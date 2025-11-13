Discover Your IIMC Knowledge: Take the Test

Get ready for the ultimate test about one of India's best management schools! The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM Calcutta) was a true leader in Indian education. It has the honor of being the very first IIM in the country. This school is a great mix of important history, being strong in math and numbers, and having a beautiful campus. IIM Calcutta has trained many world leaders and its special focus on modern data study. Prepare to learn about the long story of this famous 'B-School of the East' and find out what you know!
Are you ready for the test? We have put together 10 interesting questions about IIM Calcutta's history, subjects, and unique courses. This is more than just learning facts. Get ready to think and begin the quiz.
1. In which year was IIM Calcutta established, making it the first of the Indian Institutes of Management?
-
1961
-
1959
-
1965
-
1971
2. The establishment of IIM Calcutta was done in collaboration with which renowned foreign institution?
-
London School of Economics
-
Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania
-
Harvard Business School
-
MIT Sloan School of Management
3. What is the Sanskrit phrase that constitutes the motto of IIM Calcutta, which translates to 'Knowledge is the ultimate strength'?
-
Jnanameva Paramam Balam
-
Yogah Karmasu Kaushalam
-
Tamaso Ma Jyotir Gamaya
-
Vidya Viniyogat Vikasah
4. The highly selective Post Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics (PGDBA) program is offered jointly by IIM Calcutta and which other two prestigious institutions?
-
Jadavpur University and Presidency University
-
IIT Delhi and Delhi School of Economics
-
IIT Bombay and TIFR Mumbai
-
IIT Kharagpur and ISI Kolkata
5. The current main campus of IIM Calcutta is famously situated in which location of the city of Kolkata?
-
Alipore
-
Joka
-
New Town
-
Salt Lake
6. What is the official degree granted for IIM Calcutta's full-time, two-year residential flagship program under the IIM Act, 2017?
-
Master of Management Studies (MMS)
-
Master of Business Administration (MBA)
-
Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM)
-
Post Graduate Programme for Executives (PGPEX)
7. IIM Calcutta's Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) program is officially titled as the:
-
Fellow Programme in Management (FPM)
-
Ph.D. Programme
-
Executive Fellowship Programme (EFP)
-
Doctoral Programme in Management (DPM)
|
Q No.
|
Correct Answer
|
1
|
1961
|
2
|
MIT Sloan School of Management
|
3
|
Jnanameva Paramam Balam
|
4
|
IIT Kharagpur and ISI Kolkata
|
5
|
Joka
|
6
|
Master of Business Administration (MBA)
|
7
|
Doctoral Programme in Management (DPM)
