RSSB Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 Releasing Soon at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Link and Steps Here

Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) will soon release the admit card for the Patwari posts on its official website. The board is set to conduct the written exam for Patwari posts on 17 August 2025 (Sunday) across the state. Exams will be completed in two shifts i.e. from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm, and from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. A total of 3705 posts are to be filled under the Rajasthan Patwari Recruitment. Candidates who have registered successfully for these posts will be able to download their hall ticket after using their login credentials at the official website-https://rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 Download
Candidates who are appearing for Rajasthan Patwari Exam on 17 August 2025 (Sunday) can download RSMSSB Patwari Admit Card Update from https://rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. However, we will share here the RSMSSB Patwari Admit Card download link is also here-
|Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025
|Download Link Active Soon
RSMSSB Patwari Exam Date 2025: Overview
Candidates can check the important details of Rajasthan Patwari Exam 2025 through the table given below:
|
Organization
|
Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB)
|
Exam Name
|
Patwari Recruitment Exam 2025
|
Number of Posts
|
3,705
|
Exam Date
|
17 August, 2025
|
Exam Shift
|
Two Shifts
|
Exam Time
|
|
Admit Card
|
Soon
|
Selection Process
|
|
Official Website
Rajasthan Patwari Recruitment Exam 2025 Exam Pattern
Rajasthan Patwari Recruitment Exam 2025 will be conducted on Sunday 17th August 2025. Candidates can easily understand the exam pattern through the table below:
|
Exam Details
|
pattern
|
Number of Question
|
100
|
Total marks
|
100
|
Subjects (Syllabus))
|
Rajasthan Language Knowledge
Rajasthan Transport And Conductor Knowledge
General Knowledge
General Hindi
General English
Reasoning
Mathematics
|
Exam Duration
|
2 Hours
How to Download RSMSSB Patwari Admit Card 2025?
You can download the Patwari Admit Card after following the steps given below-
Step - 1 - Go to official website of RSMSSB - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
Step - 2 - Provide your Login credentials including Username and Password in the login tab given at the right side of the page.
Step - 3 - Now click on 'Login' Button
Step - 4 - Download Patwari Admit Card 2025
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation