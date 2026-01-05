XAT Previous Year Cutoff: Check BM and HRM Sections-wise Qualifying Percentile

XAT Previous Years Cut-off: The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) is one of the most respected MBA entrance exams in India. It is conducted by XLRI Jamshedpur on behalf of the Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI). For candidates aiming for admission to XLRI and other leading B-schools, knowing the XAT previous year cut-offs is very important. These cut-offs help aspirants understand the competition level and set practical goals for admission.
This article explains the previous year XAT cut-offs for XLRI and other institutes, along with the key factors that affect these cut-offs.
What Are XAT Cutoffs?
XAT cut-offs are the minimum percentile scores that candidates must score to qualify for the next stages of selection, such as Group Discussion (GD), Personal Interview (PI), and Written Ability Test (WAT). These cut-offs are different for each institute and are usually higher for top programmes, especially XLRI’s Business Management (BM) and Human Resource Management (HRM) courses.
XAT Previous Year Cut-off
The XAT cut-off is a crucial benchmark in the admission process at Xavier School of Management and other top business schools. The officials will roll out the cut-off marks along with the XAT 2026 result. However, in the meantime, candidates can refer to the previous year's cut-off marks for the XAT provided below.
XAT 2025 Cut-off
The XAT 2025 cut-off for XLRI gives a clear idea of the competition level for admission to its Business Management (BM) and Human Resource Management (HRM) programmes.
|
XAT BM Program Interview Cutoffs 2025 (Percentiles)
|
Stream
|
Gender
|
Overall Percentile
|
VALR
|
DM
|
QA
|
Engineer/Tech
|
Male
|
96
|
88
|
84
|
84
|
Engineer/Tech
|
Female
|
91
|
82
|
80
|
80
|
Non-Engineer
|
Male
|
96
|
88
|
84
|
84
|
Non-Engineer
|
Female
|
91
|
82
|
80
|
80
|
XAT HRM Program Interview Cutoffs 2025 (Percentiles)
|
Stream
|
Gender
|
Overall Percentile
|
VALR
|
DM
|
QA
|
Engineer/Tech
|
Male
|
95
|
83
|
90
|
87
|
Engineer/Tech
|
Female
|
90
|
73
|
85
|
80
|
Non-Engineer
|
Male
|
93
|
76
|
90
|
87
|
Non-Engineer
|
Female
|
87
|
68
|
85
|
80
XAT 2024 Cut-off
Below are the category-wise and section-wise XAT 2024 cut-offs for admission to XLRI Jamshedpur's BM and HRM programs:
|
XAT 2024 Cut-off Percentile For BM
|
Gender
|
VALR
|
DM
|
QA
|
Total
|
Male (Engineering)
|83
|85
|86
|96
|
Female (Engineering)
|80
|80
|81
|91
|
Male (Non-Engineering)
|83
|86
|85
|95
|
Female (Non-Engineering)
|80
|81
|80
|90
|
XAT 2024 Cut-off Percentile For HRM
|
Gender
|
VALR
|
DM
|
QA
|
Total
|
Male (Engineering)
|
90
|
85
|
80
|
95
|
Female (Engineering)
|
85
|
78
|
73
|
90
|
Male (Non-Engineering)
|
90
|
85
|
75
|
93
|
Female (Non-Engineering)
|
85
|
78
|
68
|
88
XAT 2023 Cut-off
In 2023, there were different cutoffs for male engineering, female engineering, male non-engineering and female non-engineering candidates for both Business Management (BM) and Human Resource Management (HRM) programs.
The category-wise and section-wise XAT 2023 cut-offs for admission to the BM and HRM programs of XLRI, Jamshedpur are given below:
|
XAT 2023 Cut-off Percentile
|
Gender
|
BM
|
HRM
|
VA
|
DM
|
QA
|
Total
|
VA
|
DM
|
QA
|
Total
|
Male (Engineering)
|
75
|
75
|
85
|
95
|
90
|
75
|
75
|
93
|
Female (Engineering)
|
75
|
75
|
80
|
92
|
90
|
75
|
65
|
91
|
Male (Non-Engineering)
|
75
|
75
|
85
|
95
|
90
|
75
|
70
|
90
|
Female (Non-Engineering)
|
75
|
75
|
80
|
92
|
90
|
75
|
60
|
88
XAT 2022 Cut-off
In 2022, XLRI, Jamshedpur released there were different cutoffs for males and females for the BM program while different cutoffs for male engineering, female engineering, male non-engineering and female non-engineering candidates for both Business Management (BM) and Human Resource Management (HRM) program.
The category-wise and section-wise XAT 2022 cut-offs are given below:
|
XAT 2022 Cut-off Percentile For BM
|
Gender
|
VALR
|
DM
|
QA
|
Total
|
Male
|
75
|
72
|
80
|
93
|
Female
|
72
|
72
|
75
|
90
|
XAT 2022 Cut-off Percentile For HRM
|
Gender
|
VALR
|
DM
|
QA
|
Total
|
Male (Engineering)
|
80
|
70
|
75
|
92
|
Female (Engineering)
|
80
|
70
|
64
|
90
|
Male (Non-Engineering)
|
80
|
70
|
70
|
90
|
Female (Non-Engineering)
|
80
|
70
|
60
|
87
XAT 2021 Cut-off
The table below shows the category-wise and section-wise XAT 2021 released by XLRI, Jamshedpur.
|
XAT 2021 Cut-off Percentile For BM
|
Gender
|
VALR
|
DM
|
QA
|
Total
|
Male
|
76
|
74
|
83
|
94
|
Female
|
70
|
70
|
75
|
92
|
XAT 2021 Cut-off Percentile For HRM
|
Gender
|
VALR
|
DM
|
QA
|
Total
|
Male (Engineering)
|
80
|
75
|
80
|
93
|
Female (Engineering)
|
75
|
68
|
74
|
90
|
Male (Non-Engineering)
|
80
|
75
|
73
|
90
|
Female (Non-Engineering)
|
75
|
68
|
64
|
87
XAT Previous Year Cutoffs: Key Observations
- Balanced Performance is Key: XLRI mandates sectional cutoffs, so excelling in one section won’t compensate for underperformance in another.
- Consistency in High Scores: Programs like XLRI BM and HRM have consistently high cutoffs, reflecting their competitive nature.
- Benchmark for Preparation: Reviewing past cutoffs helps in setting score targets during preparation.
Factors Determining XAT Cut-off
As discussed above, XLRI, Jamshedpur will issue the XAT cut-offs after the announcement of XAT 2026 results. There are several factors that determine the XAT cut-off, some of the key factors are given below
- Difficulty level of the exam: This is the main factor that affects the cut-off. The tougher the XAT question paper, the cut-off will be lower, and vice-versa.
- Number of aspirants who appeared for the exam: This year around 1.42 Lakh candidates applied for XAT 2026 which is around 5% higher than the previous year. The higher test-takers mean a higher XAT cut-off, while lower XAT test-takers will lead to a lower XAT cut-off
- Number of aspirants who cleared the exam: The number of aspirants who cleared the XAT exam is directly proportional to the cut-off.
- Number of seats available: The number of seats available at Xavier School of Management and other top business schools also affects its cut-off. If an institute has limited seats, the cut-off can be higher.
