RSSB Rajasthan Cut off 2025: Check Librarian Grade 3, JTA and Pasha Parichar Category Wise Cut Off Marks PDF

RSMSSB Cut Off 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board is expected to release the RSMSSB Result 2025 for several posts at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. As per the official tweet, the board will issue JTA, IA, Animal Attendant, Librarian Grade 3 and NHM result. Candidates can check their result using their registration number and password to download their result PDF. Along with it, the officials will issue cut off marks for all categories.

RSMSSB cut off are the minimum marks candidates need to qualify to proceed further in the recruitment process. These marks depend on several factors, including the difficulty level of the examination. Scroll on to check category-wise RSMSSB Cut Off 2025 for UR, SC, ST, OBC and EWS.

RSMSSB Cut Off 2025 Soon

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board conducted examinations for various posts, and the results will soon be published on the official RSMSSB website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the JTA, IA Pashu Parichar, and Librarian Grade 3 exams are advised to stay tuned, as we will provide the direct link to check the RSMSSB result and cut-off marks once they are released by the authorities.