List of Vice-Presidents of India and their term of office (1952-2021)

The Vice-President of India is the second-highest constitutional office in the Government of India and is the ex-officio chairman of the Rajya Sabha. In this article, we have mentioned a list of all the Vice-Presidents of India along with their tenures.
Created On: Jun 29, 2021 22:16 IST
Modified On: Jun 29, 2021 22:23 IST
The Vice-President of India is the second-highest constitutional office in the Government of India and is the ex-officio chairman of the Rajya Sabha. The Vice-President is elected by the members of an electoral college consisting of the members of both houses of the Parliament and State Legislature has no role in this election. 

Article 63 of the Indian Constitution states that there shall be a Vice-President of India. As per Article 65 of the Indian Constitution, he is entitled to take important decisions in certain cases of contingency due to resignation, removal, death, impeachment or the inability of the President of India to discharge functions.

Once elected, the Vice-President continues in office for a five-year term but can continue in office until a successor assumes office, irrespective of the expiry of the term. 

Qualifications for Vice-President of India:

1.  He must be a citizen of India.

2. He should not be less than 35 years.

3.  He must be eligible for election as a member of the Rajya Sabha.

4. He must not be a member of the Rajya Sabha.

5. He should not hold any office of profit.

Term of Office: Vice-President is elected for 5 years and is eligible for immediate re-election. However, he can be terminated before his tenure through these methods:
(i) Resignation to be addressed to the President (ii) Removal- by a resolution of the council of states passed by the majority of its members and agreed to by the Lok Sabha.

 S. No.
 Vice-President
Tenure (From) Tenure (To) 
 President
 1  Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan  13 May 1952 12 May 1962 Dr. Rajendra Prasad
 2  Dr. Zakir Hussain  13 May 1962 12 May 1967 Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
 3 Varahagiri Venkata Giri  13 May 1967 20 July 1969 Dr. Zakir Hussain
 4 Gopal Swarup Pathak 31 August 1969 30 August 1974 V. V. Giri
Dr. Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed
 5  Basappa Danappa Jatti 31 August 1974  30 August 1979 Dr. Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed
Neelam Sanjiva Reddy 
 6  Justice Muhammad Hidayatullah  31 August 1979  30 August 1984 Neelam Sanjiva Reddy 
Giani Zail Singh 
 7  Ramaswamy Venkataraman  31 August 1984 24 July 1987 Giani Zail Singh
 8  Shankar Dayal Sharma  7 September 1987 24 July 1992 Ramaswamy Venkataraman
 9  Kocheril Raman Narayanan  21 August 1992 24 July 1997 Shankar Dayal Sharma
 10  Krishan Kant  21 August 1997 27 July 2002 Kocheril Raman Narayanan
A. P. J. Abdul Kalam
 11  Bhairon Singh Shekhawat  19 August 2002 21 July 2007 A. P. J. Abdul Kalam
 12 Mohammad Hamid Ansari  11 August 2007 10 August 2017 Pratibha Patil
Pranab Mukherjee
Ram Nath Kovind
 13 M Venkaiah Naidu 11 August 2017 Incumbent Ram Nath Kovind

Key Highlights:

1- The post of Vice-President of India is taken from the US Constitution.

2-  Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was the first Vice-President of India. 

3- The current salary of the Vice President is Rs. 4 lakh per month (exclusive of allowances).

FAQ

Who is the first woman Vice-President of India?

India never had a female Vice-President.

Who is the current Vice-President of India?

The current Vice-President of India is M Venkaiah Naidu.

Who was the first Vice-President of India?

Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was the first Vice-President of India. He served from 13 May 1952 to 12 May 1962.
