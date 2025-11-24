Current Affairs Quiz 24 Nov 2025: India’s 53rd Chief Justice

Current Affairs Quiz 24 Nov 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and for all aware readers, Jagran Josh presents this week’s important Current Affairs Quiz. This quiz covers key questions related to the G20 Summit 2025 and India’s 53rd Chief Justice.
1. Who took oath as the 53rd Chief Justice of India (CJI)?
A) Justice U. U. Lalit
B) Justice Surya Kant
C) Justice Ranjan Gogoi
D) Justice Dipak Misra
1. B) Justice Surya Kant
Justice Surya Kant took oath as the 53rd Chief Justice of India on 24 November 2025 at Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath. His tenure as CJI will continue until 9 February 2027.
2. Who won the Australian Open 2025 Men’s Singles badminton title?
A) Yushi Tanaka
B) Lakshya Sen
C) Kidambi Srikanth
D) Sai Praneeth
2. B) Lakshya Sen
India’s Lakshya Sen clinched the Australian Open 2025 Men’s Singles title in Sydney by defeating Japan’s Yushi Tanaka 21–15, 21–11. This is his first title of the calendar year and his third Super 500 title after winning the India Open (2022) and Canada Open (2023).
3. Which country hosted the G20 Summit 2025?
A) India
B) South Africa
C) Brazil
D) Indonesia
3. B) South Africa
The G20 Leaders’ Summit 2025 began in South Africa. This summit is historic as it is the first-ever G20 meeting hosted on the African continent. The theme for 2025 is “Solidarity, Equity and Sustainability.” The event was held on 22–23 November with PM Modi representing India.
4. Who has been appointed as the Chairman of India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO)?
A) Naveen Chawla
B) Jawed Ashraf
C) Ajay Tyagi
D) Sunil Arora
4. B) Jawed Ashraf
Former diplomat Jawed Ashraf has been appointed as the new Chairman of ITPO. The appointment, made on a contract basis, will be valid for two years or until further orders. He is a retired 1991 batch IFS officer.
5. In which city did Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurate the 6th International Agronomy Congress (IAC–2025)?
A) Mumbai
B) Kolkata
C) New Delhi
D) Bengaluru
5. C) New Delhi
Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, inaugurated the 6th International Agronomy Congress at the NPL Auditorium, Pusa, New Delhi. The three-day global event (24–26 Nov 2025) is being organized by the Indian Society of Agronomy in collaboration with ICAR, IARI, NAAS, and TAAS.
