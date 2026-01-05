The United States is a vast country made up of 50 states, each with its own unique size, landscape, and history. From the huge wilderness of Alaska to the busy cities of California, the states vary greatly in area. But among all of them, there’s one tiny state that stands out for being the smallest. Let’s explore which state that is, how big it really is, and learn about some other small states in the U.S. Below, you’ll find easy-to-understand facts and comparisons to help you picture these places more clearly. Which is the Smallest US State? The smallest state in the United States by total area is Rhode Island. Even though it’s small, Rhode Island plays a big role in American history and culture. It was one of the original 13 colonies and has a lively mix of cities, coastline, and history packed into its small space.

Rhode Island is located in the Northeastern region of the U.S., known as New England. It borders Massachusetts to the north and east, Connecticut to the west, and the Atlantic Ocean to the south. Its capital and largest city is Providence, a hub of culture and education. What is the Size of This State? Rhode Island covers a total area of about 1,545 square miles (4,002 square kilometers), which makes it the smallest state in the nation. Despite this small size, Rhode Island has over 400 miles of coastline thanks to bays and inlets, which is why it’s nicknamed “The Ocean State.” To put that in perspective, Rhode Island is much smaller than many large U.S. cities and would fit easily inside many bigger states. For example, it’s tiny compared to Alaska, the largest state, which covers over 665,000 square miles.

Some Other Small States in the US with Their Sizes While Rhode Island is the smallest, several other states are also relatively small in area. Here are some of the smallest U.S. states and their approximate sizes: Delaware – Around 2,489 square miles Delaware is the second smallest U.S. state and is known for its rich colonial history and role in early American government. Connecticut – About 5,543 square miles This New England state blends suburban towns with historic cities and scenic countryside. New Jersey – Roughly 8,723 square miles Even though it’s small, New Jersey is one of the most densely populated states in the U.S., with a mix of cities, shorelines, and forests. New Hampshire – Around 9,349 square miles Known for its mountains, lakes, and outdoor activities, New Hampshire is small but geographically diverse.