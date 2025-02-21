The ICC Champions Trophy is a prestigious one-day international knockout tournament introduced by the ICC in the year 1998. It was formerly known as the ICC Knockout Tournament. This tournament was first held as the Wills International Cup in 1998 in Bangladesh.
The tournament was later known as the ICC Knockout Tournament, and from 2002 onwards, it was renamed the ICC Champions Trophy. Only the top eight teams were included in the competition, and this rule was introduced in 2009.
The competition was discontinued after the 2017 event. In 2021, ICC announced that the Champions Trophy will be played in 2025 in Pakistan and in India in the year 2029.
In this article, we will be covering the list of ICC Champions Trophy winners from 1998 to 2025.
List of ICC Champions Trophy Winners (1998-2025)
The following is the list of ICC Champions Trophy winners from its inception in 1998 till 2025.
|
Year
|
Winner(s)
|
Runner-Up
|
Hosted By
|
1998
|
South Africa
|
West Indies
|
Bangladesh
|
2000
|
New Zealand
|
India
|
Kenya
|
2002
|
Sri Lanka and India
|
-
|
Sri Lanka
|
2004
|
West Indies
|
England
|
England
|
2006
|
Australia
|
West Indies
|
India
|
2009
|
Australia
|
New Zealand
|
South Africa
|
2013
|
India
|
England
|
England and Wales
|
2017
|
Pakistan
|
India
|
England and Wales
|
2025
|
India
|
New Zealand
|
Pakistan
Source: ESPNcricinfo
ICC Championship Trophy: Interesting Facts
1. India became the only team to win the Champions Trophy three times in 2002, 2013, and 2025. Australia won the ICC Championship Trophy two times, in 2006 and 2009.
2. Rain prevented the final from taking place in 2002, leaving India and Sri Lanka as the joint winners.
3. The highest team score in the ICC Champions Trophy is 362/6 by New Zealand in the semi-final clash against South Africa on 5th March, 2025.
4. The highest run chase record is held by Australia, who scored 356/5 while chasing a target of 352 against England in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.
5. The record for highest individual score is held by Ibrahim Zadran of Afghanistan, as he scored 177 against England in the group match in ICC Champions Trophy 2025.
6. India has now qualified for three successive Champions Trophy finals (2013, 2017, 2025) and 5 overall (2000, 2002, 2013, 2017, 2025).
