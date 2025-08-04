List of Countries that Share Independence Day With India

India's Independence Day, commemorated on August 15, is a strong representation of freedom and national pride. However, India shares this date as the anniversary of its freedom with a number of other nations that celebrate either their independence or important national landmarks on this day. Let us examine the facts, history, and the list of such countries.
Which Countries Shares the Same Independence Day As India?
Apart from India, South Korea, North Korea, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Bahrain, and Liechtenstein also celebrate August 15 as an Independence Day or similar National Day.
How Many Nations Share Independence Day With India?
Five nations are commonly known to celebrate Independence or National Day on August 15:
South Korea
Celebrates 'Gwangbokjeol' (Restoration of Light Day) for freedom from Japanese occupation in 1945.
North Korea
Commemorates 'Chogukhaebangui nal' (Liberation of the Fatherland Day) also marking liberation from Japan in 1945.
Democratic Republic of the Congo (Republic of the Congo/Brazzaville)
Acquired independence from France on August 15, 1960.
Bahrain
Proclaimed independence from the United Kingdom on August 15, 1971. However, its official national holiday is celebrated in December.
Liechtenstein
August 15 is not technically an "independence day" but has been observed as the National Day of the country since 1940, commemorating its independence and the Feast of the Assumption.
How Many Nations Became Independent in 1947?
Two nations achieved independence from the British Empire on the Indian subcontinent in 1947:
India – August 15, 1947.
Pakistan – August 14, 1947.
This historic shift occurred due to the demise of British imperialism, leading to the division into two separate dominions.
Countries Celebrating Independence/National Day on August 15
|
Country
|
Event Type
|
From Whom
|
Year
|
India
|
Independence Day
|
United Kingdom
|
1947
|
South Korea
|
Liberation Day
|
Japan
|
1945
|
North Korea
|
Liberation Day
|
Japan
|
1945
|
Democratic Republic of the Congo
|
Independence Day
|
France
|
1960
|
Bahrain
|
Independence (formal)
|
United Kingdom
|
1971
|
Liechtenstein
|
National Day
|
-
|
n/a
Fast Facts and Historical Context
Therefore, August 15, 2025, will mark the 79th time that India will formally celebrate its independence, raise the tricolor, and consider the country's post-independence history.
In keeping with the PM's goal of inclusive nation-building, citizen engagement will continue to be the primary focus in 2025. Using websites like MyGov and the NaMo App, PM Modi has publicly asked everyone to submit ideas, themes, and suggestions for his Red Fort speech.
