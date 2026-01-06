JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip
GUJCET 2026: Registration Closes Today at gseb.org, Direct Link To Apply Here

Jan 6, 2026, 12:52 IST

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) is closing the GUJCET 2026 Registration today, January 6, 2026. Interested candidates must apply online on the official website at gseb.org. The deadline was previously extended from December 30, 2025.

Key Points

  • GSHSEB is closing the GUJCET 2026 Registration today, January 6, 2026.
  • Interested candidates must apply online on the official website at gseb.org.in.
  • The deadline was previously extended from December 30, 2025.

GUJCET 2026 Registration: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), Gandhinagar will close the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2026 Registration today, January 6, 2026. Interested candidates can apply on the official website at gseb.org. Previously, the deadline to apply online was December 30, 2025, which was extended till January 6, 2026.

GUJCET 2026 Key Highlights 

Check the following table to know the details of GUJCET 2026 exam: 

Overview  Details 
Event name  GUJCET 2026 Registration deadline 
Exam name  Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET)
Board name  Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), Gandhinagar
Academic year  2025-26
Official website  gujcet.gseb.org
GSEB portal  gseb.org
GSHSEB portal gsebeservice.com
State  Gujarat 
Application fee INR 350
Level  Undergraduate (UG)
Stream 

Engineering 

Pharmacy 
Scale  State-level 
Eligibility  Currently appearing or have cleared Class 12 from a recognized board with Physics and Chemistry as compulsory subjects 
Programmes 

Engineering (B.Tech) 

Pharmacy (B.Pharma)
Total questions  120
Syllabus  Class 12th Science stream syllabus 
Question format  Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs)
Science stream Group A, B and AB

GUJCET 2026 Registration Deadline Extension Official Notice

How to apply for GUJCET 2026?

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  1. Visit the official website at gujcet.gseb.org
  2. Enter your Email ID or Mobile Number and Password
  3. Solve the captcha and login 
  4. Fill the application form and pay the application fee
  5. Carefully submit and download the confirmation page for further reference 

DIRECT LINK - GUJCET 2026 Registration

Candidates can pay online via credit card, debit card and net banking or offline by selecting ‘SBI Branch Payment’ and pay the fee in cash at designated SBI branches. In case of any help, candidates are urged to contact the helpline number at 18002335500 during 10 AM to 6 PM. 

