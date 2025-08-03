NEET PG Exam Analysis 2025: Check Question Paper Review, Difficulty Level, Good Attempts

RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025
Aug 3, 2025
Aug 3, 2025, 13:07 IST
NEET PG Exam Analysis 2025

NEET PG Exam Analysis 2025: The NEET PG 2025 examination is being held today, i.e. on August 03 in a single shift. The National Board of Examination conducted the nationwide online exam at 185 designated centres in a single shift from 9 AM to 12:30 PM. Candidates who appeared for NEET PG 2025 can find detailed exam analysis, question types, students' initial impressions, difficulty levels, and related information here. The exam duration was 3 hours and 30 minutes, during which students had to answer 200 questions totaling 800 marks.

In this article, we will discuss the NEET PG 2025 exam analysis to check out the difficulty level of the exam and good attempts in the examination. 

NEET PG 2025 Exam Highlights

NEET-PG is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MD/MS and PG Diploma Courses. Qualifying NEET-PG is mandatory for entry to MD/MS/PG Diploma courses under various Universities/ Institutions in the country. NEETPG is mandatory even for foreign nationals seeking admission to medical courses in India.

Mode

Computer-based mode

Number of Sessions

Single

Type of Questions

MCQ

Number of Questions

200

Total Marks

800

Language of Question Paper

English Only

Shifts in NEET PG exam

Single shifts

Exam Duration

3 Hours 30 Minutes

NEET PG Exam Analysis 2025, August 03: Exam Timings

The NEET PG exam is being held on 03 August in a single shift. The shift shall begin from 9 am and the exam will be over at 12:30 pm. Check the table below for more details.

Reporting Time

Gate Closing Time

Exam Timing

Reporting Time Advice

08:00 AM

08:30 AM

09:00 AM to 12:30 PM

Candidates should arrive at least 30 minutes before reporting time.

NEET PG Exam Analysis 2025, August 03

The NEET PG 2025 analysis will encompass evaluations of both the overall difficulty level of the exam as well as its subject-specific challenges. This NEET PG exam analysis will draw upon candidates' feedback and insights from experts.

  • Students who took the NEET PG 2025 exam have provided a mixed review of the entrance exam. 

  • Some found the exams easy, and others noted a mixed variety of questions, leading to an overall moderate difficulty level.

  • A majority of the questions were similar to those from the previous year's exam.

  • High weightage from Gynaecology, Ophthalmology, General Medicine (including Dermatology, Psychiatry), Pediatrics, and Surgery.

  • Clinical section was consistently seen as the most challenging, with heavy reliance on case-based questions and image interpretation. Some found it moderate, others difficult.

NEET PG 2025 Exam Analysis Section-wise Difficulty Level

Here, the candidates will get the section-wise analysis of the NEET PG 2025 Exam held on August 03. The paper review is based on student reactions and expert insights will help the candidates to understand the difficulty level of the papers.

Part

Subject

Number of Questions

Difficulty Level

A

Biochemistry

13

To be Updated Soon

Anatomy

16

Physiology

16

B

Microbiology

13

To be Updated Soon

Pharmacology

13

Pathology

17

Social and preventive medicine

05

Forensic Medicine

17

C

General Medicine including Dermatology & Venereology & Psychiatry

30

To be Updated Soon

ENT

30

General Surgery including Orthopedics, Anaesthesia & Radiodiagnosis

04

Obstetrics and Gynaecology

20

Paediatrics

03

Ophthalmology

03

