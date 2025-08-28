NEET PG 2025 Exam Answer Key Soon at NBEMS Official Website at natboard.edu.in

NEET PG Answer Key, Response SheersThe National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences is expected to issue the NEET PG 2025 response sheets and answer key soon. Candidates who have appeared for the NEET PG 2025 exams can check the answer key and the response sheets through the link on the website.
It must be noted that the NEET PG 2025 results were announced on August 19, 2025. The NEET PG 2025 answer key and response sheet is being announced after a Supreme Court order directing for the release of the NEET PG answer key 2025 and the response sheets of individual candidates.
NEET PG 2025 Answer Key and Reponse Sheet will be available on the official website - natboard.edu.in. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to check the NEET PG answer key and response sheets.
How to Download NEET PG 2025 Response Sheet and Answer Key
The link for students to download the NEET PG 2025 answer key and response sheets will be available on the official website of NBEMS. Students can follow the steps provided below to check the same
Step 1: Visit the official website of NBEMS
Step 2: Click on the NEET PG answer key and response sheet link
Step 3: The login using the login id and password
Step 4: The question paper set wise response sheet, answer key and response sheets will displayed
Step 5: Download for further reference
NEET PG Result 2025 AIQ 50% Seat Result Declared
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences announced the result of NEET PG 2025 for All India 50% Quota seat counselling. The NBEMS NEET PG 2025 merit list has been released for admissions to the All-India 50 per cent quota MD/ MS/ Post Graduate Diploma Courses/ Post MBBS DNB/ DrNB (Direct six years) courses and NBEMS Diploma courses. Candidates who have qualified their NEET PG 2025 exam can check the results here.
