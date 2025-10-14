RUHS Result 2025 OUT at ruhsraj.org; Direct Link to Download Latest UG and PG Marksheet PDF

RUHS Result 2025 OUT: Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) has recently declared the results for courses like BSc Nursing, Master of Public Health, DPharmacy, BDS, MPharma, MPH, MBBS, and other exams. Rajasthan University of Health Sciences Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- ruhsraj.org. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their RUHS results using the direct link provided below. The students can check their ruhsraj.org result 2025 pdf through their roll number and enrolment number.
RUHS Results 2025
As per the latest update, Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) released the results of UG, PG, and Diploma courses. The students can check their RUHS results on the official website of the University- ruhsraj.org
|
RUHS Result 2025
Steps to Download RUHS Marksheet
Candidates can check their results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences results 2025.
Step 1: Visit the official website - ruhsraj.org
Step 2: Select ‘Examination’ and Click on ‘Results’
Step 3: Select the Course from the list and click on it.
Step 4: Enter the Roll number, Enroll year, Enrolment number and click on the ‘View Results’ button
Step 5: The result PDF will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download the scorecard and take the printout for future reference
Direct Links To Download RUHS Results 2025 PDF
Check here the course-wise direct link to download the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences Result PDF.
|
Course
|
Result Links
|B.Sc. Nursing I Semester (Main) Exam. Jul.-2025
|Click here
|B.Sc. Nursing II Semester (Supp.) Exam. Jul.-2025
|Click here
|B.Sc. Nursing III Semester (Main) Exam. Jul.-2025
|Click here
|B.Sc. Nursing IV Semester (Main) Exam. Jul.-2025
|Click here
|Second M.B.B.S. (New Scheme) (Main) Exam. Jul.-2025 (Re-Evaluation)
|Click here
|Master of Public Health First Year (Main) Exam. Aug.-2025
|Click here
|First M.B.B.S. (New Scheme) (Supp.) Exam. Aug.-2025
|Click here
|D. Pharmacy (New Scheme) Part-II (Supp.) Exam. Jun.-2025 (Re-Evaluation)
|Click here
|D. Pharmacy (New Scheme) Part-I (Supp.) Exam. Jun.-2025 (Re-Evaluation)
|Click here
Rajasthan University of Health Sciences: Highlights
Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) situated in Jaipur, Rajasthan, is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established in 2005 by Act No. 1 of 2005 of Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha.
The university offers diploma, UG, PG, and doctoral programs in Medical, Dental, Nursing, Paramedical science, Physiotherapy and Occupational Therapy, and Pharmacy courses.
Presently around 180 colleges are affiliated to Rajasthan University of Health Sciences.
|
Rajasthan University of Health Sciences: Highlights
|
University Name
|
Rajasthan University of Health Sciences
|
Established
|
2005
|
Location
|
Jaipur, Rajasthan
|
RHSU Result 2025 Link - Latest
|Click here
|
Accreditations
|
NAAC
|
Approvals
|
UGC
|
Gender
|
Co-ed
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation