NEET PG 2025 Exam Answer Key Soon at NBEMS Official Website at natboard.edu.in

NEET PG Answer Key, Response SheersThe National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences is expected to issue the NEET PG 2025 response sheets and answer key soon. Candidates who have appeared for the NEET PG 2025 exams can check the answer key and the response sheets through the link on the website.

It must be noted that the NEET PG 2025 results were announced on August 19, 2025. The NEET PG 2025 answer key and response sheet is being announced after a Supreme Court order directing for the release of the NEET PG answer key 2025 and the response sheets of individual candidates.

NEET PG 2025 Answer Key and Reponse Sheet will be available on the official website - natboard.edu.in. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to check the NEET PG answer key and response sheets.