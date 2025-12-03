Haryana Board HBSE Class 11 Physics Model Paper with Marking Scheme 2026: Download PDF

Haryana Board Class 11 Physics: Haryana Board has released the model paper and marking scheme for science papers. It includes Class 11 Physics and other subjects. Students can download the model paper to practice for their upcoming exams. The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) oversees education in Haryana and shares all updates related to the board and regular exams on its portal. Students should visit the official website of HBSE to stay updated with all the latest news and exam preparation. Model papers are considered an essential step to prepare for upcoming exams. It offers an idea of what a Physics paper will look like, and questions will be presented during the exam. Students can benefit hugely from this by practising model papers and evaluating their performance from the marking scheme. Get the links from here to download the model paper and marking scheme PDFs and step up your preparation level.

13. The average velocity of a particle is equal to its instantaneous velocity. What is the nature of its motion?

Students can check the questions shared from the Haryana Board class 11 Physics model paper 2026 from here. Given are the questions from Section- A of the paper. The paper consists of five sections with different types of question-answer style. Students can go through the paper and analyse and understand both questions and the answering methods.

14. Give the value for the modulus of rigidity of liquids.

15. Write down the formula for work done in rotatory motion.

Class 11 Physics model paper contains solutions and section-wise marking sections. This is an optimal way to understand which section carries how many marks, as well as to understand answering techniques. Model paper carries questions which replicate the style of question papers during exams. These are sample questions that can be used as an example to practice for the exam. As much as it is important to practice model papers, the marking scheme also adds to your preparation. So, students can better utilise both to take additional help for the exam. Here you can find a direct link to the HBSE class 11 Physics marking scheme for the session 2025-26.