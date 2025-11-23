How the 12-Team College Football Playoff Will Work: Check Teams, Format, Schedule and Bids

The College Football Playoff (CFP) is the system used to decide the national champion in major college football in the United States. It brings together the top teams from across the country and places them in a postseason tournament to determine one final winner. For many years, the CFP followed a four-team format, which allowed only a small number of highly ranked teams to compete for the national title. As college football grew and more conferences became competitive, there was a strong demand for a fairer and more inclusive system. Beginning with the 2024 season, the CFP expanded to a 12-team format for the first time. The 2025–26 season will be the second year under this new model. The 12-team format aims to allow more teams to compete, create more meaningful games, and provide a clearer path to the national championship.

This article explains how the new playoff system works, how teams qualify, where the games will be played, and the full schedule for the 2025 season. Check out: What is College Football called in America? How Teams Are Selected Under the New 12-Team Format The new format features a total of 12 teams. Team selection follows two main rules: Automatic Bids: The five highest-ranked conference champions receive an automatic place in the playoff. This ensures that the strongest champions from major conferences are represented. At-Large Bids: The seven highest-ranked remaining teams, those that did not win a conference championship but have strong rankings, fill the remaining spots. This combination ensures both conference champions and top-performing teams have a fair chance to compete. Seeding and First-Round Structure

For the 2025 season: The teams ranked No. 1 to No. 4 will receive a first-round bye, meaning they automatically advance to the quarterfinals.

Teams ranked No. 5 to No. 12 will play in the first round.

The higher-seeded team hosts the first-round game at its home stadium. First-Round Matchups No. 5 vs. No. 12

No. 6 vs. No. 11

No. 7 vs. No. 10

No. 8 vs. No. 9 These games will take place on campus, giving fans a unique atmosphere not previously seen in the old four-team system. Where the Later Rounds Will Be Played From the quarterfinal stage onward, games will be played in major bowl venues known as the New Year’s Six. These include the Cotton, Orange, Rose, Sugar, Fiesta, and Peach Bowls. Quarterfinals : Held across the New Year’s Six bowl games.

Semifinals : Played in rotating bowl locations.

National Championship: Hosted at a selected site based on bids from potential host cities.