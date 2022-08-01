Commonwealth Games 2022: Full list of Indian Medal Winners and Medal Tally in Birmingham

Commonwealth Games 2022 India: Check the complete list of Indian Medal winners in the CWG 2022. The multi-sport event started on July 28, 2022, and the star athletes of India have already taken a center stage with 3 Golds Medals.
CWG 2022 Indian Medal Winners
CWG 2022 Indian Medal Winners

CWG 2022: The Indian contingent at the Commonwealth Games 2022 has been making the country proud ever since the multi-sport event commenced on July 28, 2022. CWG 2022 is underway in Birmingham, the United Kingdom and the star athletes of India have already taken a center stage. Few have marked themselves (read weightlifters) while the others are en route to glory.

Commonwealth Games 2022 started with the opening ceremony on July 28 while the closing ceremony of the event will be held on August 8, 2022. While CWG 2022 opened on July 28, the events from various sports started only the following day July 29, 2022.

In Commonwealth Games 2022, a total of 72 nations, including India will be competing in Birmingham. CWG 2022 will see the athletes competing in 20 sports and India has successfully named over 200 athletes or players that will compete in 16 sports including hockey, cricket, badminton, and athletics, to name a few.

India in the previous 18 appearances in Commonwealth Games has won over 500 medals including 181 Gold Medals. Their best form came in the 2010 CWG which was held in India. They won 101 medals in CWG 2010 and were second in the overall medal tally that year. As India competes in Commonwealth Games 2022 and looks to better their medal haul or even got close to their 2010 edition, take a look at the winners in the ongoing game.

Check the complete list of Indian Medal winners in the Commonwealth Games 2022. We will keep updating the list as the winners are announced from different games in the ongoing CWG 2022.

CWG 2022: List of Indian Medal winners in Commonwealth Games

1. Mirabai Chanu

Mirabai Chanu, a star weightlifter from India, went on a record-smashing spree in Commonwealth Games 2022, claiming four of them in a power-packed performance. Mirabai Chanu claimed India’s first Gold Medal at Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on July 30, 2022.

2. Jeremy Lalrinnunga

Weightlifting continued to be dominated by India as Jeremy Lalrinnunga claimed the second Gold Medal which pushed India to the top six in the medal table on the third day of Commonwealth Games 2022 on July 31.

3. Anchita Sheuli

Weightlifter Anchita Sheuli continued India’s victory spree at Commonwealth Games 2022 as he clinched India’s third Gold Medal in CWG 2022.

4. Bindyarani Devi

Weightlifter Bindyarani Devi won a Silver in the women’s 55 kg as India continued its medal rush at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

5. Gururaja Poojary

Gururaja Poojary won a Bronze medal in the Men’s 61 kg weight category at Birmingham 2022 on July 30, 2022.

6. Sanket Mahadev Sargar

Indian weightlifter Sanket Mahadev Sargar is credited for opening India’s medal count in weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games 2022 by claiming a Silver in the men’s 55kg category.

Commonwealth Games 2022 Indian Medal Winners

Medallist

Sport

Event

Medal

Mirabai Chanu

Weightlifting

Women’s 49 kg

Gold

Jeremy Lalrinnunga

Weightlifting

Men’s 67 kg

Gold

Anchita Sheuli

Weightlifting

Men’s 37 kg

Gold

Sanket Mahadev Sargar

Weightlifting

Men’s 55 kg

Silver

Bindyarani Devi

Weightlifting

Women’s 55 kg

Silver

Gururaja Poojary

Weightlifting

Men’s 61 Kg

Bronze

Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally

Position

Country

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Medal Tally

1

Australia

22

14

18

54

2

England

12

16

7

35

3

New Zealand

10

5

4

19

4

South Africa

4

1

1

6

5

Canada

3

6

10

19

6

India

3

2

1

6

7

Scotland

2

7

8

17

8

Malaysia

2

1

1

4

9

Nigeria

2

0

1

3

10

Wales

1

2

6

9

11

Trinidad & Tobago

1

1

0

2

12

Bermuda

1

0

0

1

12

Uganda

1

0

0

1

14

Fiji

0

2

0

2

15

Kenya

0

1

1

2

15

Northern Ireland

0

1

1

2

17

Mauritius

0

1

0

1

17

Papua New Guinea

0

1

0

1

17

Samoa

0

1

0

1

17

Singapore

0

1

0

1

17

Tanzania

0

1

0

1

22

Cyprus

0

0

2

2

23

Namibia

0

0

1

1

23

Sri Lanka

0

0

1

1

The above-mentioned list of Indian winners at Commonwealth Games 2022 will help the students in keeping track of India’s performance in the ongoing games. Also, check CWG 2022 medal tally and the ranking of countries participating in the games as per their performance.

GK Quiz on Commonwealth Games 2022

Who is Achinta Sheuli? Weightlifter who won India’s third gold medal at Commonwealth Games 2022
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Comment ()

Post Comment

7 + 5 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Related Categories

      Next