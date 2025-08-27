JEECUP 2025 Round 6 Seat Allotment Result Out at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

JEECUP 2025 Round 6 Seat Allotment Result: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has released the Round 6 Seat Allotment Result 2025 on August 26, 2025. Students can now check their results on the official website at jeecup.admission.nic.in. To check or download the allotment letter, candidates must log in using their application number and password.

Seats are given to students based on three main things, how many seats are available, the student’s rank in the UP Polytechnic Exam 2025, and the choices they filled during counselling. The official counselling schedule for JEECUP 2025 has also been announced online.

Only those students who qualified in the JEECUP 2025 exam are included in this seat allotment process. Once a seat is allotted, candidates must visit their allotted college with the necessary documents. The last date to report to the institute is September 1, 2025.