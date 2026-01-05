UPSSSC ANM Mains Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern, Subject-Wise Topics PDF

UPSSSC ANM Syllabus: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has released the ANM Main exam dates to fill 5272 vacancies for Female Health Worker posts. The main examination will be held on January 11, 2026, from 10 am to 12 pm in 3 districts: Bareilly, Lucknow, and Jhansi. All the shortlisted candidates should check the latest UPSSSC ANM Main syllabus and exam pattern. It helps them focus only on the relevant topics and refine their strategy accordingly. Read ahead to know the latest UPSSSC syllabus for Health Worker (Female) Main examination. UPSSSC ANM Syllabus The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has announced the UPSSSC ANM syllabus in the advertisement. As the exam approaches, you should intensify your preparation and focus on revising only exam-specific topics. This helps you align your strategy with the actual exam level. You must practice UPSSSC ANM previous year question papers to understand the weightage and high-priority topics. This can make your preparation more effective. The UPSSSC Main exam is based on subjective knowledge, comprising 100 MCQs for 100 marks. That’s why you should check the latest syllabus to stay ahead of the competition.

UPSSSC ANM Mains Syllabus 2026 Overview The UPSSSC ANM Main syllabus can help you stay on track throughout the preparation. It helps you differentiate between relevant and irrelevant topics. Below is the key overview of the UPSSSC ANM Main exam for reference purposes: Particulars Details Organisation Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission Post Name Female Health Worker Vacancy 5272 Selection Process UP PET scores and Main Written Exam Number of Questions 100 Negative Marking Yes What is UPSSSC ANM Exam Pattern? Candidates should also review the UPSSSC ANM Main exam pattern to understand the question type, maximum marks, and other factors. The main written exam will be conducted in one shift with a total of 100 questions. The exam questions will be objective-type, and the duration will be two hours. As per the marking scheme, each question carries 1 mark and a negative marking of 1/4th mark for every wrong answer.

Subject Subjective Knowledge Number of Questions 100 Maximum Marks 100 Exam Duration 2 hours UPSSSC ANM Mains Syllabus PDF Having free access to the UPSSSC ANM Main syllabus can make your preparation more effective. You will study only the topics that matter and get sufficient time for practice and revision. Get the download link of the latest syllabus here. UPSSSC ANM Mains Syllabus 2026 Subject-wise Topics The UPSSSC ANM Main syllabus is typically based on subjective knowledge. It covers a wide range of topics, including Health Determinants, an overview of health problems, health agencies, etc. You must achieve mastery in every topic to perform well in the actual exam. Practice unlimited questions across all the topics. Take a look at the important topics for the UPSSSC ANM Main examination:

Determinants of health.

Overview of health problems of communities in India.

Organisation of SC, PHC, CMC and district hospital.

Health agencies: international: WHO, UNICEF, UNFPA, UNDPA, World Bank, FAO, DANIDA, European Commission. Red Cross, US aid, UNESCO. Colombo Plan, ILO, CARE, etc. National: Indian Red Cross, Indian Council for Child welfare, Family planning association of India, etc.

Role and Responsibilities of ANM/FHW.

Code of ethics for ANM.

Role of Counsellor & Role of ANM/Female Health worker as counsellor.

Importance of nutrition in health and sickness.

Classification of foods and their nutritive value.

Balanced diet for different age groups.

Vitamin and mineral deficiencies: Nutritional anaemia in women.

Under five nutrition, the role of ANM's /FHW/AWWs in supplementary food.

The Human body Structure and body systems and their functions.

Hygiene of the body.

Concept of mental health.

Control and prevention of communicable diseases, General measures.

Communicable diseases: Signs, Symptoms, care and prevention of the following: diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, poliomyelitis, measles and tuberculosis, Chicken pox, mumps, rubella, enteric fever, hepatitis, rabies, malaria, dengue, filaria, kala-azar, trachoma, conjunctivitis, scabies, STDs and HIV/AIDS, Encephalitis, Leptospirosis, Acute respiratory infections, Diarrhoeal diseases, Worm infestations, leprosy.

Care of the sick in the community: taking history, Physical examination: Vital signs.

Fever: Vital signs: Temperature, pulse, respiration, blood pressure.

Home care remedies & Integrated accepted practices of AYUSH

Classification of drugs forms.

Need for First Aid.

Minor Injuries and ailments.

Cuts and wounds: types, principles and first aid care.

Factors affecting growth and development in infants and children

Physical, psychological and social development of children.

Accidents: causes, precautions and preventions

Exclusive breastfeeding.

School health: Objectives, problems and programmes, Environment of school.

Sex education for adolescents.

Menstruation and menstrual hygiene.

Adolescent girls: pregnancy and abortion.

Foetus and placenta.

Normal pregnancy: Signs and symptoms of pregnancy.

Care during normal labour.

Care of newborn.

Abnormalities of pregnancy.

Abortion: types of abortion, causes of abortion.