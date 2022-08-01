Who is Achinta Sheuli? Weightlifter who won India’s third gold medal at Commonwealth Games 2022

Achinta Sheuli Record: Weightlifter Achinta Sheuli (73 kg) lived up to his top billing as he won India’s third Gold Medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022. Achinta Sheuli lifted 143 kg in a snatch and 170 kg in clean and jerk to top the field ahead of Malaysia’s Erry Hidayat Mohammad, who took the Silver medal with a total of 303 kg, while Canada’s Darsigny won Bronze with a total of 298 kg.

Achinta Sheuli’s gold medal is India’s third in the Commonwealth Games 2022 and the sixth one in total, all coming in from weightlifting. After the win, Achinta Sheuli credited his family for the medal and the sacrifices made by them. Achinta also said that this was his first major event and that he is thankful for his family who helped him in reaching here.

Know more about Achinta Sheuli, and read about his record, achievements, and other important details.

Who is Achinta Sheuli?

Achinta Sheuli is an Indian weightlifter. He was born on November 24, 2001, and competes in the 73 kg weight class. Achinta Sheuli won the Silver Medal at the 2021 Junior World Weightlifting Championships and is also a Commonwealth Championships Gold Medalist.

Achinta Sheuli, at the 2022 Commonwealth Games had set a Games record of 313 kg and had claimed Gold Medal.

Achinta Sheuli has made India proud by winning gold and making the tricolor fly high at the #CommonwealthGames. You immediately overcame the failure in one attempt and topped the lineup. You are the champion who has created a history. Heartiest congratulations! — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 1, 2022

Achinta Sheuli Family

Achinta Sheuli hails from a poor background. He was forced to stitch and embroider to help his family’s income along with his brother after the death of his father.

Achinta Sheuli’s father was a laborer in Howrah town in West Bengal. He took weightlifting inspired by his brother, who would go to a local gym and train his body. The 20-year-old Achinta has a height of 5 feet and 6 inches.

Achinta Sheuli Education

Achinta Sheuli completed his schooling at a Government school in West Bengal and then started focusing on weightlifting. Sheuli also recently stated, “I am trying to do my best and everything is going good until now.”

Achinta Sheuli Record

In the past 2-3 years, Achinta Sheuli as the weightlifter has established himself as one the most talented young weightlifters in India. He achieved one of the first senior-level international medals at the Commonwealth Championships in 2018 and in 2021. He also won the Silver Medal in the World Junior Championships in the Men’s Category of 73 kg.

By marking the victory in these championships, Achinta Sheuli made a national record in the process.

Achinta Sheuli, on the basis of his recent performances, was picked up as a part of the 12-member Indian weightlifting squad for Birmingham 2022. He made his debut at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Achinta Sheuli at Commonwealth Games

Weightlifter Achinta Sheuli won a Gold Medal in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022. Sheuli, a Junior World Championship silver medalist, executed three clean lifts- 137 kg, 140 kg, and 143 kg- in the snatch session.

Achinta Sheuli’s 143 kg effort helped him smash the Commonwealth Games record and improve his personal best. Heading into a clean jerk with a 5-kilogram advantage, the Kolkata lifter started with a 166 kg lift, which he hoisted easily.

Achinta Sheuli waited patiently to find out what medal he would take home as the Malaysian attempted a 176 kg lift in his last two attempts only to fail.

With the Gold Medal from Achinta Sheuli, the Indian Weightlifting contingent in the Commonwealth Games 2022 has bagged its sixth medal of the event.

GK Quiz on Commonwealth Games 2022

Commonwealth Games 2022: Check History, Schedule & List of Indian Medal Winners