Jemimah Rodrigues Biography: Education, Family Background, Stats and Net Worth

Jemimah Rodrigues is a talented Indian women’s cricketer born on 5 September 2000 in Mumbai. A right-handed batter and occasional off-spin bowler, she made her international debut in 2018. She comes from a sporting family and balanced education with her sporting passion at St Joseph’s Convent High School and Rizvi College. Now she competes in top international and franchise leagues, making her a rising star in Indian women’s cricket.

Jemimah Rodrigues Biography
Jemimah Rodrigues is one of India's most promising young women cricketers. Born on 5 September 2000 in Bhandup, Mumbai, she grew up in a Mangalorean Christian sporting family and showed an early love for games. She attended St Joseph's Convent High School in Mumbai and later enrolled at Rizvi College of Arts, Science & Commerce for her higher education. Today, she plays in domestic circuits and franchise leagues, and her growing achievements have made her an essential figure in Indian women's cricket. In this article, we'll take a detailed look at her family background, education, career statistics, endorsements, and estimated net worth to understand how she has risen to prominence and what lies ahead.

Who is Jemimah Rodrigues?

Jemimah Rodrigues is a bright young talent in India's women's cricket team. Born on 5 September 2000 in Mumbai, she bats right-handed and bowls occasional off-spin. She made her international debut in 2018 and has become a key middle-order batter. 

Early Life & Education

Jemimah grew up in Bhandup, Mumbai, in a Mangalorean-Christian family. Her father, Ivan Rodrigues, was a junior coach and encouraged her from a very young age, helping her start cricket early. She attended St. Joseph's Convent High School in Mumbai and later studied at Rizvi College of Arts, Science & Commerce. Growing up, she also played field hockey for Maharashtra at the junior level, showing her all-around athleticism. 

Cricket Career

Jemimah made her T20I debut for India in February 2018 and her ODI debut shortly after in March 2018. She rose rapidly, scoring a double-century (202*) in a U19 one-day domestic match in 2017, becoming the second Indian woman to do so. She plays for teams across global leagues, including the Delhi Capitals Women in the WPL, the Melbourne Renegades Women in the WBBL, and others. Her international stats show strong batting averages: over 1,500 runs in ODIs and over 2,300 in T20Is (as of 2025). 

Career Statistics

Format

Matches

Runs

Batting Average

Hundreds / Fifties

Top Score

Test

3

235

58.75

0 / 3

73

ODI

57

1,598

32.61

2 / 8

127

T20I

112

2,375

30.06

0 / 13

76

Additional highlights:

  • In ODI bowling, she has taken five wickets with the best figures of 4/3.
  • In the 2022 T20 Asia Cup, she was the highest run-scorer with 217 in 6 innings (average 54.25).

Timeline of Major Milestones

  • 2012-13: At about age 12 ½, she made her U-19 state team debut for Maharashtra.
  • November 2017: Scored 202* in a U-19 one-day match against Saurashtra—the second Indian woman to hit a double century.
  • 13 February 2018: Made her T20I debut for India against South Africa.
  • 12 March 2018: Made her ODI debut for India against Australia.
  • December 2023: Made her Test debut for India against England.
  • 2023 WPL Auction: Bought by Delhi Capitals for INR 2.20 crore in the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League.
  • September 2025: Entering the home ODI World Cup with two international centuries and key roles in England series win.

Personal Life

Off the field, Jemimah is known for her friendly and disciplined personality. She comes from a close-knit family with her father as a mentor and her mother, Lavita, and two brothers, Enoch and Eli, as supportive figures. Despite her rising fame, she has balanced her education and sporting commitments from an early age. Her early exposure to various sports, such as hockey and cricket, has given her a broad athletic base.

Net Worth

As of 2025, Jemimah's estimated net worth ranges from around ₹10 crore (approx. US $1–1.3 million) upwards, depending on leagues, endorsements and central contracts. Her income sources include her BCCI central contract, match fees, domestic and international league salaries (such as WPL and WBBL) and brand endorsements.

