Commonwealth Games 2022: Check History, Schedule & List of Indian Medal Winners

Commonwealth Games 2022: The Commonwealth Games, which are also referred to as the ‘Friendly Games’, is an international multi-sport event that involves athletes from the Commonwealth of nations. The prestigious sporting event is now gearing up for the Commonwealth Games 2022 which is scheduled to begin with a grand opening ceremony in Birmingham on July 28, 2022. India’s overall tally of 503 medals in the Commonwealth Games includes a total of 181 Gold, 173 Silver, and 149 Bronze Medals. Notably, in the last three Commonwealth Games, India won 231 out of the 503 medals, which reflects the rapidly increasing stature of the sports in India.

As the Game approaches, learn more about the history of the Commonwealth Games and check the complete list of Indian Medal winners at the prestigious games.

Commonwealth Games 2022 Schedule

July/August 2022 July August Events 28th

Thu 29th

Fri 30th

Sat 31st

Sun 1st

Mon 2nd

Tue 3rd

Wed 4th

Thu 5th

Fri 6th

Sat 7th

Sun 8th

Mon Ceremonies OC CC — Aquatics Diving 2 3 3 2 2 12 Swimming 7 10 8 8 10 9 52 Athletics 4 6 7 7 4 15 15 58 Badminton ● ● ● ● 1 ● ● ● ● ● 5 6 3x3 basketball ● ● ● ● 4 4 Beach volleyball ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● 2 2 Boxing ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● 16 16 Cricket ● ● ● ● ● ● ● 1 1 Cycling Mountain biking 2 26 Road cycling 2 2 Track cycling 6 4 6 4 Gymnastics Artistic 1 1 2 5 5 20 Rhythmic 1 1 4 Hockey ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● 1 1 2 Judo 5 4 5 14 Lawn bowls ● ● ● 2 3 1 ● 2 3 11 Netball ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● 1 1 Para powerlifting 4 4 Rugby sevens ● ● 2 2 Squash ● ● ● ● ● 2 ● ● ● 1 2 5 Table tennis ● ● ● 1 1 ● ● ● 3 4 2 11 Triathlon 2 3 5 Weightlifting 4 3 3 3 3 16 Wrestling 6 6 12 Daily medal events 16 23 24 28 37 29 16 16 34 45 12 280 Cumulative total 16 39 63 91 128 157 173 189 223 268 280

History of Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games is an international multi-sport event that involved the athletes from the Commonwealth of Nations. The Games were first held in 1930, and, with the exception of 1942 and 1946, has taken place every four years since then.

The Commonwealth Games were earlier known as the British Empire Games from 1930 to 1950, the British Empire and Commonwealth Games from 1954 to 1966, and the British Commonwealth Games from 1970 to 1974. In 2018, Commonwealth Games became the first global multi-sport event to feature an equal number of men’s and women’s medal events.

The Commonwealth Games are overseen by the Commonwealth Games Federation, which controls the sporting programme and selects the host cities. Over 5,000 athletes compete at the Commonwealth Games in more than 15 different sports and more than 250 events. The first, second and third place finishers in each event at Commonwealth receive medals: Gold, Silver and Bronze, respectively.

Apart from many Olympic sports, the games also include some sports which are played predominantly in Commonwealth countries but which are not the part of the Olympic Programme, such as netball, cricket, lawn balls and squash.

