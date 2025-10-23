TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025

The Miranda House Challenge: Quizzing Through the Red Bricks

Himani Chopra
By Himani Chopra
Oct 23, 2025, 18:54 IST

“The Miranda House Challenge: Quizzing Through the Red Bricks” is a fun and engaging quiz that celebrates the history, culture, and achievements of Miranda House, Delhi University. It takes you on a journey through the college’s red-brick heritage, famous alumnae, and vibrant campus life. Perfect for students, alumnae, and anyone who wants to test how well they know this iconic institution.

Miranda House Quiz
Welcome to The Miranda House Challenge: Quizzing Through the Red Bricks! This fun and interactive quiz is all about celebrating the charm, history, and achievements of Miranda House, one of Delhi University’s most loved colleges. Whether you’re a student, alumna, or just curious about this iconic campus, get ready to test how well you really know “the House.”

From its beautiful red-brick buildings and lush lawns to its inspiring alumnae and rich traditions, Miranda House holds a special place in India’s academic world. This quiz will take you through its stories, milestones, and little-known facts. Let’s see if you can earn the title of a true Mirandian at heart.

1. In which year was Miranda House established?