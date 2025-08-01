RSSB Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 Releasing Soon at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Link and Steps Here

Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) will soon release the admit card for the Patwari posts on its official website. The board is set to conduct the written exam for Patwari posts on 17 August 2025 (Sunday) across the state. Exams will be completed in two shifts i.e. from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm, and from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. A total of 3705 posts are to be filled under the Rajasthan Patwari Recruitment. Candidates who have registered successfully for these posts will be able to download their hall ticket after using their login credentials at the official website-https://rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 Download

Candidates who are appearing for Rajasthan Patwari Exam on 17 August 2025 (Sunday) can download RSMSSB Patwari Admit Card Update from https://rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. However, we will share here the RSMSSB Patwari Admit Card download link is also here-