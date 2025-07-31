HTET Answer Key 2025 Release Soon at bseh.org.in, Download Level 1, 2 and 3 Provisional Answer Key PDF - Link Here

Haryana TET Answer Key 2025: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) is expected to release the Haryana TET Answer Key 2025 for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) today on its official website. All those candidates who appeared in the Haryana TET written exam held on July 30 and July 31 will be able to download the answer key pdf for the Primary Teacher (PRT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) posts. Along with the answer key, the BSEH will also release the detailed process to raise objections against the provisional answer key through the official website.

HTET Official Answer Key 2025

The official answer key for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) will be released in a PDF file containing the correct answers to all exam questions. Candidates who appeared in the exam can use this key to calculate their estimated scores. We will provide here the detailed PDFs for HTET PRT Answer Key, HTET TGT Answer Key and HTET PGT Answer Key here-