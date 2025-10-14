SSC CGL Answer Key 2025
RUHS Result 2025 OUT at ruhsraj.org; Direct Link to Download Latest UG and PG Marksheet PDF

By Sunil Sharma
Oct 14, 2025, 17:35 IST

RUHS Result 2025: Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) declared the results for various UG, PG, and Diploma courses on its website- ruhsraj.org. Students can get the direct link provided below and the steps to check the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences Results 2025.

Get the direct link to download RUHS Result 2025 PDF here.
RUHS Result 2025 OUT: Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) has recently declared the results for courses like BSc Nursing, Master of Public Health, DPharmacy, BDS, MPharma, MPH, MBBS, and other exams. Rajasthan University of Health Sciences Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- ruhsraj.org. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their RUHS results using the direct link provided below. The students can check their ruhsraj.org result 2025 pdf through their roll number and enrolment number.

RUHS Results 2025

As per the latest update, Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) released the results of UG, PG, and Diploma courses. The students can check their RUHS results on the official website of the University- ruhsraj.org

RUHS Result 2025

Click here

Steps to Download RUHS Marksheet

Candidates can check their results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences results 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website - ruhsraj.org

Step 2: Select ‘Examination’ and Click on ‘Results’

Step 3: Select the Course from the list and click on it.

Step 4: Enter the Roll number, Enroll year, Enrolment number and click on the ‘View Results’ button

Step 5: The result PDF will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the scorecard and take the printout for future reference

Direct Links To Download RUHS Results 2025 PDF 

Check here the course-wise direct link to download the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences Result PDF.

Course

Result Links
B.Sc. Nursing I Semester (Main) Exam. Jul.-2025 Click here
B.Sc. Nursing II Semester (Supp.) Exam. Jul.-2025 Click here
B.Sc. Nursing III Semester (Main) Exam. Jul.-2025 Click here
B.Sc. Nursing IV Semester (Main) Exam. Jul.-2025 Click here 
Second M.B.B.S. (New Scheme) (Main) Exam. Jul.-2025 (Re-Evaluation) Click here 
Master of Public Health First Year (Main) Exam. Aug.-2025 Click here 
First M.B.B.S. (New Scheme) (Supp.) Exam. Aug.-2025 Click here 
D. Pharmacy (New Scheme) Part-II (Supp.) Exam. Jun.-2025 (Re-Evaluation) Click here 
D. Pharmacy (New Scheme) Part-I (Supp.) Exam. Jun.-2025 (Re-Evaluation) Click here 

Rajasthan University of Health Sciences: Highlights

Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) situated in Jaipur, Rajasthan, is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established in 2005 by Act No. 1 of 2005 of Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha.

The university offers diploma, UG, PG, and doctoral programs in Medical, Dental, Nursing, Paramedical science, Physiotherapy and Occupational Therapy, and Pharmacy courses. 

Presently around 180 colleges are affiliated to Rajasthan University of Health Sciences.

University Name

Rajasthan University of Health Sciences

Established

2005

Location

Jaipur, Rajasthan

RHSU Result 2025 Link - Latest

 Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
