WBSSC Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

NYT Strands Hints November 24, 2025 Monday: Check Spangram & Answers! #631

By Manvi Upadhyaya
Nov 24, 2025, 06:45 EDT

Explore the NYT Strands puzzle for November 24, 2025. Get today’s theme “Horsing Around,” hints, answers, opening letters and the Spangram in one guide.

Add as a preferred source on Google
NYT Strands Hints November 24, 2025, Monday
NYT Strands Hints November 24, 2025, Monday

Are you ready to solve today’s NYT Strands puzzle? The November 24, 2025, NYT Strands #631 features its usual theme-based word grid, but this time, all the animal lovers are in for a special treat. The puzzle is filled with clues and hidden words inspired by creatures big and small, making it both adorable and surprisingly challenging. Get ready to trace, twist, and uncover every cleverly placed word as you work your way through this delightful animal-themed Strands.

What is the NYT Strands Puzzle?

Strands is The New York Times’ fresh, modern twist on the classic word search puzzle. Players must trace hidden words across a grid where paths can bend, loop, and change direction unexpectedly.

If you’re diving into today’s NYT Strands puzzle, you are in for an extra dose of fun, especially if you're familiar with animals or simply love exploring the animal kingdom. Today’s theme brings together charming, clever, and surprising animal-related words that make the search both playful and intellectually satisfying.

How to Play? 

  • Find Theme Words: Trace words related to the daily theme in any direction. For example, straight, curved, or looping.

  • Use Hint Words: Discover any valid non-theme word that gives you a hint to reveal helpful letters.

  • Spot the Spangram: Each puzzle includes one long, multi-directional word that ties the entire theme together.

What is November 24, 2025, Monday's NYT Strands Theme?

The theme for November 24, 2025 is: Horsing Around

Wait! Don’t scroll for the hints yetTry to analyse and then begin solving the strands

NYT Strands Hints Monday's Theme Horsing Around, November 24, 2025

(Credits: NYT/ Strands)

Can You Guess Words after looking at the theme? 

If Yes, here is a complete grid with three out of six letters found: 

NYT Strands Monday's Theme Horsing Around, November 24, 2025 3 words out of 6 found

(Credits: NYT/ Strands)

Now, Scroll Slowly!

Hold on! Flow your brain juices to find the answer, time is ticking! 

What are the Opening Letters for Monday’s Theme “Horsing Around”? #November24 #631

The opening letters for NYT strands for Monday’s Theme are:

  • JO

  • GR

  • WR

  • VE

  • FA

  • EQ

What are the NYT Strands Answers for November 24, 2025? #631

The NYT strands answers for November 24, 2025, are given below:

  • Jockey

  • Groom

  • Wrangler

  • Veterinarian

  • Farrier

Do You Want to Know What the Spangram is for November 24, 2025? 

The NYT Strands Spangram is “Equestrian”

NYT Strands Hints Monday's Theme Horsing Around, November 24, 2025 Check Spangram & Answers!


 (Credits: NYT/ Strands)

Keep reading for more NYT strands hints every dayStay tuned as we will be back with answers for tomorrow's Strands hints.

To see more of such stories, you can go ahead and add this site to your preferred sources by clicking here.

Manvi Upadhyaya
Manvi Upadhyaya

Content Writer

    Manvi Upadhyaya is an experienced content writer who is passionate about creating authentic content by delivering credible facts to people. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and is fond of art, languages, culture, and education. She has been a published co-author and compiler for many anthology book projects. She creates educational and informative content for international audiences. You can reach out to her at manvi.upadhyaya@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Trending Tags