School Assembly Headlines Today (4 December): Govt Removes Mandatory Sanchar Saathi Pre-installation, India Assumes Chairship of International IDEA and Other News in English

School Assembly News Headlines Today: Here are today's headlines for our school assembly. Stay informed and connected with national and international news, sports, business, science, and technology. This news reading provides a comprehensive, global overview, keeping you informed and connected with the latest updates across national and international events, sports, business, science, and technology.
Staying updated with current events is essential for students. It expands your understanding beyond the classroom, highlighting national progress and challenges. This practice not only enhances general knowledge but also fosters responsible citizenship, sharpens critical thinking, and broadens your perspective on topics relevant to your future. With this in mind, let's turn our attention to today’s headlines.
National News Headlines for School Assembly
Govt. removes mandatory pre-installation of Sanchar Saathi app
Nation emerges as trusted global partner, redefining development & prioritising green technologies, says Minister Bhupender Yadav
FM Nirmala Sitharaman moves Central Excise (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha for consideration
Govt. debunks fake video on India–Israel military exercises
Minister Bhupender Yadav chairs sixth high-level review meeting on air pollution
PM reaffirms commitment to dignity & inclusion for persons with disabilities
Tourism is key driver of national transformation, says Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Nearly 64% of citizens receive at least one form of social security, says Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vigraha on operational three-day visit to Jakarta, Indonesia
New Labour Codes brings stability to workers’ livelihoods in India
International News Headlinesfor School Assembly
WMO warns of deadly Asia floods as extreme rains batter the region
Sri Lanka’s Cyclone Ditwah Death Toll Rises to 474, 356 people Missing
Trump Administration Pauses Immigration and Citizenship Applications from 19 Non-European Countries
Operation Sagar Bandhu strengthens Sri Lanka’s relief efforts against Cyclone Ditwah
India Assumes Chairship of International IDEA, CEC Gyanesh Kumar represents Country
IAF C-17 with Field Hospital Personnel Lands in Colombo: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar
India Deploys BHISHM Cube Under Aarogya Maitri Project to Aid Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka
Sports News Headlinesfor School Assembly
South Africa win toss and elect to bowl against India
India Thrash Switzerland 5–0 to Enter FIH Junior World Cup Quarterfinals
India kick off their campaign at Women’s FIH Hockey Junior World Cup with 13-0 victory over Namibia in Santiago
Archery Premier League Wins ‘Emerging Professional Sports Event of the Year’ at India Sports Awards 2025
Business News Headlinesfor School Assembly
Sensex, Nifty slip for fourth consecutive session
Land & property transactions are driving India’s economy in big way, says DoLR Secretary Manoj Joshi
Sensex, Nifty Slip After Hitting Record Highs; Broader Market Ends Mixed”
Sensex rises 126 points, Nifty up 33 points in early trade
GST reforms provide significant boost to India’s automobile sector
Meta Platforms announce addition of 5 new Indian languages for creators
Sensex and Nifty Extend Rally for Third Week, Scale New All-Time Highs
Education News Headlines for School Assembly
CBSE Updated SOPs and Guidelines at cbse.gov.in for Class 10, 12 Practical Exams 2025-26
IIM Raipur announces new Business Accelerator programme with 100% fee sponsorship, applications underway
IIT Roorkee Placements 2025: 436 students secure offers on day one; 8 international, 428 in domestic
Jammu and Kashmir designates JKBOSE as standards authority for the UT
Thought of the Day
"Your biggest asset is not what you know, but how fast you can learn what you don't."
Meaning: This thought encourages students to focus on adaptability rather than just memorization. In today's fast-changing world (where knowledge is always available online), the real skill is not having all the answers, but being quick to understand new challenges and tools. It emphasizes that students should prioritize skills like curiosity, problem-solving, and continuous learning, because the ability to adapt to new situations is the greatest advantage you can have in both school and career.
