India is home to some of the world's most competitive and reputed engineering institutions, which act as pillars of the nation's technological and economic growth. From the historic buildings of the oldest IITs to the modern campuses of premier NITs, these colleges are symbols of academic excellence. But how well do you truly know the geographical footprint of these hallowed halls? It's time to put your knowledge to the test! Welcome to the Ultimate Indian Engineering Colleges Quiz: IITs, NITs, and Top Institutes by State! This challenge moves across the map of India, asking you to pinpoint the exact locations of the most sought-after technical institutes. Whether you are an aspiring engineer or just curious, get ready to prove you are a geography and education expert as we quiz you state-by-state on the country's technical education landscape.

1. Which of these renowned engineering institutes is located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu? IIT Bombay

IIT Kharagpur

IIT Madras

IIT Delhi 2. The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal, one of the first NITs, is situated in which Indian state? Telangana

Kerala

Andhra Pradesh

Karnataka 3. The city of Roorkee, home to one of Asia's oldest technical institutes (IIT Roorkee), is in which North Indian state? Uttarakhand

Uttar Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh

Punjab 4. In which state would you find the prestigious Indian Institute of Science (IISc), a top-ranked institution for research and engineering? Karnataka

Maharashtra

Tamil Nadu

West Bengal 5. The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), a leading private university, has its main campus in which town in Rajasthan?