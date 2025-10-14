RUHS Result 2025 OUT at ruhsraj.org; Direct Link to Download Latest UG and PG Marksheet PDF

RUHS Result 2025 OUT: Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) has recently declared the results for courses like BSc Nursing, Master of Public Health, DPharmacy, BDS, MPharma, MPH, MBBS, and other exams. Rajasthan University of Health Sciences Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- ruhsraj.org. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their RUHS results using the direct link provided below. The students can check their ruhsraj.org result 2025 pdf through their roll number and enrolment number. RUHS Results 2025 As per the latest update, Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) released the results of UG, PG, and Diploma courses. The students can check their RUHS results on the official website of the University- ruhsraj.org RUHS Result 2025 Click here

Steps to Download RUHS Marksheet Candidates can check their results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences results 2025. Step 1: Visit the official website - ruhsraj.org Step 2: Select ‘Examination’ and Click on ‘Results’ Step 3: Select the Course from the list and click on it. Step 4: Enter the Roll number, Enroll year, Enrolment number and click on the ‘View Results’ button Step 5: The result PDF will be displayed on the screen Step 6: Download the scorecard and take the printout for future reference Direct Links To Download RUHS Results 2025 PDF Check here the course-wise direct link to download the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences Result PDF. Course Result Links B.Sc. Nursing I Semester (Main) Exam. Jul.-2025 Click here B.Sc. Nursing II Semester (Supp.) Exam. Jul.-2025 Click here B.Sc. Nursing III Semester (Main) Exam. Jul.-2025 Click here B.Sc. Nursing IV Semester (Main) Exam. Jul.-2025 Click here Second M.B.B.S. (New Scheme) (Main) Exam. Jul.-2025 (Re-Evaluation) Click here Master of Public Health First Year (Main) Exam. Aug.-2025 Click here First M.B.B.S. (New Scheme) (Supp.) Exam. Aug.-2025 Click here D. Pharmacy (New Scheme) Part-II (Supp.) Exam. Jun.-2025 (Re-Evaluation) Click here D. Pharmacy (New Scheme) Part-I (Supp.) Exam. Jun.-2025 (Re-Evaluation) Click here