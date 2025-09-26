IBPS PO Result 2025 OUT!
Asia Cup Winners List From 1984 To 2025

By Kriti Barua
Sep 26, 2025, 16:02 IST

The Asia Cup, since its inception in 1984, has been dominated by three nations: India, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan. India is the most successful team, clinching the trophy a record eight times, including the inaugural 1984 edition and the most recent tournament in 2023. Sri Lanka follows with six titles, while Pakistan has won the championship twice (2000 and 2012). The tournament format alternates between ODI and T20I, showcasing the region's top cricketing talent. India leads with eight titles, followed by Sri Lanka with six, and Pakistan with two.

List of the Asia Cup Winners from 1984 Till Now

The Asia Cup is a premier cricket tournament in Asia, showcasing intense rivalries among top teams. Since its inception in 1984, the competition has witnessed numerous memorable moments.

India leads with eight titles, while Sri Lanka follows closely with six. Pakistan has clinched the trophy twice. In 2023, India secured their eighth title by defeating Sri Lanka in the final.

The 2025 Asia Cup is scheduled for September and will be played in the Twenty20 International format. The tournament will feature eight teams: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, and Oman.

These teams will be divided into two groups of four, with the top two from each group advancing to the Super Four stage. The leading two teams from this stage will compete in the final.

Asia Cup Winners from 1984 to 2025

The Asia Cup, established in 1984, is a premier cricket tournament among Asian nations. As of 2023, India leads with eight titles, clinching championships in 1984, 1988, 1990-91, 1995, 2010, 2016, 2018, and 2023.

Sri Lanka follows with six titles, winning in 1986, 1997, 2004, 2008, 2014, and 2022. Pakistan has secured the trophy twice, in 2000 and 2012.

Other participating nations, such as Bangladesh and Afghanistan, have yet to win the tournament. The dominance of India and Sri Lanka underscores their cricketing prowess in the region.

EditionYearWinnerWon byRunner-upHost
1st 1984 India N/A Sri Lanka UAE
2nd 1986 Sri Lanka 5 wickets Pakistan Sri Lanka
3rd 1988 India 6 wickets Sri Lanka Bangladesh
4th 1990-91 India 7 wickets Sri Lanka India
5th 1995 India 8 wickets Sri Lanka UAE
6th 1997 Sri Lanka 8 wickets India Sri Lanka
7th 2000 Pakistan 39 runs Sri Lanka Bangladesh
8th 2004 Sri Lanka 25 runs India Sri Lanka
9th 2008 Sri Lanka 100 runs India Pakistan
10th 2010 India 81 runs Sri Lanka Sri Lanka
11th 2012 Pakistan 2 runs Bangladesh Bangladesh
12th 2014 Sri Lanka 5 wickets Pakistan Bangladesh
13th 2016 India 8 wickets Bangladesh Bangladesh
14th 2018 India 3 wickets Bangladesh UAE
15th 2022 Sri Lanka 23 runs Pakistan Sri Lanka
16th 2023 India 10 wickets Sri Lanka Sri Lanka/Pakistan

Note: The 2023 Asia Cup was co-hosted by Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Asia Cup Winners List: Captains, Man of the Match, and Player of the Series

The Asia Cup has showcased numerous standout performances over the years. Captains like Rohit Sharma have led India to multiple titles, including the 2023 victory. In that final, Mohammed Siraj earned the Man of the Match award with remarkable bowling figures of 6/21.

Kuldeep Yadav was named Player of the Tournament for his consistent spin bowling throughout the series. In 2022, Bhanuka Rajapaksa's unbeaten 71 runs in the final secured him the Man of the Match, while Wanindu Hasaranga was honored as Player of the Tournament for his all-round performance.

YearWinnerCaptainMan of the MatchPlayer of the Tournament
2025 - Suryakumar Yadav - -
2023 India Rohit Sharma Mohammed Siraj Kuldeep Yadav
2022 Sri Lanka Dasun Shanaka Bhanuka Rajapaksa Wanindu Hasaranga
2018 India Rohit Sharma Litton Das Shikhar Dhawan
2016 India MS Dhoni Shikhar Dhawan Sabbir Rahman
2014 Sri Lanka Angelo Mathews Lasith Malinga Lahiru Thirimanne
2012 Pakistan Misbah-ul-Haq Shahid Afridi Shakib Al Hasan
2010 India MS Dhoni Dinesh Karthik Shahid Afridi
2008 Sri Lanka Mahela Jayawardene Ajantha Mendis Ajantha Mendis
2004 Sri Lanka Marvan Atapattu Marvan Atapattu Sanath Jayasuriya
2000 Pakistan Moin Khan Moin Khan Mohammad Yousuf
1997 Sri Lanka Arjuna Ranatunga Marvan Atapattu Arjuna Ranatunga
1995 India Mohammad Azharuddin Mohammad Azharuddin Navjot Sidhu
1990-91 India Mohammad Azharuddin Mohammad Azharuddin -
1988 India Dilip Vengsarkar Navjot Sidhu Navjot Sidhu
1986 Sri Lanka Duleep Mendis Javed Miandad Arjuna Ranatunga
1984 India Sunil Gavaskar Surinder Khanna -

Asia Cup Winning List: Which Country Has Won the Most Titles?

Winner

Victories

Winning Years

India

8

1984, 1988, 1990–91, 1995, 2010, 2016, 2018, 2023

Sri Lanka

6

1986, 1997, 2004, 2008, 2014, 2022

Pakistan

2

2000, 2012

India is the most successful team in Asia Cup history, winning the tournament eight times in 1984, 1988, 1990–91, 1995, 2010, 2016, 2018, and 2023. Sri Lanka follows closely with six titles, securing victories in 1986, 1997, 2004, 2008, 2014, and 2022.

Pakistan has claimed the trophy twice, emerging as champions in 2000 and 2012. These three teams have dominated the Asia Cup over the years, showcasing their cricketing excellence on the biggest stage in the region.

India vs Pakistan Final Asia Cup Match on September 28, 2025 (Sunday)

The much-anticipated Asia Cup 2025 Final between India and Pakistan will take place on Sunday, September 28, 2025, at the Dubai International Stadium. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM IST.

India has been the dominant side in this tournament, entering the final undefeated after winning both their previous encounters against Pakistan in the group and Super Four stages. Their batting, powered by openers like Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill, has been particularly strong.

Pakistan, led by Salman Ali Agha, secured their spot after a thrilling win against Bangladesh. Despite their two earlier losses to India, they showed strong bowling performances, with fast bowlers like Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf being key.

The predicted Playing XI for India features key players like captain Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel. Pakistan's team includes key batters Fakhar Zaman and Sahibzada Farhan. As a historic first-ever India vs. Pakistan Asia Cup final, fans expect a high-voltage, thrilling contest.

