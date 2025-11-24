Are you ready to solve today’s NYT Strands puzzle? The November 24, 2025, NYT Strands #631 features its usual theme-based word grid, but this time, all the animal lovers are in for a special treat. The puzzle is filled with clues and hidden words inspired by creatures big and small, making it both adorable and surprisingly challenging. Get ready to trace, twist, and uncover every cleverly placed word as you work your way through this delightful animal-themed Strands.

What is the NYT Strands Puzzle?

Strands is The New York Times’ fresh, modern twist on the classic word search puzzle. Players must trace hidden words across a grid where paths can bend, loop, and change direction unexpectedly.

If you’re diving into today’s NYT Strands puzzle, you are in for an extra dose of fun, especially if you're familiar with animals or simply love exploring the animal kingdom. Today’s theme brings together charming, clever, and surprising animal-related words that make the search both playful and intellectually satisfying.