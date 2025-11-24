BIhar STET Answer Key 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Current Affairs Quiz 24 Nov 2025: India’s 53rd Chief Justice

By Bagesh Yadav
Nov 24, 2025, 16:25 IST

Daily Current Affairs Quiz November 24, 2025: Jagran Josh presents this essential weekly Current Affairs Quiz, designed for competitive exam aspirants and all well-informed readers. This edition features crucial questions concerning the G20 Summit 2025 and India’s 53rd Chief Justice.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

Current Affairs Quiz 24 Nov 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and for all aware readers, Jagran Josh presents this week’s important Current Affairs Quiz. This quiz covers key questions related to the G20 Summit 2025 and India’s 53rd Chief Justice.

1. Who took oath as the 53rd Chief Justice of India (CJI)?

A) Justice U. U. Lalit
 B) Justice Surya Kant
 C) Justice Ranjan Gogoi
 D) Justice Dipak Misra

1. B) Justice Surya Kant
 Justice Surya Kant took oath as the 53rd Chief Justice of India on 24 November 2025 at Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath. His tenure as CJI will continue until 9 February 2027.

2. Who won the Australian Open 2025 Men’s Singles badminton title?

A) Yushi Tanaka
 B) Lakshya Sen
 C) Kidambi Srikanth
 D) Sai Praneeth

2. B) Lakshya Sen
 India’s Lakshya Sen clinched the Australian Open 2025 Men’s Singles title in Sydney by defeating Japan’s Yushi Tanaka 21–15, 21–11. This is his first title of the calendar year and his third Super 500 title after winning the India Open (2022) and Canada Open (2023).

3. Which country hosted the G20 Summit 2025?

A) India
 B) South Africa
 C) Brazil
 D) Indonesia

3. B) South Africa
 The G20 Leaders’ Summit 2025 began in South Africa. This summit is historic as it is the first-ever G20 meeting hosted on the African continent. The theme for 2025 is “Solidarity, Equity and Sustainability.” The event was held on 22–23 November with PM Modi representing India.

4. Who has been appointed as the Chairman of India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO)?

A) Naveen Chawla
 B) Jawed Ashraf
 C) Ajay Tyagi
 D) Sunil Arora

4. B) Jawed Ashraf
 Former diplomat Jawed Ashraf has been appointed as the new Chairman of ITPO. The appointment, made on a contract basis, will be valid for two years or until further orders. He is a retired 1991 batch IFS officer.

5. In which city did Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurate the 6th International Agronomy Congress (IAC–2025)?

A) Mumbai
 B) Kolkata
 C) New Delhi
 D) Bengaluru

5. C) New Delhi
 Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, inaugurated the 6th International Agronomy Congress at the NPL Auditorium, Pusa, New Delhi. The three-day global event (24–26 Nov 2025) is being organized by the Indian Society of Agronomy in collaboration with ICAR, IARI, NAAS, and TAAS.

SIR 2025 Form Fill UP Check Direct Link

Bagesh Yadav
Bagesh Yadav

Senior Executive

Bagesh Yadav is an experienced content professional with over 5 years of expertise covering education, national and international affairs, and general news. He has contributed to leading platforms like Ajayvision Education and Only IAS. Bagesh specializes in crafting impactful content, including current news articles, trending stories, sports updates, world affairs, and engaging infographics. Committed to quality and audience engagement, he consistently delivers content that informs, inspires, and drives results. He's currently working as a Senior Content Writer for the Current Affairs sections of Jagranjosh.com. He can be reached at bagesh.yadav@jagrannewmedia.com Languages: Hindi, English Area of Expertise: National, International, and general news beats, Sports writing, Current affairs Honors & Awards: NA Certification: Certified in Web Content Writing, Advanced Google Analytics, IFCN Fact Check, and Professional Writing, with specialized training in Fact Checking and Social Media Management.
... Read More
Get here latest daily, weekly and monthly Current Affairs and GK in English and Hindi for UPSC, SSC, Banking, Railway, Defence and exams. Download Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

AndroidIOS

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News