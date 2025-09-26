Asia Cup Winners List From 1984 To 2025

The Asia Cup is a premier cricket tournament in Asia, showcasing intense rivalries among top teams. Since its inception in 1984, the competition has witnessed numerous memorable moments.
India leads with eight titles, while Sri Lanka follows closely with six. Pakistan has clinched the trophy twice. In 2023, India secured their eighth title by defeating Sri Lanka in the final.
The 2025 Asia Cup is scheduled for September and will be played in the Twenty20 International format. The tournament will feature eight teams: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, and Oman.
These teams will be divided into two groups of four, with the top two from each group advancing to the Super Four stage. The leading two teams from this stage will compete in the final.
Asia Cup Winners from 1984 to 2025
The Asia Cup, established in 1984, is a premier cricket tournament among Asian nations. As of 2023, India leads with eight titles, clinching championships in 1984, 1988, 1990-91, 1995, 2010, 2016, 2018, and 2023.
Sri Lanka follows with six titles, winning in 1986, 1997, 2004, 2008, 2014, and 2022. Pakistan has secured the trophy twice, in 2000 and 2012.
Other participating nations, such as Bangladesh and Afghanistan, have yet to win the tournament. The dominance of India and Sri Lanka underscores their cricketing prowess in the region.
|Edition
|Year
|Winner
|Won by
|Runner-up
|Host
|1st
|1984
|India
|N/A
|Sri Lanka
|UAE
|2nd
|1986
|Sri Lanka
|5 wickets
|Pakistan
|Sri Lanka
|3rd
|1988
|India
|6 wickets
|Sri Lanka
|Bangladesh
|4th
|1990-91
|India
|7 wickets
|Sri Lanka
|India
|5th
|1995
|India
|8 wickets
|Sri Lanka
|UAE
|6th
|1997
|Sri Lanka
|8 wickets
|India
|Sri Lanka
|7th
|2000
|Pakistan
|39 runs
|Sri Lanka
|Bangladesh
|8th
|2004
|Sri Lanka
|25 runs
|India
|Sri Lanka
|9th
|2008
|Sri Lanka
|100 runs
|India
|Pakistan
|10th
|2010
|India
|81 runs
|Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka
|11th
|2012
|Pakistan
|2 runs
|Bangladesh
|Bangladesh
|12th
|2014
|Sri Lanka
|5 wickets
|Pakistan
|Bangladesh
|13th
|2016
|India
|8 wickets
|Bangladesh
|Bangladesh
|14th
|2018
|India
|3 wickets
|Bangladesh
|UAE
|15th
|2022
|Sri Lanka
|23 runs
|Pakistan
|Sri Lanka
|16th
|2023
|India
|10 wickets
|Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka/Pakistan
Source: CricTracker
Note: The 2023 Asia Cup was co-hosted by Sri Lanka and Pakistan.
For You| Asia Cup 2025: Host, Teams, Format, Last Winner and Other Details Here
Asia Cup Winners List: Captains, Man of the Match, and Player of the Series
The Asia Cup has showcased numerous standout performances over the years. Captains like Rohit Sharma have led India to multiple titles, including the 2023 victory. In that final, Mohammed Siraj earned the Man of the Match award with remarkable bowling figures of 6/21.
Kuldeep Yadav was named Player of the Tournament for his consistent spin bowling throughout the series. In 2022, Bhanuka Rajapaksa's unbeaten 71 runs in the final secured him the Man of the Match, while Wanindu Hasaranga was honored as Player of the Tournament for his all-round performance.
|Year
|Winner
|Captain
|Man of the Match
|Player of the Tournament
|2025
|-
|Suryakumar Yadav
|-
|-
|2023
|India
|Rohit Sharma
|Mohammed Siraj
|Kuldeep Yadav
|2022
|Sri Lanka
|Dasun Shanaka
|Bhanuka Rajapaksa
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|2018
|India
|Rohit Sharma
|Litton Das
|Shikhar Dhawan
|2016
|India
|MS Dhoni
|Shikhar Dhawan
|Sabbir Rahman
|2014
|Sri Lanka
|Angelo Mathews
|Lasith Malinga
|Lahiru Thirimanne
|2012
|Pakistan
|Misbah-ul-Haq
|Shahid Afridi
|Shakib Al Hasan
|2010
|India
|MS Dhoni
|Dinesh Karthik
|Shahid Afridi
|2008
|Sri Lanka
|Mahela Jayawardene
|Ajantha Mendis
|Ajantha Mendis
|2004
|Sri Lanka
|Marvan Atapattu
|Marvan Atapattu
|Sanath Jayasuriya
|2000
|Pakistan
|Moin Khan
|Moin Khan
|Mohammad Yousuf
|1997
|Sri Lanka
|Arjuna Ranatunga
|Marvan Atapattu
|Arjuna Ranatunga
|1995
|India
|Mohammad Azharuddin
|Mohammad Azharuddin
|Navjot Sidhu
|1990-91
|India
|Mohammad Azharuddin
|Mohammad Azharuddin
|-
|1988
|India
|Dilip Vengsarkar
|Navjot Sidhu
|Navjot Sidhu
|1986
|Sri Lanka
|Duleep Mendis
|Javed Miandad
|Arjuna Ranatunga
|1984
|India
|Sunil Gavaskar
|Surinder Khanna
|-
Source: CricTracker
Asia Cup Winning List: Which Country Has Won the Most Titles?
|
Winner
|
Victories
|
Winning Years
|
India
|
8
|
1984, 1988, 1990–91, 1995, 2010, 2016, 2018, 2023
|
Sri Lanka
|
6
|
1986, 1997, 2004, 2008, 2014, 2022
|
Pakistan
|
2
|
2000, 2012
India is the most successful team in Asia Cup history, winning the tournament eight times in 1984, 1988, 1990–91, 1995, 2010, 2016, 2018, and 2023. Sri Lanka follows closely with six titles, securing victories in 1986, 1997, 2004, 2008, 2014, and 2022.
Pakistan has claimed the trophy twice, emerging as champions in 2000 and 2012. These three teams have dominated the Asia Cup over the years, showcasing their cricketing excellence on the biggest stage in the region.
India vs Pakistan Final Asia Cup Match on September 28, 2025 (Sunday)
The much-anticipated Asia Cup 2025 Final between India and Pakistan will take place on Sunday, September 28, 2025, at the Dubai International Stadium. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM IST.
India has been the dominant side in this tournament, entering the final undefeated after winning both their previous encounters against Pakistan in the group and Super Four stages. Their batting, powered by openers like Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill, has been particularly strong.
Pakistan, led by Salman Ali Agha, secured their spot after a thrilling win against Bangladesh. Despite their two earlier losses to India, they showed strong bowling performances, with fast bowlers like Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf being key.
The predicted Playing XI for India features key players like captain Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel. Pakistan's team includes key batters Fakhar Zaman and Sahibzada Farhan. As a historic first-ever India vs. Pakistan Asia Cup final, fans expect a high-voltage, thrilling contest.
What's Next| ICC Champions Trophy Winners List (1998-2025)
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation