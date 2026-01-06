XAT 2026 Score vs Percentile: Marks Required to Score 99 Percentile

XAT stands for Xavier Aptitude Test. It is a national-level entrance exam conducted by XLRI, Jamshedpur for students seeking admission to MBA and PGDM programmes. The XAT 2026 exam is scheduled to be held on January 04, 2026, across more than 100 cities in India. For MBA aspirants, understanding the XAT 2026 score vs percentile is very important as it helps them evaluate their performance and estimate their chances of getting admission to top management colleges.

XAT 2026 Score vs Percentile : Getting admission to top business schools like XLRI Jamshedpur requires a good understanding of how XAT scores convert into percentiles. Knowing this relationship helps candidates understand the competition and plan their preparation better. With XAT 2026 approaching, aspirants are keen to know the expected score vs percentile range and likely cut-offs. This article provides detailed information on XAT 2026 score vs percentile, along with previous years’ cut-off trends and percentile patterns for leading B-schools.

The XAT score refers to the actual marks obtained by a candidate based on correct and incorrect answers. In contrast, the XAT percentile shows a candidate’s rank compared to all other test-takers. It indicates the percentage of candidates who scored the same or less than a particular candidate. A higher percentile means better performance compared to others. The XAT exam is scored on a scale of 0 to 100. Generally, a score of 35–40 corresponds to around 90 percentile, while scoring 45–50 can lead to a 95 percentile or higher.

Going by past trends and analysis, it is expected that the difficulty level of the XAT 2026 exam can be moderate in nature. We have shared below the expected XAT scores and corresponding XAT percentiles for the reference of the candidates.