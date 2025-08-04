List of Countries that Share Independence Day With India

India's Independence Day, commemorated on August 15, is a strong representation of freedom and national pride. However, India shares this date as the anniversary of its freedom with a number of other nations that celebrate either their independence or important national landmarks on this day. Let us examine the facts, history, and the list of such countries.

Which Countries Shares the Same Independence Day As India?

Apart from India, South Korea, North Korea, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Bahrain, and Liechtenstein also celebrate August 15 as an Independence Day or similar National Day.

How Many Nations Share Independence Day With India?

Five nations are commonly known to celebrate Independence or National Day on August 15:

South Korea

Celebrates 'Gwangbokjeol' (Restoration of Light Day) for freedom from Japanese occupation in 1945.