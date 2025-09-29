ICC Women's ODI World Cup Winners List (1973 to 2025)

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Winner

The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup is the premier international championship of Women’s One Day International (WODI) cricket. Established in 1973, it is the oldest global women’s sporting event and has been instrumental in promoting women’s cricket worldwide. The tournament is organised by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and is contested every four years.

Australia holds the record for the most Women’s World Cup titles, having won the tournament seven times: 1978, 1982, 1988, 1997, 2005, 2013, and 2022. England follows with four titles: 1973, 1993, 2009, and 2017. New Zealand has secured the championship once, in 2000. The 2022 edition saw Australia defeating England to claim their seventh title.

ICC Women’s ODI World Cup Winners from 1973 to 2025

Australia has dominated Women’s ODI cricket historically, winning a total of seven titles. England has four championships, while New Zealand has won once. The 2025 tournament will feature eight top teams competing in India and Sri Lanka, with Australia entering as defending champions.