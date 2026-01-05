XAT Cut Off 2026: Check Course-wise and Section-wise Expected Percentile

XAT Previous Years Cut-off: Xavier School of Management, formerly Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI), conducted the XAT 2026 exam on January 04, 2026, at designated test centres spread across around 100 cities. The exam will be conducted in a single shift from 2:00 PM to 5:30 PM.

XLRI will release the XAT 2026 cut-off along with the announcement of results. Aspirants scoring above the minimum cut-off marks will be shortlisted for the admission process. Check the XAT 2026 expected cut-off along with the factors that determine the cut-off. Keep checking this page for the latest update on the XAT 2026 cut-off.

What is the XAT 2026 expected cut-off?

The Xavier School of Management announces category-wise cut-off marks along with the result declaration. The XAT 2026 result is expected to be released in the last week of January. The XAT cut-off is determined based on several factors, including the number of seats, the number of candidates, the difficulty level of the exam, and more. Here we will share the expected cut-off marks for XAT 2026 based on the expert's opinion. All the candidates who appeared in the exam can check the section-wise expected cut-off below once the exam is over: