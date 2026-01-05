XAT Cut Off 2026: Check Course-wise and Section-wise Expected Percentile

XAT Previous Years Cut-off: Xavier School of Management, formerly Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI), conducted the XAT 2026 exam on January 04, 2026, at designated test centres spread across around 100 cities. The exam will be conducted in a single shift from 2:00 PM to 5:30 PM.
XLRI will release the XAT 2026 cut-off along with the announcement of results. Aspirants scoring above the minimum cut-off marks will be shortlisted for the admission process. Check the XAT 2026 expected cut-off along with the factors that determine the cut-off. Keep checking this page for the latest update on the XAT 2026 cut-off.
XAT 2026 Exam Analysis: Check Difficulty Level, Paper Review, Good Attempts Here
What is the XAT 2026 expected cut-off?
The Xavier School of Management announces category-wise cut-off marks along with the result declaration. The XAT 2026 result is expected to be released in the last week of January. The XAT cut-off is determined based on several factors, including the number of seats, the number of candidates, the difficulty level of the exam, and more. Here we will share the expected cut-off marks for XAT 2026 based on the expert's opinion. All the candidates who appeared in the exam can check the section-wise expected cut-off below once the exam is over:
XAT Expected Cutoff 2026
The XAT cut-off is a crucial benchmark in the admission process at Xavier School of Management and other top business schools. The officials will roll out the cut-off marks along with the XAT 2026 result. However, in the meantime, candidates can refer to the expected cut-off marks for the XAT provided below.
|
XLRI BM Program Expected Cutoffs 2026 (Percentiles)
|
Stream
|
Gender
|
Overall Percentile
|
VALR
|
DM
|
QA
|
Engineer/Tech
|
Male
|
95-97
|
87-89
|
83-85
|
84-86
|
Engineer/Tech
|
Female
|
90-92
|
80-82
|
80-82
|
80-82
|
Non-Engineer
|
Male
|
95-97
|
87-89
|
83-85
|
82-84
|
Non-Engineer
|
Female
|
90-92
|
80-82
|
80-82
|
81-83
|
XLRI HRM Program Expected Cutoffs 2026 (Percentiles)
|
Stream
|
Gender
|
Overall Percentile
|
VALR
|
DM
|
QA
|
Engineer/Tech
|
Male
|
95-97
|
82-84
|
90-92
|
88-90
|
Engineer/Tech
|
Female
|
90-92
|
75-77
|
85-87
|
80-82
|
Non-Engineer
|
Male
|
92-94
|
75-77
|
88-90
|
85-87
|
Non-Engineer
|
Female
|
88-90
|
68-70
|
85-87
|
80-82
Factors Determining XAT Cut-off 2026
As discussed above, XLRI, Jamshedpur, will issue the XAT cut-offs after the announcement of XAT 2026 results. There are several factors that determine the XAT cut-off; some of the key factors are given below
-
Difficulty level of the exam: This is the main factor that affects the cut-off. The tougher the XAT question paper, the cut-off will be lower, and vice versa.
-
Number of aspirants who appeared for the exam: This year, around 1.42 Lakh candidates applied for XAT 2026, which is significantly higher than the previous year. The higher test-takers mean a higher XAT cut-off, while lower XAT test-takers will lead to a lower XAT cut-off
-
Number of aspirants who cleared the exam: The number of aspirants who cleared the XAT exam is directly proportional to the cut-off.
- Number of seats available: The number of seats available at Xavier School of Management and other top business schools also affects their cut-off. If an institute has limited seats, the cut-off can be higher.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation