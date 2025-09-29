Asia Cup Winners List 2025
Focus
Quick Links

ICC Women's ODI World Cup Winners List (1973 to 2025)

By Jasreet Kaur
Sep 29, 2025, 13:26 IST

Here is the complete ICC Women’s ODI World Cup Winners List from 1973 to 2025. Get detailed information on champions, captains, players of the match, player of the tournament, and the upcoming 2025 World Cup in India & Sri Lanka. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Winner

The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup is the premier international championship of Women’s One Day International (WODI) cricket. Established in 1973, it is the oldest global women’s sporting event and has been instrumental in promoting women’s cricket worldwide. The tournament is organised by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and is contested every four years.

Australia holds the record for the most Women’s World Cup titles, having won the tournament seven times: 1978, 1982, 1988, 1997, 2005, 2013, and 2022. England follows with four titles: 1973, 1993, 2009, and 2017. New Zealand has secured the championship once, in 2000. The 2022 edition saw Australia defeating England to claim their seventh title.

ICC Women’s ODI World Cup Winners from 1973 to 2025

Australia has dominated Women’s ODI cricket historically, winning a total of seven titles. England has four championships, while New Zealand has won once. The 2025 tournament will feature eight top teams competing in India and Sri Lanka, with Australia entering as defending champions.

Full Winner List of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup from 1973 to 2025

Edition

Year

Winner

Won by

Runner-up

Host

1st

1973

England

N/A (Points)

Australia

England

2nd

1978

Australia

N/A (Points)

England

India

3rd

1982

Australia

3 wickets

England

New Zealand

4th

1988

Australia

8 wickets

England

Australia

5th

1993

England

67 runs

New Zealand

England

6th

1997

Australia

5 wickets

New Zealand

India

7th

2000

New Zealand

4 runs

Australia

New Zealand

8th

2005

Australia

98 runs

India

South Africa

9th

2009

England

4 wickets

New Zealand

Australia

10th

2013

Australia

114 runs

West Indies

India

11th

2017

England

9 runs

India

England

12th

2022

Australia

71 runs

England

New Zealand

13th

2025

TBD

TBD

TBD

India/Sri Lanka

Source: ICC & Cricket Records

          

ICC Women’s ODI World Cup: Captains, Player of the Match, and Player of the Tournament

Over the decades, the Women’s World Cup has produced standout individual performances. Legendary players like Belinda Clark, Karen Rolton, Mithali Raj, and Meg Lanning have been important in their teams’ victories. In 2022, Meg Lanning captained Australia to a seven-time championship, with Alyssa Healy earning Player of the Tournament for her exceptional batting performance.

Year

Winner

Captain

Player of the Match (Final)

Player of the Tournament

2025

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

2022

Australia

Meg Lanning

Alyssa Healy

Alyssa Healy

2017

England

Heather Knight

Anya Shrubsole

Tammy Beaumont

2013

Australia

Jodie Fields

Jess Cameron

Suzie Bates

2009

England

Charlotte Edwards

Claire Taylor

Claire Taylor

2005

Australia

Belinda Clark

Karen Rolton

Karen Rolton

2000

New Zealand

Emily Drumm

Katrina Keenan

Debbie Hockley

1997

Australia

Belinda Clark

Belinda Clark

Debbie Hockley

1993

England

Karen Smithies

Clare Taylor

Purnima Rau

1988

Australia

Sharon Tredrea

Lyn Fullston

Carole Hodges

1982

Australia

Sharon Tredrea

Janette Brittin

N/A

1978

Australia

Margaret Jennings

N/A

N/A

1973

England

Rachael Heyhoe Flint

N/A

N/A

Source: ICC & Cricket Records

        

ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025

The 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, will feature the top eight teams in a high-stakes tournament. Australia enters as defending champions, with a mix of experienced and young talent. Fans worldwide are eager to witness thrilling matches, record-breaking performances, and the crowning of the next Women’s World Cup champion.

Read more: Asia Cup Winner 2025: Who won the 17th Edition of the Asia Cup? Check Prize Money & Awards Winners List Here

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Content Writer

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over two years of experience and a bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication. Driven and committed, she writes on current affairs and general knowledge, fueled by a desire to see positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News