Welcome to The Miranda House Challenge: Quizzing Through the Red Bricks! This fun and interactive quiz is all about celebrating the charm, history, and achievements of Miranda House, one of Delhi University’s most loved colleges. Whether you’re a student, alumna, or just curious about this iconic campus, get ready to test how well you really know “the House.”

From its beautiful red-brick buildings and lush lawns to its inspiring alumnae and rich traditions, Miranda House holds a special place in India’s academic world. This quiz will take you through its stories, milestones, and little-known facts. Let’s see if you can earn the title of a true Mirandian at heart.

1. In which year was Miranda House established?