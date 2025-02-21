The ICC Champions Trophy is a prestigious one-day international knockout tournament introduced by the ICC in the year 1998. It was formerly known as the ICC Knockout Tournament. This tournament was first held as the Wills International Cup in 1998 in Bangladesh.

The tournament was later known as the ICC Knockout Tournament, and from 2002 onwards, it was renamed the ICC Champions Trophy. Only the top eight teams were included in the competition, and this rule was introduced in 2009.

The competition was discontinued after the 2017 event. In 2021, ICC announced that the Champions Trophy will be played in 2025 in Pakistan and in India in the year 2029.

In this article, we will be covering the list of ICC Champions Trophy winners from 1998 to 2025.

