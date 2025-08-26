MP Board Exam 2026: MPBSE Released Class 10th, 12th Final Exam Time Table; Direct link to Check, Guidelines Here

News

MPBSE MP Board Exam 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the exam dates for the Class 10 and Class 12 final board exams 2026. According to the timetable, the MP Board Class 10 exams will begin on February 11, 2026 and continue till March 2, 2026. All the papers will be held in the morning shift from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. The first exam for Class 10 students will be Hindi, and the last paper will be Social Science. The MP Board Class 12 exams will start earlier, from February 7, 2026, and will end on March 3, 2026. These exams will also be held in the same timing slot, from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. The first paper for Class 12 students will be Hindi, and the exams will finish with subjects like Geography, Crop Production and Horticulture, Still Life and Design, and Anatomy, Physiology & Health.

Click here: MP Board Class 10, 12 Exam Dates 2026 Notice PDF MPBSE MP Board Exams 2026: Important Instructions for Students The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has given some important rules for all students appearing in the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2026. Students must carefully follow these guidelines on exam day. All students should reach the exam centre by 8:00 am. Entry inside the exam hall will be allowed only till 8:45 am. After this time, no student will be permitted to enter. Students must take their seats by 8:30 am. The answer sheets will be given at 8:50 am, ten minutes before the exam begins. The question papers will be distributed at 8:55 am, just five minutes before the exam starts at 9:00 am. If any public holiday is declared later, the exam will still be conducted as per the official timetable.