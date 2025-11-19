College Football Playoff Rankings: The College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings for Week 13 were released on Tuesday night, November 18, 2025, by the selection committee. They determine which top teams in U.S. college football are closest to securing a playoff berth. These rankings matter because they decide seeding and byes for the twelve-team bracket.
Fans and programs are watching to see how teams such as the Ohio State Buckeyes, Indiana Hoosiers and Texas A&M Aggies are positioned going into the final weeks of the season. According to the official CFP site, the rankings reflect games played through November 15.
What is U.S. College Football?
Also, to understand this, you need to know that U.S. college football is the sport played by student-athletes at universities under the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS). It represents the highest level of collegiate gridiron competition.
Week 13 College Football Playoff Rankings 2025
The Week 13 College Football Playoff rankings bring another shake-up as the selection committee evaluates every contender heading into the final stretch of the regular season. With multiple undefeated teams still in the mix, Ohio State, Indiana, and Texas A&M hold the top three spots, while Georgia, Oregon, and Alabama remain firmly in the chase.
As postseason berths tighten and resumes strengthen or slip, these rankings highlight which programs control their path to the playoff. Moroever, it also tells which ones need help in the final weeks.
|
Rank
|
School
|
Record
|
1
|
Ohio State
|
10-0
|
2
|
Indiana
|
11-0
|
3
|
Texas A&M
|
10-0
|
4
|
Georgia
|
9-1
|
5
|
Texas Tech
|
10-1
|
6
|
Ole Miss
|
10-1
|
7
|
Oregon
|
9-1
|
8
|
Oklahoma
|
8-2
|
9
|
Notre Dame
|
8-2
|
10
|
Alabama
|
8-2
|
11
|
BYU
|
9-1
|
12
|
Utah
|
8-2
|
13
|
Miami (FL)
|
8-2
|
14
|
Vanderbilt
|
8-2
|
15
|
Southern California
|
8-2
|
16
|
Georgia Tech
|
9-1
|
17
|
Texas
|
7-3
|
18
|
Michigan
|
8-2
|
19
|
Virginia
|
9-2
|
20
|
Tennessee
|
7-3
|
21
|
Illinois
|
7-3
|
22
|
Missouri
|
7-3
|
23
|
Houston
|
8-2
|
24
|
Tulane
|
8-2
|
25
|
Arizona State
|
7-3
(Credits: NCAA)
U.S. College Football Week 13 Schedule
Here is the complete Week 13 college football slate for the Top 25 teams. All kickoff times are in ET, and broadcast details are included for convenience.
|
Matchup
|
Time (ET)
|
Channel
|
No. 1 Ohio State vs. Rutgers
|
12 p.m.
|
FOX
|
No. 3 Texas A&M vs. Samford
|
12 p.m.
|
SEC Network+
|
No. 4 Georgia vs. Charlotte
|
12:45 p.m.
|
SEC Network
|
No. 7 Oregon vs. No. 15 Southern California
|
3:30 p.m.
|
CBS
|
No. 8 Oklahoma vs. No. 22 Missouri
|
12 p.m.
|
ABC
|
No. 9 Notre Dame vs. Syracuse
|
3:30 p.m.
|
NBC/Peacock
|
No. 10 Alabama vs. Eastern Illinois
|
2 p.m.
|
SEC Network+
|
No. 11 BYU at Cincinnati
|
8 p.m.
|
FOX
|
No. 12 Utah vs. Kansas State
|
4 p.m.
|
ESPN2
|
No. 13 Miami (FL) at Virginia Tech
|
12 p.m.
|
ESPN
|
No. 14 Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky
|
3:30 p.m.
|
ESPN
|
No. 16 Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh
|
7 p.m.
|
ESPN
|
No. 17 Texas vs. Arkansas
|
3:30 p.m.
|
ABC
|
No. 18 Michigan at Maryland
|
4 p.m.
|
FS1
|
No. 20 Tennessee at Florida
|
7:30 p.m.
|
ABC
|
No. 21 Illinois at Wisconsin
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Big Ten Network
|
No. 23 Houston vs. TCU
|
4 p.m.
|
FOX
|
No. 24 Tulane at Temple
|
3:45 p.m.
|
ESPNU
|
No. 25 Arizona State at Colorado
|
8 p.m.
|
ESPN2
Key Takeaways: Most Wins
-
Ohio State leads all programs with the most wins in recent seasons, posting an impressive 47–20 record.
-
Alabama remains a powerhouse, securing 39 wins and consistently staying in playoff contention.
-
Oklahoma continues its strong tradition, tallying 28 wins with a solid postseason presence.
-
Florida stays competitive with 26 victories, maintaining a stable performance in the SEC.
-
LSU adds to its winning pedigree with 22 wins, demonstrating depth and consistency across its schedule.
-
Michigan rounds out the list with 21 wins, demonstrating steady growth and resilience against ranked opponents.
