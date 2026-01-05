APPSC Exam Schedule 2026 OUT: Download Tier 1 Hall Ticket Now at psc.ap.gov.in – Exam from March 10–13!

APPSC Exam Schedule 2026 Out: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the detailed exam schedule for Half Yearly Examinations– March- 2026. The written examinations will be conducted in offline mode from March 10 to 13, 2026 across the state. All those candidates who have applied successfully against Notification Number 01/2026 can download the detailed exam schedule available on its official website-https://psc.ap.gov.in.
Download APPSC Exam Schedule 2026
The written exam for Half Yearly Examinations– March- 2026 will be held in offline mode from March 10 to 13, 2206 across the state. The direct link to download the detailed exam schedule is given below-
|APPSC Exam Schedule 2026
|Download Link
How to Download APPSC Exam Schedule 2025?
Candidates applied successfully for the above exam can download the exam schedule after following the steps given below-
You can download the detailed exam schedule after following the steps given below-
Step 1 : Visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) at - https://psc.ap.gov.in/
Step 2: Go to the Announcements section on the home page.
Step 3: Click on the link Half Yearly Examinations– March- 2026 Term Notification No:01/2026 (Off-Line Mode) Time-Table the home page.
Step 4: You will get the pdf of the exam schedule on the home page.
Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation