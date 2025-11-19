RRB NTPC Result 2025
College Football Playoff Rankings Week 13 (2025): Check Top 25 Rankings and Schedule!

By Manvi Upadhyaya
Nov 19, 2025

Explore the updated College Football Playoff Rankings for Week 13 (2025). See CFP standings, Top 25 teams, full schedule, key takeaways, and playoff race analysis.

College Football Playoff Rankings Week 13
College Football Playoff Rankings: The College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings for Week 13 were released on Tuesday night, November 18, 2025, by the selection committee. They determine which top teams in U.S. college football are closest to securing a playoff berth. These rankings matter because they decide seeding and byes for the twelve-team bracket.

Fans and programs are watching to see how teams such as the Ohio State Buckeyes, Indiana Hoosiers and Texas A&M Aggies are positioned going into the final weeks of the season. According to the official CFP site, the rankings reflect games played through November 15.

College Football Playoff Rankings Week 13 (2025) Check Top 25 Rankings and Schedule! (1)

What is U.S. College Football?

Also, to understand this, you need to know that U.S. college football is the sport played by student-athletes at universities under the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS). It represents the highest level of collegiate gridiron competition.

Week 13 College Football Playoff Rankings 2025

The Week 13 College Football Playoff rankings bring another shake-up as the selection committee evaluates every contender heading into the final stretch of the regular season. With multiple undefeated teams still in the mix, Ohio State, Indiana, and Texas A&M hold the top three spots, while Georgia, Oregon, and Alabama remain firmly in the chase.

As postseason berths tighten and resumes strengthen or slip, these rankings highlight which programs control their path to the playoff. Moroever, it also tells which ones need help in the final weeks.

Rank

School

Record

1

Ohio State

10-0

2

Indiana

11-0

3

Texas A&M

10-0

4

Georgia

9-1

5

Texas Tech

10-1

6

Ole Miss

10-1

7

Oregon

9-1

8

Oklahoma

8-2

9

Notre Dame

8-2

10

Alabama

8-2

11

BYU

9-1

12

Utah

8-2

13

Miami (FL)

8-2

14

Vanderbilt

8-2

15

Southern California

8-2

16

Georgia Tech

9-1

17

Texas

7-3

18

Michigan

8-2

19

Virginia

9-2

20

Tennessee

7-3

21

Illinois

7-3

22

Missouri

7-3

23

Houston

8-2

24

Tulane

8-2

25

Arizona State

7-3

(Credits: NCAA)

U.S. College Football Week 13 Schedule

Here is the complete Week 13 college football slate for the Top 25 teams. All kickoff times are in ET, and broadcast details are included for convenience.

Matchup

Time (ET)

Channel

No. 1 Ohio State vs. Rutgers

12 p.m.

FOX

No. 3 Texas A&M vs. Samford

12 p.m.

SEC Network+

No. 4 Georgia vs. Charlotte

12:45 p.m.

SEC Network

No. 7 Oregon vs. No. 15 Southern California

3:30 p.m.

CBS

No. 8 Oklahoma vs. No. 22 Missouri

12 p.m.

ABC

No. 9 Notre Dame vs. Syracuse

3:30 p.m.

NBC/Peacock

No. 10 Alabama vs. Eastern Illinois

2 p.m.

SEC Network+

No. 11 BYU at Cincinnati

8 p.m.

FOX

No. 12 Utah vs. Kansas State

4 p.m.

ESPN2

No. 13 Miami (FL) at Virginia Tech

12 p.m.

ESPN

No. 14 Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky

3:30 p.m.

ESPN

No. 16 Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh

7 p.m.

ESPN

No. 17 Texas vs. Arkansas

3:30 p.m.

ABC

No. 18 Michigan at Maryland

4 p.m.

FS1

No. 20 Tennessee at Florida

7:30 p.m.

ABC

No. 21 Illinois at Wisconsin

7:30 p.m.

Big Ten Network

No. 23 Houston vs. TCU

4 p.m.

FOX

No. 24 Tulane at Temple

3:45 p.m.

ESPNU

No. 25 Arizona State at Colorado

8 p.m.

ESPN2

Key Takeaways: Most Wins

  • Ohio State leads all programs with the most wins in recent seasons, posting an impressive 47–20 record.

  • Alabama remains a powerhouse, securing 39 wins and consistently staying in playoff contention.

  • Oklahoma continues its strong tradition, tallying 28 wins with a solid postseason presence.

  • Florida stays competitive with 26 victories, maintaining a stable performance in the SEC.

  • LSU adds to its winning pedigree with 22 wins, demonstrating depth and consistency across its schedule.

  • Michigan rounds out the list with 21 wins, demonstrating steady growth and resilience against ranked opponents.

    FAQs

    • How many teams make the College Football Playoff?
      +
      Beginning with the expanded format, the CFP includes 12 teams, with the top four earning first-round byes.
    • When were the Week 13 CFP rankings released?
      +
      The Week 13 rankings were released on Tuesday night, following all games played through the weekend of November 15.
    • What are the College Football Playoff rankings?
      +
      The College Football Playoff rankings are the official weekly standings released by the CFP Selection Committee to determine which teams qualify for the postseason playoff.

