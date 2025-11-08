Faculty of Management Studies (FMS) Delhi: Core Facts Quiz

Welcome! If you're interested in one of India's best and most famous business schools, FMS Delhi (Faculty of Management Studies), this quiz is for you. We've put together 10 interesting questions about its history, its unique features, and the steps to get admitted. It's a quick, simple way to test how much you really know about the "Red Building of Dreams."
Ready to start? Before you begin, know that the questions cover FMS's founding year, its location on the Delhi University campus, the main entrance exam (CAT), and the details of its full-time MBA program. Take your time, read each option carefully, and see if you can achieve a perfect score! Good luck!
1. Faculty of Management Studies (FMS) Delhi was established in which year and as a part of which university?
1954, University of Delhi (DU)
1968, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)
1971, Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi)
1961, Jamia Millia Islamia
2. What is the official name of the flagship, full-time master's degree program offered by FMS Delhi?
Master of Management Studies (MMS)
Master of Business Administration (Full-Time)
Executive Master of Business Administration
Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM)
3. The primary qualifying examination for admission to the MBA Full-Time program at FMS Delhi is the:
XAT
CMAT
GMAT
CAT
4. FMS Delhi is often highlighted among top-tier Indian B-schools for which unique characteristic regarding its Full-Time MBA program?
Mandatory international immersion trip for all students.
Exclusive focus on Finance and Marketing only.
Extremely low tuition fees compared to peers.
The requirement of a minimum of two years of work experience.
5. FMS Delhi is physically located within which specific campus area of the University of Delhi?
North Campus
West Campus
East Campus
South Campus
6.In the final stage of the MBA-FT admission process, which component, alongside the CAT score and past academic performance, holds significant weight?
Extracurricular Activities Score
Work Experience Score
Group Discussion and Interview
Essay Writing Test
7. Which of the following is NOT one of the primary functional specializations offered in the FMS MBA program?
Public Policy
Marketing
Operations Management
Finance
8. Besides the flagship MBA Full-Time, FMS Delhi also offers a distinct part-time MBA program primarily designed for:
Working executives and managers with relevant experience.
Recent college graduates seeking a specialized degree.
Students pursuing a PhD simultaneously.
International students only.
9. Which of the following is a common practice at FMS that promotes student-driven learning and collective spirit?
A focus on only individual assignments rather than group projects.
A strict dress code requiring business formal attire daily.
A mandatory residential program for all students.
A high degree of autonomy given to student committees for placements and events.
10. The most defining feature of FMS Delhi's location is its proximity to and integration with which larger academic ecosystem?
The research laboratories of the CSIR.
The various departments and colleges of Delhi University's North Campus.
The corporate hub of Gurugram.
The major media houses in Noida.
|
Q No.
|
Correct Answer
|
1
|
1954, University of Delhi (DU)
|
2
|
Master of Business Administration (Full-Time)
|
3
|
CAT
|
4
|
Extremely low tuition fees compared to peers.
|
5
|
North Campus
|
6
|
Group Discussion and Interview
|
7
|
Public Policy
|
8
|
Working executives and managers with relevant experience.
|
9
|
A high degree of autonomy given to student committees for placements and events.
|
10
|
The various departments and colleges of Delhi University's North Campus.
