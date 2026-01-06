XAT 2026 Score vs Percentile: Marks Required to Score 99 Percentile

JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip
By Sunil Sharma
Jan 6, 2026

XAT 2026 Score vs Percentile: XAT score plays an important role in admission. Get the detailed information on XAT 2026 Score vs Percentile along with past cut-off trends and percentile patterns for top B-school admissions here.

XAT 2026 Score vs Percentile

XAT 2026 Score vs Percentile: Getting admission to top business schools like XLRI Jamshedpur requires a good understanding of how XAT scores convert into percentiles. Knowing this relationship helps candidates understand the competition and plan their preparation better. With XAT 2026 approaching, aspirants are keen to know the expected score vs percentile range and likely cut-offs. This article provides detailed information on XAT 2026 score vs percentile, along with previous years’ cut-off trends and percentile patterns for leading B-schools.

Also check, 

XAT Score vs Percentile 

XAT stands for Xavier Aptitude Test. It is a national-level entrance exam conducted by XLRI, Jamshedpur for students seeking admission to MBA and PGDM programmes. The XAT 2026 exam is scheduled to be held on January 04, 2026, across more than 100 cities in India. For MBA aspirants, understanding the XAT 2026 score vs percentile is very important as it helps them evaluate their performance and estimate their chances of getting admission to top management colleges.

The XAT score refers to the actual marks obtained by a candidate based on correct and incorrect answers. In contrast, the XAT percentile shows a candidate’s rank compared to all other test-takers. It indicates the percentage of candidates who scored the same or less than a particular candidate. A higher percentile means better performance compared to others. The XAT exam is scored on a scale of 0 to 100. Generally, a score of 35–40 corresponds to around 90 percentile, while scoring 45–50 can lead to a 95 percentile or higher.

XAT 2026 Percentile Predictor

Going by past trends and analysis, it is expected that the difficulty level of the XAT 2026 exam can be moderate in nature. We have shared below the expected XAT scores and corresponding XAT percentiles for the reference of the candidates.

XAT score 2026 (out of 100)

XAT percentile 2026

45 and above

99

41 and above

96

40 and above

94

35 and above

85

31 and above

80

23 and above

75

XAT 2026 Percentile vs. Score (Section Wise)

The XAT sectional scores and percentile plays an important role in the selection of the candidates. XLRI and other top institutions carefully review both total and sectional scores of test-takers during the admission process. Here is the expected section-wise XAT 2026 Percentile vs. Score shared below for the reference of the candidates.

XAT Percentile

VALR

QA & DI

DM

Overall

99

14.75

17

12.5

36.25

97

13.25

14.25

11.5

32.75

95

12

12.75

10.5

30.25

90

10.5

10.5

9.5

27

85

9.5

9

8.75

24

80

8.5

7.75

8.25

22.25

70

7.25

6

7.5

19.75

Factors Determining the XAT 2026 Percentile vs. Score

A lot of factors are considered when determining the XAT 2026 Percentile vs. Score. These factors vary every year. The list of important factors is as follows:

  • Total Number of Test-takers

  • Difficulty Level of Question Paper

  • Section-Wise Performance

  • Score Distribution

  • Cutoffs of Participating Institutes, etc

