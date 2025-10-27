Welcome to the IIT Delhi Challenge Quiz! Get ready to test your knowledge about one of India's most famous engineering colleges, the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. This quiz covers the institute's surprising history, key campus landmarks, famous festivals, and some incredible alumni. Whether you're an aspiring student, an alum, or just curious about this global center of excellence, let's find out if you're a true IIT Delhi expert!
Ready for the IIT Delhi Challenge? We've put together ten questions covering the institute's founding year, its major events, and the famous names who graduated from the campus. Dive in and check your knowledge on this top engineering college!
-
IIT Delhi was established as a College of Engineering and Technology in 1961. When did it receive the status of an Institute of Technology (IIT) under the Institutes of Technology Act?
-
1963
-
1972
-
1969
-
1958
-
The main campus of IIT Delhi is located in which famous South Delhi locality, known for its historical water tank?
-
Hauz Khas
-
Munirka
-
Vasant Kunj
-
Saket
-
Which of the following famous entrepreneurs, known for co-founding India's largest e-commerce company, is an alumnus of IIT Delhi (Class of 2005, Computer Science & Engineering)?
-
Sachin Bansal (Flipkart)
-
Nandan Nilekani (Infosys)
-
Deepinder Goyal (Zomato)
-
Bhavish Aggarwal (Ola)
-
Which hostel at IIT Delhi is officially cited as the oldest among the boys' hostels, established in 1961?
-
Kailash Hostel
-
Shivalik Hostel
-
Aravali Hostel
-
Jwalamukhi Hostel
-
The institute has recently established an international campus in which city, making it the second IIT to set up a foreign campus?
-
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
-
Doha, Qatar
-
Abu Dhabi, UAE
-
Singapore
-
IIT Delhi is renowned for its annual cultural festival. What is the name of this major four-day event, considered one of the largest college cultural festivals in Asia?
-
Mood Indigo
-
Kashiyatra
-
Rendezvous
-
Saarang
|
Question No.
|
Correct Answer
|
1
|
1963
|
2
|
Hauz Khas
|
3
|
Sachin Bansal (Flipkart)
|
4
|
Shivalik Hostel
|
5
|
Abu Dhabi, UAE
|
6
|
Rendezvous
Also check:
-
How Well Do You Really Know Delhi University ( DU) ? Guess a Quiz
-
-
-
Ultimate Indian Engineering Colleges Quiz: IITs, NITs, and Top Institutes by State
-
University-Specific Entrance Exams: The Indian Admissions Quiz
-
The Miranda House Challenge: Quizzing Through the Red Bricks