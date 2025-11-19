College Football Playoff Rankings: The College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings for Week 13 were released on Tuesday night, November 18, 2025, by the selection committee. They determine which top teams in U.S. college football are closest to securing a playoff berth. These rankings matter because they decide seeding and byes for the twelve-team bracket.

Fans and programs are watching to see how teams such as the Ohio State Buckeyes, Indiana Hoosiers and Texas A&M Aggies are positioned going into the final weeks of the season. According to the official CFP site, the rankings reflect games played through November 15.

What is U.S. College Football?

Also, to understand this, you need to know that U.S. college football is the sport played by student-athletes at universities under the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS). It represents the highest level of collegiate gridiron competition.