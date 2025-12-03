School Holiday on 4 December 2025 (Thursday): Schools Closed Tomorrow in THESE States, Check Details Here

School Holiday 4th December 2025: Heavy rainfall triggered by Cyclone Ditwah continues to affect the southern states, leading to widespread school closures on 4th December 2025 (Thursday). The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued strong warnings for intense showers, thunderstorms, rough sea conditions, and possible flooding in coastal districts. Because of this, multiple state administrations have declared school holidays to ensure the safety of students. Apart from Tamil Nadu, several districts in Andhra Pradesh and Kerala have also announced holidays because of adverse weather conditions. Meanwhile, some northern and central states are functioning normally, except for AQI-affected regions where schools may opt for hybrid or indoor-only sessions. Below is the complete state-wise update for students and parents looking for school holiday announcements for 4 December 2025.

Tamil Nadu School Holiday on 4 December 2025 Tamil Nadu remains the most affected, with Cyclone Ditwah causing heavy rainfall across coastal and interior districts. Officials confirmed that all government and private schools in multiple districts will remain closed on 4 December. Tamil Nadu Districts With Holiday on 4 December 2025 District Status Reason Chennai Schools Closed Cyclone Ditwah, heavy rain, waterlogging Chengalpattu Schools Closed Strong winds & rainfall Kancheepuram Schools Closed Severe rain forecast Tiruvallur Schools Closed Coastal cyclone impact Cuddalore Schools Closed Flooding risk Villupuram Schools Closed Heavy rain alert Nagapattinam Schools Closed Rough sea conditions Mayiladuthurai Schools Closed Coastal rainfall Karaikal (Puducherry Region) Schools Closed Orange Alert

Authorities may further extend holidays based on rainfall intensity. Andhra Pradesh School Holiday on 4 December 2025 Parts of Andhra Pradesh continue to receive heavy rainfall due to cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal. The state government has declared holidays in several vulnerable districts. AP Districts With Holiday on 4 December District Status Nellore Closed Tirupati Closed Chittoor Closed Prakasam Closed East Godavari (Selected Blocks) Closed Krishna (Low-lying Areas) Closed Students are advised to stay updated with district-level announcements. Kerala School Holiday on 4 December 2025 Kerala has declared a district-specific holiday due to continuous rainfall and risk of landslides in hilly areas. Kerala Districts With Holiday District Status Thiruvananthapuram Schools Closed Kollam (Selected Areas) Closed Pathanamthitta Closed Idukki Closed Kottayam Closed

Some coastal schools have shifted classes online temporarily. Other States: What About School Holidays on 4 December? Delhi NCR Schools remain open on 4 December, though AQI conditions have prompted: Indoor morning assemblies

Reduced outdoor activities

Hybrid option in a few private schools in Noida & Gurugram Uttar Pradesh Schools are open on 4 December.

Ayodhya, Varanasi and Lucknow have normal classes, with preparations for upcoming winter breaks. Bihar Schools have reopened fully after the election schedule ended. No rain-related closures are reported. Karnataka Schools in Bengaluru, Mysuru and Mangaluru remain open, but coastal districts are on rain watch. Why Are Frequent School Holidays Being Issued? Heavy rainfall linked with Cyclone Ditwah has increased risks of: Waterlogging near school premises

Falling trees & electric poles

Flooding in low-lying areas

Dangerous commuting conditions