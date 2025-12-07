Australia’s Victoria University To Open Its First Campus In India

Victoria University (VU): The opening of the Victoria University (VU) Delhi NCR Campus in Gurugram, Haryana, represents a significant advancement in the globalization of Indian higher education. With this project, VU will become one of the first Australian universities to obtain a license under India's National Education Policy (NEP) to open a full campus by the middle of 2026. In order to meet the strong need for qualified workers in these fields, the campus will first offer undergraduate and graduate programs in business, information technology, and research. Its most notable characteristic is that it is the first foreign campus in India to use the VU Block Model, an award-winning, student-centered pedagogy.
This approach encourages deeper learning, increases student success rates, and lessens the stress of juggling several semester-long subjects by having students concentrate intently on one subject at a time during a brief period of weeks. Inspired by VU's state-of-the-art Melbourne campus, the program seeks to give Indian students access to a top-notch Australian education and degree at a substantially lower cost, doing away with the requirement for costly travel, lodging, and international tuition. This well-positioned campus has the potential to develop into a significant center for accessible, top-notch education in the area.
Victoria University Campus: Bridging Australia and India with the Block Model
The laying of the foundation stone for the Victoria University (VU) Delhi NCR Campus in Gurugram, Haryana, marks a significant turning point in Australian and Indian educational collaboration. The Hon. Julian Hill, Federal Assistant Minister for Citizenship, Customs, and Multicultural Affairs; VU Chancellor the Hon. Steve Bracks; and VU Vice-Chancellor Professor Adam Shoemaker were among the dignitaries who graced the ceremony, which featured customary rituals like lamp lighting and tree planting.
The campus, which is scheduled to open in the middle of 2026, will provide undergraduate and graduate courses in business, information technology, and research. It will bring Australian degrees and the cutting-edge Melbourne City Tower Campus architecture to India.
One of the main goals is to provide this international education at a reasonable price, which will greatly lessen the need for costly travel and lodging abroad. The new campus will introduce Indian students to VU's innovations, especially its distinctive Block Model, as Assistant Minister Julian Hill pointed out. Chancellor Steve Bracks emphasized that the program is about "opening doors to opportunity," addressing the issue of high study costs abroad, which frequently prevent many Indian students from accessing global education.
The VU Block Model, a tried-and-true approach that concentrates on a single topic at a time, is meant to be inclusive, industry-connected, and built for future success. By utilizing international experience to improve domestic educational offerings, this calculated action is in line with India's National Education Policy.
