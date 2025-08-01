RSSB Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 Releasing Soon at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Link and Steps Here

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Results 2025 OUT
Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) will soon release the admit card for the Patwari posts on its official website. The written exam for Patwari posts is scheduled on 17 August 2025 (Sunday) in two shifts. Check exam pattern and other details here. 

ByManish Kumar
Aug 1, 2025, 16:40 IST
Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) will soon release the admit card for the Patwari posts on its official website. The board is set to conduct the written exam for Patwari posts on 17 August 2025 (Sunday) across the state. Exams will be completed in two shifts i.e. from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm, and from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. A total of 3705 posts are to be filled under the Rajasthan Patwari Recruitment. Candidates who have registered successfully for these posts will be able to download their hall ticket after using their login credentials at the official website-https://rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 Download

Candidates who are appearing for Rajasthan Patwari Exam on 17 August 2025 (Sunday) can download RSMSSB Patwari Admit Card Update from https://rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. However, we will share here the RSMSSB Patwari Admit Card download link is also here-

Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025  Download Link Active Soon 

RSMSSB Patwari Exam Date 2025: Overview

Candidates can check the important details of Rajasthan Patwari Exam 2025 through the table given below:

Organization

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) 

Exam Name

Patwari Recruitment Exam 2025

Number of Posts 

3,705

Exam Date

17 August, 2025

Exam Shift 

Two Shifts

Exam Time

  • 9 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 6 pm

Admit Card

Soon

Selection Process

  • Physical Efficiency Test/Interview or Document Verification

Official Website 

https://rssb.rajasthan.gov.in/

Rajasthan Patwari Recruitment Exam 2025 Exam Pattern

Rajasthan Patwari Recruitment Exam 2025 will be conducted on Sunday 17th August 2025. Candidates can easily understand the exam pattern through the table below:

Exam Details  

pattern

Number of Question 

100

Total marks

100 

Subjects (Syllabus))

Rajasthan Language Knowledge

Rajasthan Transport And Conductor Knowledge

General Knowledge

General Hindi

General English

Reasoning

Mathematics

 

Exam Duration

2 Hours

How to Download RSMSSB Patwari Admit Card 2025?

You can download the Patwari Admit Card after following the steps given below-
Step - 1 - Go to official website of RSMSSB - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
Step - 2 - Provide your Login credentials including Username and Password in the login tab given at the right side of the page.
Step - 3 - Now click on 'Login' Button
Step - 4 - Download Patwari Admit Card 2025

