KCET 2025 Round 2 Mock Allotment Result Today at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, Download Using CET number

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Aug 29, 2025, 08:53 IST

Karnataka Examinations Authority will release the KCET 2025 round 2 mock allotment results today, August 29. The link to check the allotment result will be available after 1 PM on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Check latest updates here

The Karnataka Examination Authority will release the KCET 2025 round 2 mock allotment result today, August 29, 2025. According to the details shared on the website, the Karnataka UGCET counselling 2025 round 2 mock allotment result will be announced after 1 PM today on the official website. Candidates who have applied for the admission round can download the allotment result through the link on the official website. 

To download the KCET 2025 round 2 mock allotment results, students must visit the official website and login using their CET number. Candidates must note that the schedule for the release of the KCET 2025 round 2 final allotment list is expected to be released soon. 

The link to download the KCET 2025 round 2 mock allotment result will be available on the official website  - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. A direct link to download the Karnataka CET mock allotment result will also be available here

KCET 2025 Round 2 Mock Allotment Result - Click Here (Available Soon) 

Steps to Download KCET Round 2 Mock Allotment Result 2025

The KCET 2025 counselling round 2 mock allotment result wll be available on the official website today. Follow the steps provided below to download the allotment result

Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority

Step 2: Click on KCET 2025 section

Step 3: Click on the KCET round 2 mock allotment result link

Step 4: Enter the CET number

Step 5: Download the mock allotment result for further reference


