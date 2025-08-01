TN SSLC, HSE Supplementary Results 2025 OUT!
IBPS Clerk Apply Online 2025 Begins for 10277 Vacancies at ibps.in – Direct Link, Steps to Apply

IBPS Clerk Apply Online 2025 link is active now at ibps.in for filling 10277 Customer Service Associate posts in 11 public sector banks. Eligible graduates can apply online by August 21. Check step-by-step instructions, eligibility, exam dates and direct online application form link here.

ByMeenu Solanki
Aug 1, 2025, 11:28 IST
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the notification for the recruitment of Clerical posts in 11 public sector banks. Interested and eligible graduates between 20 and 28 years of age can apply online by visiting the official website, ibps.in. The application window will remain open until August 21.
As per the official schedule, this recruitment drive aims to fill 10,277 Customer Service Associate (CSA) vacancies. The selection process comprises two stages: Prelims and Mains. The IBPS Clerk Prelims exam is scheduled for October 4, 5, and 11, while the Mains exam will be held on November 29.

IBPS Clerk Notification 2025 Out

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS Clerk 2025 notification, inviting online applications for the recruitment of 10277 Clerk vacancies. The authorities issued the notification on July 31, comprising all the essential details such as revised exam pattern, syllabus, salary, eligibility and more. You can download the IBPS PO 2025 Notification PDF from the direct link provided below.

IBPS Clerk Apply Online 2025

The authorities activated the IBPS Clerk online application form link on August 1 on its official website, ibps.in for 10277 vacancies. The direct link to fill out the application form is provided in the article for your convenience. Aspirants must submit their application form on or before August 21 as no forms will be accepted after this date under any circumstances.

IBPS Clerk Apply Online 2025 Link

The online application link for the IBPS Clerk 2025 exam is now active on the official IBPS website. For your ease, we’ve shared the direct IBPS Clerk Apply Online link below. Click on it to begin your registration process and apply for your preferred post in participating banks.

IBPS Clerk Apply Online - Direct Link

IBPS Clerk Apply Online 2025 Start and Last Date

The IBPS Clerk Apply Online Link will remain active till August 21. The Prelims will be held on 4th, 5th and 11th October. Check all the important dates for IBPS PO 2025 exam here.

Events

Dates

IBPS Clerk Short Notification 2025

31st July 2025

Apply Online Starts

1st August 2025

Last Date to Apply Online

21st August 2025

Conduct of Pre-Exam Training

September 2025

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Date 2025

4th, 5th, 11th October 2025

Prelims Result

October/November

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Date 2025

29th November 2025

How to Apply for IBPS Clerk 2025

  • Visit the official website – ibps.in
  • Click on “CRP Clerical” under the latest notifications.
  • Register using a valid email ID and phone number.
  • Fill in the application form with correct details.
  • Upload scanned documents including photograph and signature.
  • Pay the application fee and submit the form.
  • Download and save the confirmation page for future use.

IBPS Clerk 2025 Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the SC, ST, and PwD categories are required to pay Rs. 175, which includes only the intimation charges. Meanwhile, candidates from the General and other categories need to pay Rs. 850.

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
