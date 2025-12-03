School Holiday on 4 December 2025 (Thursday): Schools Closed Tomorrow in THESE States, Check Details Here

Rajasthan Patwari Result 2025
By Apeksha Agarwal
Dec 3, 2025, 18:00 IST

Schools across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala will remain closed on 4 December 2025 due to Cyclone Ditwah and continuous heavy rainfall. Chennai and nearby coastal districts are the most affected with strong IMD alerts. Several AP and Kerala districts have also declared holidays to ensure student safety. Meanwhile, Delhi, UP and Bihar schools remain open with only pollution-related precautions in place. Students are advised to follow local announcements for any last-minute changes.

School Holiday 4th December 2025: Heavy rainfall triggered by Cyclone Ditwah continues to affect the southern states, leading to widespread school closures on 4th December 2025 (Thursday). The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued strong warnings for intense showers, thunderstorms, rough sea conditions, and possible flooding in coastal districts. Because of this, multiple state administrations have declared school holidays to ensure the safety of students.

Apart from Tamil Nadu, several districts in Andhra Pradesh and Kerala have also announced holidays because of adverse weather conditions. Meanwhile, some northern and central states are functioning normally, except for AQI-affected regions where schools may opt for hybrid or indoor-only sessions. Below is the complete state-wise update for students and parents looking for school holiday announcements for 4 December 2025.

Tamil Nadu School Holiday on 4 December 2025

Tamil Nadu remains the most affected, with Cyclone Ditwah causing heavy rainfall across coastal and interior districts. Officials confirmed that all government and private schools in multiple districts will remain closed on 4 December.

Tamil Nadu Districts With Holiday on 4 December 2025

District

Status

Reason

Chennai

Schools Closed

Cyclone Ditwah, heavy rain, waterlogging

Chengalpattu

Schools Closed

Strong winds & rainfall

Kancheepuram

Schools Closed

Severe rain forecast

Tiruvallur

Schools Closed

Coastal cyclone impact

Cuddalore

Schools Closed

Flooding risk

Villupuram

Schools Closed

Heavy rain alert

Nagapattinam

Schools Closed

Rough sea conditions

Mayiladuthurai

Schools Closed

Coastal rainfall

Karaikal (Puducherry Region)

Schools Closed

Orange Alert

Authorities may further extend holidays based on rainfall intensity.

Andhra Pradesh School Holiday on 4 December 2025

Parts of Andhra Pradesh continue to receive heavy rainfall due to cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal. The state government has declared holidays in several vulnerable districts.

AP Districts With Holiday on 4 December

District

Status

Nellore

Closed

Tirupati

Closed

Chittoor

Closed

Prakasam

Closed

East Godavari (Selected Blocks)

Closed

Krishna (Low-lying Areas)

Closed

Students are advised to stay updated with district-level announcements.

Kerala School Holiday on 4 December 2025

Kerala has declared a district-specific holiday due to continuous rainfall and risk of landslides in hilly areas.

Kerala Districts With Holiday

District

Status

Thiruvananthapuram

Schools Closed

Kollam (Selected Areas)

Closed

Pathanamthitta

Closed

Idukki

Closed

Kottayam

Closed

Some coastal schools have shifted classes online temporarily.

Other States: What About School Holidays on 4 December?

Delhi NCR

Schools remain open on 4 December, though AQI conditions have prompted:

  • Indoor morning assemblies

  • Reduced outdoor activities

  • Hybrid option in a few private schools in Noida & Gurugram

Uttar Pradesh

Schools are open on 4 December.
Ayodhya, Varanasi and Lucknow have normal classes, with preparations for upcoming winter breaks.

Bihar

Schools have reopened fully after the election schedule ended. No rain-related closures are reported.

Karnataka

Schools in Bengaluru, Mysuru and Mangaluru remain open, but coastal districts are on rain watch.

Why Are Frequent School Holidays Being Issued?

Heavy rainfall linked with Cyclone Ditwah has increased risks of:

  • Waterlogging near school premises

  • Falling trees & electric poles

  • Flooding in low-lying areas

  • Dangerous commuting conditions

Therefore, state governments are prioritising student safety.

IMD Weather Expectations for 4 December

IMD predicts:

  • Extremely heavy rainfall in coastal TN

  • Strong winds up to 50–60 km/h

  • Rough sea conditions

  • Continued rainfall in Andhra Pradesh & Kerala

Students living near coastal regions are advised to follow official updates regularly.

School Holiday on 4th December 2025 brings multiple closures across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala due to the impact of Cyclone Ditwah and persistent heavy rainfall. Delhi, UP, Bihar and most northern states continue normal functioning with minor AQI precautions. Students should keep checking official school notifications as weather conditions may change quickly.

