Asia Cup Winners List 2025
Asia Cup 2025 Winner: Who won the 17th Edition of the Asia Cup T20? Check Awards and Prize Money

By Prabhat Mishra
Sep 29, 2025, 01:41 IST

On 28 September 2025, India clinched their 9th Asia Cup title by defeating Pakistan with five wickets in the grand finale of the 17th T20 edition. The tournament showcased electrifying performances, new talents, and prestigious awards. India received US$30,000 as winners, reaffirming their dominance in Asian cricket history.

On Sunday, 28 September 2025, India won the Asia Cup 2025 for the second time after 2016 in the Men's T20 Asia Cup format, marking their total 9th victory in the Asia Cup in this 17th edition of the tournament. By winning the Asia Cup 2025 in the T20 format of India against Pakistan in the grand finale, they lifted the coveted trophy once again. 

In the 17th Edition of the Asia Cup T20 format, Team India marked their consistent performance throughout the 17th session of the Asia Cup.

The tournament highlighted not only thrilling contests and electrifying performances but also celebrated the emergence of new talents in Team India.

With this win, India reaffirmed their dominance in Asian cricket. The edition concluded with record-breaking moments, prestigious awards, and significant prize money for the deserving players and the winning team.

Who won the 17th Edition of the Asia Cup T20?

The 17th Edition of the Asia Cup T20 was won by India by 5 Wickets against Pakistan.

Asia Cup 2025 Cash Prize Money

Check here the Asia Cup 2025 Cash Prize Money given in the table below:

Award / Achievement

Prize (US$)

Total prize money

78000

Winner’s

30000

Runner-up

20000

Man of the Series Award

15000

Player of the Match / Man of the Match (Final)

5000

Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the Tournament

15000

Highest Wicket Taker of the Tournament

1000

Highest Run Scorer of the Tournament

1000

Asia Cup 2025 Winner's Prize Money

In the 17th Edition of the Asia Cup T20, in the great rivalry with Pakistan in the grand finale of the Asia Cup 2025 in T20 format, Team India won and was awarded with US$30000.

Asia Cup 2025 Runner-up Prize Money

In the 17th Edition of the Asia Cup T20, Team Pakistan lost the final of the 2025 Asia Cup and was the runner-up of the Asia Cup 2025 in T20 format, and Pakistan was awarded with US$20000.

Asia Cup 2025 Awards Winners List

Here is the complete award winners list for the Asia Cup 2025 season:

  • Asia Cup 2025 Winner: India

  • Asia Cup 2025:  Player of the Series / Man of the Series Award: Abhishek Sharma

  • Asia Cup 2025: Player of the Match / Man of the Match (Final): Tilak Verma (69 runs in 53 balls & 2 catches)

  • Asia Cup 2025: Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the Tournament: Kuldeep Yadav

  • Asia Cup 2025: Highest Wicket Taker of the Tournament: Kuldeep Yadav (17 wickets)

  • Asia Cup 2025: Highest Run Scorer of the Tournament: Abhishek Sharma (314 Runs)

  • Asia Cup 2025: Gamechanger of the Match: Shivam Dubey (33 off 22)

