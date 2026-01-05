Bihar STET Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

APPSC Exam Schedule 2026 OUT: Download Tier 1 Hall Ticket Now at psc.ap.gov.in – Exam from March 10–13!

By Manish Kumar
Jan 5, 2026, 15:37 IST

APPSC Exam Schedule 2026Download link has been activated by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) for Half Yearly Examinations– March- 2026 on its official website. The written examinations will be conducted in offline mode from March 10 to 13, 2026 across the state. Check all details here. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

APPSC Exam Schedule 2026 Out: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the detailed exam schedule for Half Yearly Examinations– March- 2026. The written examinations will be conducted in offline mode from March 10 to 13, 2026 across the state. All those candidates who have applied successfully against Notification Number 01/2026 can download the detailed exam schedule available on its official website-https://psc.ap.gov.in.

Download APPSC Exam Schedule 2026

The written exam for Half Yearly Examinations– March- 2026 will be held in offline mode from March 10 to 13, 2206 across the state. The direct link to download the detailed exam schedule is given below-

APPSC Exam Schedule 2026 Download Link 

How to Download APPSC Exam Schedule 2025?

Candidates applied successfully for the above exam can download the exam schedule after following the steps given below-

You can download the detailed exam schedule after following the steps given below-
Step 1 : Visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) at - https://psc.ap.gov.in/
Step 2: Go to the Announcements section on the home page.
Step 3: Click on the link Half Yearly Examinations– March- 2026 Term Notification No:01/2026 (Off-Line Mode) Time-Table the home page.
Step 4: You will get the pdf of the exam schedule on the home page.
Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

 

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News