ICC Women's ODI World Cup Winners List (1973 to 2025)

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Winner
The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup is the premier international championship of Women’s One Day International (WODI) cricket. Established in 1973, it is the oldest global women’s sporting event and has been instrumental in promoting women’s cricket worldwide. The tournament is organised by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and is contested every four years.
Australia holds the record for the most Women’s World Cup titles, having won the tournament seven times: 1978, 1982, 1988, 1997, 2005, 2013, and 2022. England follows with four titles: 1973, 1993, 2009, and 2017. New Zealand has secured the championship once, in 2000. The 2022 edition saw Australia defeating England to claim their seventh title.
ICC Women’s ODI World Cup Winners from 1973 to 2025
Australia has dominated Women’s ODI cricket historically, winning a total of seven titles. England has four championships, while New Zealand has won once. The 2025 tournament will feature eight top teams competing in India and Sri Lanka, with Australia entering as defending champions.
Full Winner List of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup from 1973 to 2025
|
Edition
|
Year
|
Winner
|
Won by
|
Runner-up
|
Host
|
1st
|
1973
|
England
|
N/A (Points)
|
Australia
|
England
|
2nd
|
1978
|
Australia
|
N/A (Points)
|
England
|
India
|
3rd
|
1982
|
Australia
|
3 wickets
|
England
|
New Zealand
|
4th
|
1988
|
Australia
|
8 wickets
|
England
|
Australia
|
5th
|
1993
|
England
|
67 runs
|
New Zealand
|
England
|
6th
|
1997
|
Australia
|
5 wickets
|
New Zealand
|
India
|
7th
|
2000
|
New Zealand
|
4 runs
|
Australia
|
New Zealand
|
8th
|
2005
|
Australia
|
98 runs
|
India
|
South Africa
|
9th
|
2009
|
England
|
4 wickets
|
New Zealand
|
Australia
|
10th
|
2013
|
Australia
|
114 runs
|
West Indies
|
India
|
11th
|
2017
|
England
|
9 runs
|
India
|
England
|
12th
|
2022
|
Australia
|
71 runs
|
England
|
New Zealand
|
13th
|
2025
|
TBD
|
TBD
|
TBD
|
India/Sri Lanka
|
Source: ICC & Cricket Records
ICC Women’s ODI World Cup: Captains, Player of the Match, and Player of the Tournament
Over the decades, the Women’s World Cup has produced standout individual performances. Legendary players like Belinda Clark, Karen Rolton, Mithali Raj, and Meg Lanning have been important in their teams’ victories. In 2022, Meg Lanning captained Australia to a seven-time championship, with Alyssa Healy earning Player of the Tournament for her exceptional batting performance.
|
Year
|
Winner
|
Captain
|
Player of the Match (Final)
|
Player of the Tournament
|
2025
|
TBD
|
TBD
|
TBD
|
TBD
|
2022
|
Australia
|
Meg Lanning
|
Alyssa Healy
|
Alyssa Healy
|
2017
|
England
|
Heather Knight
|
Anya Shrubsole
|
Tammy Beaumont
|
2013
|
Australia
|
Jodie Fields
|
Jess Cameron
|
Suzie Bates
|
2009
|
England
|
Charlotte Edwards
|
Claire Taylor
|
Claire Taylor
|
2005
|
Australia
|
Belinda Clark
|
Karen Rolton
|
Karen Rolton
|
2000
|
New Zealand
|
Emily Drumm
|
Katrina Keenan
|
Debbie Hockley
|
1997
|
Australia
|
Belinda Clark
|
Belinda Clark
|
Debbie Hockley
|
1993
|
England
|
Karen Smithies
|
Clare Taylor
|
Purnima Rau
|
1988
|
Australia
|
Sharon Tredrea
|
Lyn Fullston
|
Carole Hodges
|
1982
|
Australia
|
Sharon Tredrea
|
Janette Brittin
|
N/A
|
1978
|
Australia
|
Margaret Jennings
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
1973
|
England
|
Rachael Heyhoe Flint
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Source: ICC & Cricket Records
ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025
The 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, will feature the top eight teams in a high-stakes tournament. Australia enters as defending champions, with a mix of experienced and young talent. Fans worldwide are eager to witness thrilling matches, record-breaking performances, and the crowning of the next Women’s World Cup champion.
Read more: Asia Cup Winner 2025: Who won the 17th Edition of the Asia Cup? Check Prize Money & Awards Winners List Here
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation