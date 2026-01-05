Bombay High Court Last Date 2026: Bombay High Court will close the online application process for Clerk, Driver, Peon, and Stenographer posts today, January 5. Candidates meeting the eligibility criteria can submit their application forms at bombayhighcourt.nic.in. A total of 2381 vacancies are to be filled across Mumbai, Nagpur, and Aurangabad branches. Selection of candidates will be based on their performance in written exam, skill test, interview, and document verification.

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2026 Overview

Bombay High Court has invited online applications for 2381 vacancies from 7th pass, 12th pass and graduate candidates. Candidates clearing all stages of recruitment process will be recruited for Clerk, Driver, Peon, and Stenographer.