Asia Cup Winners List From 1984 To 2025

The Asia Cup is a premier cricket tournament in Asia, showcasing intense rivalries among top teams. Since its inception in 1984, the competition has witnessed numerous memorable moments. India leads with eight titles, while Sri Lanka follows closely with six. Pakistan has clinched the trophy twice. In 2023, India secured their eighth title by defeating Sri Lanka in the final. The 2025 Asia Cup is scheduled for September and will be played in the Twenty20 International format. The tournament will feature eight teams: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, and Oman. These teams will be divided into two groups of four, with the top two from each group advancing to the Super Four stage. The leading two teams from this stage will compete in the final.

Asia Cup Winners from 1984 to 2025 The Asia Cup, established in 1984, is a premier cricket tournament among Asian nations. As of 2023, India leads with eight titles, clinching championships in 1984, 1988, 1990-91, 1995, 2010, 2016, 2018, and 2023. Sri Lanka follows with six titles, winning in 1986, 1997, 2004, 2008, 2014, and 2022. Pakistan has secured the trophy twice, in 2000 and 2012. Other participating nations, such as Bangladesh and Afghanistan, have yet to win the tournament. The dominance of India and Sri Lanka underscores their cricketing prowess in the region. Edition Year Winner Won by Runner-up Host 1st 1984 India N/A Sri Lanka UAE 2nd 1986 Sri Lanka 5 wickets Pakistan Sri Lanka 3rd 1988 India 6 wickets Sri Lanka Bangladesh 4th 1990-91 India 7 wickets Sri Lanka India 5th 1995 India 8 wickets Sri Lanka UAE 6th 1997 Sri Lanka 8 wickets India Sri Lanka 7th 2000 Pakistan 39 runs Sri Lanka Bangladesh 8th 2004 Sri Lanka 25 runs India Sri Lanka 9th 2008 Sri Lanka 100 runs India Pakistan 10th 2010 India 81 runs Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 11th 2012 Pakistan 2 runs Bangladesh Bangladesh 12th 2014 Sri Lanka 5 wickets Pakistan Bangladesh 13th 2016 India 8 wickets Bangladesh Bangladesh 14th 2018 India 3 wickets Bangladesh UAE 15th 2022 Sri Lanka 23 runs Pakistan Sri Lanka 16th 2023 India 10 wickets Sri Lanka Sri Lanka/Pakistan

Source: CricTracker Asia Cup Winners List: Captains, Man of the Match, and Player of the Series The Asia Cup has showcased numerous standout performances over the years. Captains like Rohit Sharma have led India to multiple titles, including the 2023 victory. In that final, Mohammed Siraj earned the Man of the Match award with remarkable bowling figures of 6/21. Kuldeep Yadav was named Player of the Tournament for his consistent spin bowling throughout the series. In 2022, Bhanuka Rajapaksa's unbeaten 71 runs in the final secured him the Man of the Match, while Wanindu Hasaranga was honored as Player of the Tournament for his all-round performance. Year Winner Captain Man of the Match Player of the Tournament 2025 - Suryakumar Yadav - - 2023 India Rohit Sharma Mohammed Siraj Kuldeep Yadav 2022 Sri Lanka Dasun Shanaka Bhanuka Rajapaksa Wanindu Hasaranga 2018 India Rohit Sharma Litton Das Shikhar Dhawan 2016 India MS Dhoni Shikhar Dhawan Sabbir Rahman 2014 Sri Lanka Angelo Mathews Lasith Malinga Lahiru Thirimanne 2012 Pakistan Misbah-ul-Haq Shahid Afridi Shakib Al Hasan 2010 India MS Dhoni Dinesh Karthik Shahid Afridi 2008 Sri Lanka Mahela Jayawardene Ajantha Mendis Ajantha Mendis 2004 Sri Lanka Marvan Atapattu Marvan Atapattu Sanath Jayasuriya 2000 Pakistan Moin Khan Moin Khan Mohammad Yousuf 1997 Sri Lanka Arjuna Ranatunga Marvan Atapattu Arjuna Ranatunga 1995 India Mohammad Azharuddin Mohammad Azharuddin Navjot Sidhu 1990-91 India Mohammad Azharuddin Mohammad Azharuddin - 1988 India Dilip Vengsarkar Navjot Sidhu Navjot Sidhu 1986 Sri Lanka Duleep Mendis Javed Miandad Arjuna Ranatunga 1984 India Sunil Gavaskar Surinder Khanna -

Source: CricTracker Asia Cup Winning List: Which Country Has Won the Most Titles? Winner Victories Winning Years India 8 1984, 1988, 1990–91, 1995, 2010, 2016, 2018, 2023 Sri Lanka 6 1986, 1997, 2004, 2008, 2014, 2022 Pakistan 2 2000, 2012 India is the most successful team in Asia Cup history, winning the tournament eight times in 1984, 1988, 1990–91, 1995, 2010, 2016, 2018, and 2023. Sri Lanka follows closely with six titles, securing victories in 1986, 1997, 2004, 2008, 2014, and 2022. Pakistan has claimed the trophy twice, emerging as champions in 2000 and 2012. These three teams have dominated the Asia Cup over the years, showcasing their cricketing excellence on the biggest stage in the region.