Australia’s Victoria University To Open Its First Campus In India

Victoria University (VU): The opening of the Victoria University (VU) Delhi NCR Campus in Gurugram, Haryana, represents a significant advancement in the globalization of Indian higher education. With this project, VU will become one of the first Australian universities to obtain a license under India's National Education Policy (NEP) to open a full campus by the middle of 2026. In order to meet the strong need for qualified workers in these fields, the campus will first offer undergraduate and graduate programs in business, information technology, and research. Its most notable characteristic is that it is the first foreign campus in India to use the VU Block Model, an award-winning, student-centered pedagogy.

This approach encourages deeper learning, increases student success rates, and lessens the stress of juggling several semester-long subjects by having students concentrate intently on one subject at a time during a brief period of weeks. Inspired by VU's state-of-the-art Melbourne campus, the program seeks to give Indian students access to a top-notch Australian education and degree at a substantially lower cost, doing away with the requirement for costly travel, lodging, and international tuition. This well-positioned campus has the potential to develop into a significant center for accessible, top-notch education in the area.