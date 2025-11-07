MBA Gateway: Test Your CAT Exam IQ

Welcome to the CAT Exam Quiz! The Common Admission Test, or CAT, is the test for getting into an MBA program. If you want to become a manager and study at a top business school (like the IIMs), you must pass this exam. The CAT checks how good you are at three things: reading and English (VARC), logic and data (DILR), and math (QA). Passing the CAT is the first big step toward getting a great job in the management field. This quiz will help you learn the basics of what the CAT is all about and why it is so important. Find Out What You Know About CAT This short quiz will test your basic knowledge about the CAT exam. We won't be doing tough math problems here. Instead, we’ll check if you know where the CAT scores are used, which kind of education stream it leads to (the MBA stream), and important facts like who can take the test and how long the score is valid. Knowing these simple facts is the starting point for anyone thinking about a career in management!

1. What is the primary academic stream that the CAT exam is conducted for admission into? Management programs (MBA/PGDM) Undergraduate Management programs (BBA/BMS) Commerce programs (B.Com/B.Com Hons) Engineering and Technology programs (B.Tech/M.Tech) 2. The CAT exam score is predominantly used for admission to which group of prestigious institutions in India? Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) National Institutes of Technology (NITs) Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) 3. Apart from the IIMs, CAT scores are accepted by many other institutions across India. What is the typical term used for these other management schools? Non-IIM B-Schools Central Research Facilities (CRFs) State Technical Universities (STUs) National Law Universities (NLUs)

4. The CAT exam typically consists of three main sections. Which of the following is NOT one of those sections? Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC) Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) General Awareness and Current Affairs (GACA) Quantitative Ability (QA) 5. In the CAT exam, what does the term 'percentile' signify regarding a candidate's performance? The percentage of candidates who scored less than or equal to the candidate. The minimum percentage of marks required for admission to IIMs. The candidate's exact percentage of correct answers. The number of questions the candidate answered correctly in the exam. 6. Which mathematical topics form the core of the Quantitative Ability (QA) section in CAT? Financial Accounting, Cost Management, and Auditing Arithmetic, Algebra, Geometry, and Number System Fluid Dynamics, Thermodynamics, and Quantum Mechanics Advanced Calculus, Differential Equations, and Linear Algebra

7. Which of the following describes the nature of the questions in the Data Interpretation (DI) part of the DILR section? Questions requiring analysis of data presented in graphs, charts, and tables to draw conclusions. Questions based on decoding complex programming languages and algorithms. Questions on historical events and political science. Vocabulary-based questions focusing on synonyms and antonyms. 8. What is the typical validity period of a CAT exam score for admission purposes? One academic year (until the next CAT exam results are released). Until the candidate secures admission to an IIM. Two academic years from the date of the exam. Five academic years from the date of the exam. 9. Which of the following is the minimum educational qualification required to appear for the CAT exam?