Bihar STET Admit Card 2025
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Today, Download Allotment Order at mcc.nic.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 13, 2025, 09:42 IST

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 seat allotment result 2025 to be announced at mcc.nic.in soon. Candidates participating in the third round of counselling must download their allotment letter from the website when reporting for admissions. 

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment
Key Points

  • Round 3 seat allotment PDF to be released today at mcc.nic.in
  • Download round 3 allotment letter through the login link at mcc.nic.in
  • Reporting to the allotted colleges with the required documents from October 13 to 21, 2025

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Allotment: The Medical Counselling Committee will announce the NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 seat allotment result today, October 11, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the third round of seat allotment can check the allotment result through the link available on the official website. Candidates allotted seats can also download their third round allotment letter through the link available on the website.

Candidates allotted seats in the NEET UG Counselling 2025, round 3 of allotment, must report to the allotted colleges with all required documents from October 13 to 21, 2025. Candidates reporting to medical colleges for admissions must also have all necessary documents with them for admissions.

NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 3 seat allotment result will be available on the official website mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to download the allotment letter. 

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Allotment - Click Here (Available Soon)

Steps to Download NEET UG Round 3 Seat Allotment 2025

The NEET UG Counselling round 3 seat allotment result 2025 will be announced on the website soon. Eligible candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the allotment letter

Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET UG counselling

Step 2: Click on the round 3 seat allotment result link

Step 3: Check through the allotment PDF

Step 4: Download for further reference

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Allotment Letter

The link to download the allotment letter for the third round of counselling will be available in the candidate login link. Students must login using their NEET UG roll number and password to download the individual allotment letter. The allotment letter is a mandatory document to be submitted along with the originals of other documents during the admission process. 

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Allotment: Documents Required

When reporting to the colleges for admissions, candidates must have the following documents as originals and photocopies

  • NEET UG Rank Card 

  • NEET UG admit card

  • NEET UG Allotment letter

  • Birth Certificate

  • Class 10/ 12 marksheets

  • Category certificates

  • Caste certificates

  • Passport-sized photographs

  • Valid ID proof

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

