay: Students must deposit Rs. 3250 (Rs. 3000 as seat acceptance fee + Rs. 250 as counselling fee).
Institute Reporting: After verification, students must report to their allotted college and pay the remaining fee before 5 PM on September 1, 2025.
Seat Cancellation: If a student does not complete document verification or fails to pay the fee, their seat will be cancelled.
Already Verified Students: Candidates who completed verification in Rounds 1 to 5 do not need to verify again for Round 6.
Seat Withdrawal Option: On September 2, 2025, students can use the ‘Seat Withdrawal’ facility. The Rs. 3000 acceptance fee will be refunded online to the bank account provided by the student.
Final Admission: To complete admission, candidates must submit the tuition fee at their allotted institute along with their Provisional Admission Letter and original documents like mark sheets, category/sub-category certificate, income, residence, EWS, and health certificate.
What After JEECUP 2025 Seat Allotment?
Once a seat is allotted in JEECUP 2025, candidates need to take some important steps to confirm their admission.
First, students must check their seat allotment and decide if they are happy with the college and course given. If yes, they have to pay the seat acceptance and counselling fee online. This fee confirms that they want to keep the allotted seat.
After paying the fee, candidates must visit the district help centre for document verification. This step is very important because only after the documents are checked, the admission process will move forward.
Once the verification is complete, students must pay the full tuition fee online through the official portal within the given time. Only after paying this fee, the admission will be fully confirmed.
