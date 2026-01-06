GUJCET 2026: Registration Closes Today at gseb.org, Direct Link To Apply Here

Key Points
- GSHSEB is closing the GUJCET 2026 Registration today, January 6, 2026.
- Interested candidates must apply online on the official website at gseb.org.in.
- The deadline was previously extended from December 30, 2025.
GUJCET 2026 Registration: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), Gandhinagar will close the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2026 Registration today, January 6, 2026. Interested candidates can apply on the official website at gseb.org. Previously, the deadline to apply online was December 30, 2025, which was extended till January 6, 2026.
GUJCET 2026 Key Highlights
Check the following table to know the details of GUJCET 2026 exam:
|Overview
|Details
|Event name
|GUJCET 2026 Registration deadline
|Exam name
|Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET)
|Board name
|Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), Gandhinagar
|Academic year
|2025-26
|Official website
|gujcet.gseb.org
|GSEB portal
|gseb.org
|GSHSEB portal
|gsebeservice.com
|State
|Gujarat
|Application fee
|INR 350
|Level
|Undergraduate (UG)
|Stream
|
Engineering
Pharmacy
|Scale
|State-level
|Eligibility
|Currently appearing or have cleared Class 12 from a recognized board with Physics and Chemistry as compulsory subjects
|Programmes
|
Engineering (B.Tech)
Pharmacy (B.Pharma)
|Total questions
|120
|Syllabus
|Class 12th Science stream syllabus
|Question format
|Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs)
|Science stream
|Group A, B and AB
GUJCET 2026 Registration Deadline Extension Official Notice
How to apply for GUJCET 2026?
To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.
- Visit the official website at gujcet.gseb.org
- Enter your Email ID or Mobile Number and Password
- Solve the captcha and login
- Fill the application form and pay the application fee
- Carefully submit and download the confirmation page for further reference
DIRECT LINK - GUJCET 2026 Registration
Candidates can pay online via credit card, debit card and net banking or offline by selecting ‘SBI Branch Payment’ and pay the fee in cash at designated SBI branches. In case of any help, candidates are urged to contact the helpline number at 18002335500 during 10 AM to 6 PM.
