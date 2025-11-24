Current Affairs Quiz 24 Nov 2025: India’s 53rd Chief Justice

Current Affairs Quiz 24 Nov 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and for all aware readers, Jagran Josh presents this week’s important Current Affairs Quiz. This quiz covers key questions related to the G20 Summit 2025 and India’s 53rd Chief Justice.

1. Who took oath as the 53rd Chief Justice of India (CJI)?

A) Justice U. U. Lalit

B) Justice Surya Kant

C) Justice Ranjan Gogoi

D) Justice Dipak Misra

1. B) Justice Surya Kant

Justice Surya Kant took oath as the 53rd Chief Justice of India on 24 November 2025 at Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath. His tenure as CJI will continue until 9 February 2027.

2. Who won the Australian Open 2025 Men’s Singles badminton title?

A) Yushi Tanaka

B) Lakshya Sen

C) Kidambi Srikanth

D) Sai Praneeth

2. B) Lakshya Sen

India’s Lakshya Sen clinched the Australian Open 2025 Men’s Singles title in Sydney by defeating Japan’s Yushi Tanaka 21–15, 21–11. This is his first title of the calendar year and his third Super 500 title after winning the India Open (2022) and Canada Open (2023).