HTET Answer Key 2025 Release Soon at bseh.org.in, Download Level 1, 2 and 3 Provisional Answer Key PDF - Link Here

TN SSLC, HSE Supplementary Results 2025 OUT!
HTET Answer Key 2025:  The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) will release the Haryana TET Answer Key 2025 soon on its official website. Along with the answer key, the BSEH will also release the detailed process to raise objections against the provisional answer key through the official website. Check details here. 

ByManish Kumar
Jul 31, 2025, 15:26 IST
Check all details about Haryana TET Answer Key 2025 here

Haryana TET Answer Key 2025: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) is expected to release the Haryana TET Answer Key 2025 for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) today on its official website. All those candidates who appeared in the Haryana TET written exam held on July 30 and July 31 will be able to download the answer key pdf for the Primary Teacher (PRT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) posts. Along with the answer key, the BSEH will also release the detailed process to raise objections against the provisional answer key through the official website.

HTET Official Answer Key 2025

The official answer key for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) will be released in a PDF file containing the correct answers to all exam questions. Candidates who appeared in the exam can use this key to calculate their estimated scores. We will provide here the detailed PDFs for HTET PRT Answer Key, HTET TGT Answer Key and HTET PGT Answer Key here-

 HTET Answer Key 2025 Overview

Candidates who appeared in the HTET 2025 examination must download the Haryana TET Answer 2025 using the login credentials from the official portal.  Answer key will be released soon. You can see important information regarding HTET Answer Key 2025 here in the table below;

Name of Exam Body

Board of School Education, Haryana

Exam Name

Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET)

HTET Exam date 2025

PRT and TGT- 3  

PGT- 2  

Mode of examination

offline

Official website

https://bseh.org.in/

HTET Answer Key 2025 Objection Details:

Candidates can raise their objections against the provisional answer key, if any through the link provided. Objections can be submitted online through the HTET website and must be filed from the deadline after paying the requisite fee.

The objections raised by the candidates will be reviewed and accessed by the subject Expert. The Board's decision on the objections will be final and after the declaration of result, the final answer key will be uploaded on the website of the Board for the information of the candidates and no further communication will be entertained.

How to Download HTET Answer Key 2025

  • Visit to the official website of Board of School Education Haryana or BSEH.i.e.haryanatet.in.
  • Click on the link 'ANSWER KEY HTET-2025 LEVEL-1 LEVEL-2 & LEVEL-3 ANSWER KEY HTET-2025 LEVEL-1 LEVEL-2 & LEVEL-3’ link on the home page.
  • Click on HTET Answer Key link for Level 1 or Level 2 or Level 3
  • Download HTET 2025 Answer Key PDF.
  • Please save the same for future reference.

Manish Kumar
Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

