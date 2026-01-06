GUJCET 2026: Registration Closes Today at gseb.org, Direct Link To Apply Here

GUJCET 2026 Registration: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), Gandhinagar will close the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2026 Registration today, January 6, 2026. Interested candidates can apply on the official website at gseb.org. Previously, the deadline to apply online was December 30, 2025, which was extended till January 6, 2026.

GUJCET 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table to know the details of GUJCET 2026 exam: