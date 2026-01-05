APPSC Exam Schedule 2026 OUT: Download Tier 1 Hall Ticket Now at psc.ap.gov.in – Exam from March 10–13!

APPSC Exam Schedule 2026 Out: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the detailed exam schedule for Half Yearly Examinations– March- 2026. The written examinations will be conducted in offline mode from March 10 to 13, 2026 across the state. All those candidates who have applied successfully against Notification Number 01/2026 can download the detailed exam schedule available on its official website-https://psc.ap.gov.in.

Download APPSC Exam Schedule 2026

The written exam for Half Yearly Examinations– March- 2026 will be held in offline mode from March 10 to 13, 2206 across the state. The direct link to download the detailed exam schedule is given below-

APPSC Exam Schedule 2026 Download Link

How to Download APPSC Exam Schedule 2025?

Candidates applied successfully for the above exam can download the exam schedule after following the steps given below-