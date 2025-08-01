Karnataka NEET UG 2025 Seat Allotment Result Releasing Today: Download PDF at kea.kar.nic.in Soon

The Karnataka NEET UG 2025 provisional seat allotment result will be announced on August 1, 2025. Students who took part in the one-time option entry can check their results today.

Earlier, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) released the mock allotment result on July 25, 2025. This helped students understand which college they might get based on their NEET rank.

After the mock result, KEA opened an edit option window. Students were allowed to change, add, or remove their college choices. Now, the provisional allotment result will be declared based on these final choices made by the students.

Steps to Check Karnataka NEET UG 2025 Provisional Seat Allotment Result

Candidates who took part in the Karnataka NEET UG 2025 counselling can now check their Round-1 provisional seat allotment result. Follow the steps below to view and download your allotment details: