Margaret Alva Biography: Husband, Son, Family, Net Worth, Political Career, Previous Offices & other details

Margaret Alva Biography: Margaret Alva, former Union Minister, and Governor has been announced as the opposition’s candidate for the upcoming Vice-Presidential election 2022. Margaret Alva on July 17, 2022, was nominated by the United Progressive Alliance along with some other non-UPA opposition parties for the post of Vice-President of India in the 2022 elections. Margaret Alva’s mother-in-law Violate Alva was also the Second Deputy Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha in the 1960s.

Margaret Alva has been a Parliamentarian for five terms and has served as a Governor of Gujarat, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan and has also been a Union Minister of the Parliamentary Affairs, Youth and Sports, women and child development, and science and technology. Know more about Margaret Alva’s journey including her family, political career, net worth, previous offices, and other details below.

My video message, to Members of Parliament, across party lines. The VP election on August 6th is not subject to party whip & is by secret ballot. MPs are expected to vote without fear, or political pressure, for the candidate they believe is best suited for this critical office. pic.twitter.com/swcBmpTsrA — Margaret Alva (@alva_margaret) August 4, 2022

Margaret Alva Biography

Name Margaret Alva Birth April 14, 1982 Age 80 years Political Party Indian National Congress Spouse Niranjan Alva (m. 1964; died 2018) Education Mount Carmel College Autonomous, University of Law College & Department of Studies in Law Children Nivedith Alva, Niret Alva, Manira Alva Pinto, and Nikhil Alva Books Courage & Commitment: An Autobiography Previous Offices Governor of Goa, Governor of Gujarat, Governor of Rajasthan, Governor of Uttarakhand, Member of the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs in India, Member of Rajya Sabha Profession Lawyer

Margaret Alva Family, Early Life, Education

Margaret Nazareth Alva was born Margaret de Nazareth on April 14, 1942, to a Mangalorean Christian Family at Mangalore, in Carnataca. Margaret Alva obtained a BA Degree from Mount Camel College, Bangalore, and a law degree from the Government Law College in the same city. She is known to be a keen and appreciated debater during her time at college and had some involvement in the students’ movement.

Margaret Alva combined her work her as an advocate with her involvement in welfare organizations and eventually became the President of the Young Women’s Christian Association.

On May 24, 1964, she married Niranjan Thomas Alva, whom she had met while they were both students at the Government Law College. They had one daughter and three sons, the oldest one being Niret Alva. Niranjan Thomas Alva ran a successful career export business.

Margaret Alva Political Career

Margaret Alva’s decision to enter politics in 1969 was influenced by her husband’s parents, Violet Alva and Joachim Alva, both of whom had served as Members of Parliament representing the Indian National Congress.

Margaret Alva aligned herself with the Congress (Indira) faction which was led by Indira Gandhi and worked for its state unit in Karnataka. Alva also served as a joint secretary of the All India Congress Committee between 1975 and 1977 and as the General Secretary of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee between 1978 and 1980.

Margaret Alva Rajya Sabha

In April 1974, Margaret Alva was elected to the Rajya Sabha as a representative of Congress. She served a six-year term and was then re-elected for three more six-year terms, in 1980, 1986, and 1992. During her time in Rajya Sabha, Margaret Alva was its Vice-Chairman (1983-85) and also served terms as the Union Minister of State in the ministries for Parliamentary Affairs and for the Youth and Sports and Women and Child Development, an arm of the Ministry Human Resource Development.

Margaret Alva continued her efforts to improve a lot of women during her period as the Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, and Parliamentary Affairs where she tried to increase the number of female officeholders in various ministries and government organizations.

Margaret Alva has also been involved with women’s issues and related matters such as the population growth on the international stage.

Margaret Alva Lok Sabha

Margaret Alva was elected to the 13th Lok Sabha as a Member of Parliament in 1999 for the Uttara Kannada Constituency and served a five-year term. Between 2004 and 2009, Margaret Alva served as the General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee and was an adviser to the Bureau of Parliamentary Studies & Training.

Margate Alva Governorship

On August 6, 2009, Margaret Alva became the first female Governor of Uttarakhand. She remained in the post until May 2012 at which time she was appointed the Governor of Rajasthan, which was a much more significant region in political terms.

Margaret Alva as Oppositions’ Vice-Presidential Candidate

The former Governor of Rajasthan Margaret Alva was announced as the joint opposition candidate for Vice President candidature. She filed her nomination papers on July 19, 2022, which was also the last day for filing the nomination.

Reportedly her name was finalized as the Vice-Presidential Candidate after informal consultations between the prominent leaders in opposition including Sharad Pawar.

