Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the notification for the recruitment of Clerical posts in 11 public sector banks. Interested and eligible graduates between 20 and 28 years of age can apply online by visiting the official website, ibps.in. The application window will remain open until August 21.

As per the official schedule, this recruitment drive aims to fill 10,277 Customer Service Associate (CSA) vacancies. The selection process comprises two stages: Prelims and Mains. The IBPS Clerk Prelims exam is scheduled for October 4, 5, and 11, while the Mains exam will be held on November 29.

The authorities activated the IBPS Clerk online application form link on August 1 on its official website, ibps.in for 10277 vacancies. Aspirants must submit their application form on or before August 21 as no forms will be accepted after this date under any circumstances. IBPS Clerk Apply Online 2025 Link The online application link for the IBPS Clerk 2025 exam is now active on the official IBPS website. For your ease, we've shared the direct IBPS Clerk Apply Online link below. Click on it to begin your registration process and apply for your preferred post in participating banks. IBPS Clerk Apply Online - Direct Link IBPS Clerk Apply Online 2025 Start and Last Date The IBPS Clerk Apply Online Link will remain active till August 21. The Prelims will be held on 4th, 5th and 11th October. Check all the important dates for IBPS PO 2025 exam here.

Events Dates IBPS Clerk Short Notification 2025 31st July 2025 Apply Online Starts 1st August 2025 Last Date to Apply Online 21st August 2025 Conduct of Pre-Exam Training September 2025 IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Date 2025 4th, 5th, 11th October 2025 Prelims Result October/November IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Date 2025 29th November 2025 How to Apply for IBPS Clerk 2025 Visit the official website – ibps.in

Click on “CRP Clerical” under the latest notifications.

Register using a valid email ID and phone number.

Fill in the application form with correct details.

Upload scanned documents including photograph and signature.

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Download and save the confirmation page for future use. IBPS Clerk 2025 Application Fee