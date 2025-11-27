Current Affairs One Liners 27 Nov 2025: India's First Private Space Rocket

Current Affairs One-Liners: 27 Nov 2025 Here are today's one-liner current affairs presented in a new format. These updates are extremely important from the exam point of view and will prove helpful in your preparation. Today's main highlights include topics related to India's first private space rocket, Chanakya Defence Dialogue-2025 seminar.

Where is the third edition of the Indian Army's Chanakya Defence Dialogue-2025 seminar being organized - New Delhi

What is the name of India's first private space rocket, unveiled by PM Modi - Vikram-I

The conference on new shipbuilding, indigenization and IT was hosted by - Indian Coast Guard

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs collaborated with whom to launch the second cohort of 32 Clean-Tech Startups for Swachh Bharat - IIT Kanpur

Which initiative did CCRAS launch to strengthen research-driven innovation in the Ayurveda Pharma sector - Siddhi 2.0