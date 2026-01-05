XAT Previous Year Cutoff: Check BM and HRM Sections-wise Qualifying Percentile

XAT Previous Years Cut-off: The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) is one of the most respected MBA entrance exams in India. It is conducted by XLRI Jamshedpur on behalf of the Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI). For candidates aiming for admission to XLRI and other leading B-schools, knowing the XAT previous year cut-offs is very important. These cut-offs help aspirants understand the competition level and set practical goals for admission. This article explains the previous year XAT cut-offs for XLRI and other institutes, along with the key factors that affect these cut-offs. XAT 2026 Exam Analysis: Check Difficulty Level, Paper Review, Good Attempts Here XAT Cut Off 2026: Check Course-wise and Section-wise Expected Percentile What Are XAT Cutoffs? XAT cut-offs are the minimum percentile scores that candidates must score to qualify for the next stages of selection, such as Group Discussion (GD), Personal Interview (PI), and Written Ability Test (WAT). These cut-offs are different for each institute and are usually higher for top programmes, especially XLRI’s Business Management (BM) and Human Resource Management (HRM) courses.

XAT Previous Year Cut-off The XAT cut-off is a crucial benchmark in the admission process at Xavier School of Management and other top business schools. The officials will roll out the cut-off marks along with the XAT 2026 result. However, in the meantime, candidates can refer to the previous year's cut-off marks for the XAT provided below. XAT 2025 Cut-off The XAT 2025 cut-off for XLRI gives a clear idea of the competition level for admission to its Business Management (BM) and Human Resource Management (HRM) programmes. XAT BM Program Interview Cutoffs 2025 (Percentiles) Stream Gender Overall Percentile VALR DM QA Engineer/Tech Male 96 88 84 84 Engineer/Tech Female 91 82 80 80 Non-Engineer Male 96 88 84 84 Non-Engineer Female 91 82 80 80

XAT HRM Program Interview Cutoffs 2025 (Percentiles) Stream Gender Overall Percentile VALR DM QA Engineer/Tech Male 95 83 90 87 Engineer/Tech Female 90 73 85 80 Non-Engineer Male 93 76 90 87 Non-Engineer Female 87 68 85 80 XAT 2024 Cut-off Below are the category-wise and section-wise XAT 2024 cut-offs for admission to XLRI Jamshedpur's BM and HRM programs: XAT 2024 Cut-off Percentile For BM Gender VALR DM QA Total Male (Engineering) 83 85 86 96 Female (Engineering) 80 80 81 91 Male (Non-Engineering) 83 86 85 95 Female (Non-Engineering) 80 81 80 90 XAT 2024 Cut-off Percentile For HRM Gender VALR DM QA Total Male (Engineering) 90 85 80 95 Female (Engineering) 85 78 73 90 Male (Non-Engineering) 90 85 75 93 Female (Non-Engineering) 85 78 68 88

XAT 2023 Cut-off In 2023, there were different cutoffs for male engineering, female engineering, male non-engineering and female non-engineering candidates for both Business Management (BM) and Human Resource Management (HRM) programs. The category-wise and section-wise XAT 2023 cut-offs for admission to the BM and HRM programs of XLRI, Jamshedpur are given below: XAT 2023 Cut-off Percentile Gender BM HRM VA DM QA Total VA DM QA Total Male (Engineering) 75 75 85 95 90 75 75 93 Female (Engineering) 75 75 80 92 90 75 65 91 Male (Non-Engineering) 75 75 85 95 90 75 70 90 Female (Non-Engineering) 75 75 80 92 90 75 60 88 XAT 2022 Cut-off In 2022, XLRI, Jamshedpur released there were different cutoffs for males and females for the BM program while different cutoffs for male engineering, female engineering, male non-engineering and female non-engineering candidates for both Business Management (BM) and Human Resource Management (HRM) program.

The category-wise and section-wise XAT 2022 cut-offs are given below: XAT 2022 Cut-off Percentile For BM Gender VALR DM QA Total Male 75 72 80 93 Female 72 72 75 90 XAT 2022 Cut-off Percentile For HRM Gender VALR DM QA Total Male (Engineering) 80 70 75 92 Female (Engineering) 80 70 64 90 Male (Non-Engineering) 80 70 70 90 Female (Non-Engineering) 80 70 60 87 XAT 2021 Cut-off The table below shows the category-wise and section-wise XAT 2021 released by XLRI, Jamshedpur. XAT 2021 Cut-off Percentile For BM Gender VALR DM QA Total Male 76 74 83 94 Female 70 70 75 92 XAT 2021 Cut-off Percentile For HRM Gender VALR DM QA Total Male (Engineering) 80 75 80 93 Female (Engineering) 75 68 74 90 Male (Non-Engineering) 80 75 73 90 Female (Non-Engineering) 75 68 64 87