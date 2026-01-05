UPSSSC ANM Mains Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern, Subject-Wise Topics PDF

UPSSSC ANM Syllabus: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has released the ANM Main exam dates to fill 5272 vacancies for Female Health Worker posts. The main examination will be held on January 11, 2026, from 10 am to 12 pm in 3 districts: Bareilly, Lucknow, and Jhansi. All the shortlisted candidates should check the latest UPSSSC ANM Main syllabus and exam pattern. It helps them focus only on the relevant topics and refine their strategy accordingly. Read ahead to know the latest UPSSSC syllabus for Health Worker (Female) Main examination.
UPSSSC ANM Syllabus
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has announced the UPSSSC ANM syllabus in the advertisement. As the exam approaches, you should intensify your preparation and focus on revising only exam-specific topics. This helps you align your strategy with the actual exam level. You must practice UPSSSC ANM previous year question papers to understand the weightage and high-priority topics. This can make your preparation more effective. The UPSSSC Main exam is based on subjective knowledge, comprising 100 MCQs for 100 marks. That’s why you should check the latest syllabus to stay ahead of the competition.
UPSSSC ANM Mains Syllabus 2026 Overview
The UPSSSC ANM Main syllabus can help you stay on track throughout the preparation. It helps you differentiate between relevant and irrelevant topics. Below is the key overview of the UPSSSC ANM Main exam for reference purposes:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Organisation
|
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission
|
Post Name
|
Female Health Worker
|
Vacancy
|
5272
|
Selection Process
|
UP PET scores and Main Written Exam
|
Number of Questions
|
100
|
Negative Marking
|
Yes
What is UPSSSC ANM Exam Pattern?
Candidates should also review the UPSSSC ANM Main exam pattern to understand the question type, maximum marks, and other factors. The main written exam will be conducted in one shift with a total of 100 questions. The exam questions will be objective-type, and the duration will be two hours. As per the marking scheme, each question carries 1 mark and a negative marking of 1/4th mark for every wrong answer.
|
Subject
|
Subjective Knowledge
|
Number of Questions
|
100
|
Maximum Marks
|
100
|
Exam Duration
|
2 hours
UPSSSC ANM Mains Syllabus PDF
Having free access to the UPSSSC ANM Main syllabus can make your preparation more effective. You will study only the topics that matter and get sufficient time for practice and revision. Get the download link of the latest syllabus here.
UPSSSC ANM Mains Syllabus 2026 Subject-wise Topics
The UPSSSC ANM Main syllabus is typically based on subjective knowledge. It covers a wide range of topics, including Health Determinants, an overview of health problems, health agencies, etc. You must achieve mastery in every topic to perform well in the actual exam. Practice unlimited questions across all the topics. Take a look at the important topics for the UPSSSC ANM Main examination:
How to Cover UPSSSC ANM Main Syllabus?
The UPSSSC ANM Main preparation requires dedication, smart planning, and daily efforts. You must give equal importance to all the topics for effective preparation. Below are the tips to prepare well for the UPSSSC ANM Main examination:
-
Analyse the latest UPSSSC ANM Main syllabus carefully. It helps you cover relevant topics.
-
Understand the UPSSSC ANM Main exam pattern. It provides insights into the question structure and marking scheme.
-
Choose only high-quality books and study material. It helps you master the basics and core topics.
-
Solve mocks and past papers to improve speed, confidence, and accuracy.
-
Create short notes for the last-minute revision.
