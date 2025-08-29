KCET 2025 Round 2 Mock Allotment Result Today at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, Download Using CET number

The Karnataka Examination Authority will release the KCET 2025 round 2 mock allotment result today, August 29, 2025. According to the details shared on the website, the Karnataka UGCET counselling 2025 round 2 mock allotment result will be announced after 1 PM today on the official website. Candidates who have applied for the admission round can download the allotment result through the link on the official website.

To download the KCET 2025 round 2 mock allotment results, students must visit the official website and login using their CET number. Candidates must note that the schedule for the release of the KCET 2025 round 2 final allotment list is expected to be released soon.

The link to download the KCET 2025 round 2 mock allotment result will be available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. A direct link to download the Karnataka CET mock allotment result will also be available here