NEET PG Exam Analysis 2025: Check Question Paper Review, Difficulty Level, Good Attempts

NEET PG Exam Analysis 2025: The NEET PG 2025 examination is being held today, i.e. on August 03 in a single shift. The National Board of Examination conducted the nationwide online exam at 185 designated centres in a single shift from 9 AM to 12:30 PM. Candidates who appeared for NEET PG 2025 can find detailed exam analysis, question types, students' initial impressions, difficulty levels, and related information here. The exam duration was 3 hours and 30 minutes, during which students had to answer 200 questions totaling 800 marks.

In this article, we will discuss the NEET PG 2025 exam analysis to check out the difficulty level of the exam and good attempts in the examination.

NEET PG 2025 Exam Highlights

NEET-PG is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MD/MS and PG Diploma Courses. Qualifying NEET-PG is mandatory for entry to MD/MS/PG Diploma courses under various Universities/ Institutions in the country. NEETPG is mandatory even for foreign nationals seeking admission to medical courses in India.