By Meenu Solanki
Jan 5, 2026, 12:05 IST

Bombay High Court Registration 2026 Last Date is January 5. Candidates who have passed class 7th, 12th or graduation can apply for Clerk, Driver, Peon, and Stenographer posts. Get the direct Bombay High Court Apply Online Link here.

Bombay High Court Last Date 2026: Bombay High Court will close the online application process for Clerk, Driver, Peon, and Stenographer posts today, January 5. Candidates meeting the eligibility criteria can submit their application forms at bombayhighcourt.nic.in. A total of 2381 vacancies are to be filled across Mumbai, Nagpur, and Aurangabad branches. Selection of candidates will be based on their performance in written exam, skill test, interview, and document verification.

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2026 Overview

Bombay High Court has invited online applications for 2381 vacancies from 7th pass, 12th pass and graduate candidates. Candidates clearing all stages of recruitment process will be recruited for Clerk, Driver, Peon, and Stenographer.

Conducting Body

Bombay High Court

Posts

Clerk, Driver, Peon, and Stenographer

Vacancies

2381

Registration Dates

15th December 2025 to 5th January 2026

Selection Process

Written Exam

Skill Test (as per post requirement)

Interview (For Clerk post only)

Document Verification

Medical Examination

Official website

bombayhighcourt.nic.in

Bombay High Court Apply Online 2026 Link

The Bombay High Court activated the apply online link on 15 December 2025 after the release of official notification PDF. Aspirants can either visit the official website or click on the direct link mentioned below:

Bombay High Court Apply Online 2026 Link

How to Apply Online for Bombay High Court Vacancy 2026?

Candidates intending to apply for BHC Recruitment can follow the steps given below to submit their applications.

  1. Visit the official website or click on the direct registration link provided here.

  2. Complete the registration form by providing your personal details.

  3. You will receive registration number and password on the provided email ID/phone number.

  4. Login to your account and fill out the application form.

  5. Upload all the documents in the prescribed format and size.

  6. Pay the application fee and submit.

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2026 Application Fee

The application fee for Bombay High Court application form is Rs 1000. It is non-refundable and must be paid through the SBI Collect facility.

