RSSB Rajasthan Cut off 2025: Check Librarian Grade 3, JTA and Pasha Parichar Category Wise Cut Off Marks PDF

RSMSSB Cut Off 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board is expected to release the RSMSSB Result 2025 for several posts at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. As per the official tweet, the board will issue JTA, IA, Animal Attendant, Librarian Grade 3 and NHM result. Candidates can check their result using their registration number and password to download their result PDF. Along with it, the officials will issue cut off marks for all categories.
RSMSSB cut off are the minimum marks candidates need to qualify to proceed further in the recruitment process. These marks depend on several factors, including the difficulty level of the examination. Scroll on to check category-wise RSMSSB Cut Off 2025 for UR, SC, ST, OBC and EWS.
RSMSSB Cut Off 2025 Soon
The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board conducted examinations for various posts, and the results will soon be published on the official RSMSSB website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the JTA, IA Pashu Parichar, and Librarian Grade 3 exams are advised to stay tuned, as we will provide the direct link to check the RSMSSB result and cut-off marks once they are released by the authorities.
Rajasthan Pashu Parichar Expected Cut Off
RSSB conducted the Rajasthan Animal Attendant from December 1 to 3, 2024 to fill up 5934 vacancies. The result for the same will be released shortly. Candidates qualifying the exam will be eligible to appear for the next stage. You can check the expected Rajasthan Animal Attendant Cut Off here to gauge your chances of qualifying.
|
Category
|
Rajasthan Pashu Parichar Expected Cut Off
|
General
|
76-81
|
OBC
|
66-74
|
SC
|
59-63
|
ST
|
53-55
|
EWS
|
66-76
How to Check RSMSSB Cut Off 2025
The commission issues RSSB cut off in a PDF format on the official website. Here is the step-by-step guide for downloading cutoff PDF once released.
Step 1: Visit the official website of RSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click the “RSMSSB Result 2025 and Cut Off” link under the “Result” tab.
Step 3: The cut-off PDF will be displayed on the computer screen.
Step 4: Download the RSSB cutoff PDF for future use.
Factors Determining Rajasthan Cut Off
RSSB considers several factors when determining the cut off marks. These factors are as follows:
-
The number of candidates appearing for the exam
-
The difficulty level of the paper
-
The number of vacancies released for each post and category
-
The overall performance of candidates in the examination
