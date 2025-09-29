Asia Cup 2025 Winner: Who won the 17th Edition of the Asia Cup T20? Check Awards and Prize Money

On Sunday, 28 September 2025, India won the Asia Cup 2025 for the second time after 2016 in the Men's T20 Asia Cup format, marking their total 9th victory in the Asia Cup in this 17th edition of the tournament. By winning the Asia Cup 2025 in the T20 format of India against Pakistan in the grand finale, they lifted the coveted trophy once again.

In the 17th Edition of the Asia Cup T20 format, Team India marked their consistent performance throughout the 17th session of the Asia Cup.

India record a stunning chase & register a historic win! ✌️



🇮🇳 follow up a professional effort with the ball with an equally well-timed chase to get home! 🥳#INDvPAK #DPWorldAsiaCup2025 #Final #ACC pic.twitter.com/nZBzdkyB9x — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 28, 2025

The tournament highlighted not only thrilling contests and electrifying performances but also celebrated the emergence of new talents in Team India.