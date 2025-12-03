Rajasthan Patwari Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

What is the Trump Announcement of the New Federal Reserve Chair Nominee?

By Harshita Singh
Dec 3, 2025, 07:38 EDT

The selection of the next Federal Reserve chair nominee is nearing, with President Trump stating the chairman of the Federal Reserve announcement will happen in early 2026. This critical choice for the Federal Reserve System is a major focus in Federal Reserve news today, as the new leader will succeed current Chair Jerome Powell.

Add as a preferred source on Google
U.S. President Trump and the Federal Reserve System's current and nominated chairman.
U.S. President Trump and the Federal Reserve System's current and nominated chairman.

The nomination for the next chairman of the Federal Reserve has become a central point of discussion in financial markets and political circles across the United States. President Trump’s selection of a new leader for the powerful Federal Reserve System, the U.S. central bank, is set to define the nation’s monetary policy for years to come, directly impacting everything from housing costs to job growth. 

With the current chair of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell's term set to expire in May 2026, the focus on the potential Federal Reserve chair nominee has intensified. This is especially true after the President’s recent criticism of the Fed's pace in interest rate cuts, even as the market is pricing in a strong likelihood of a rate reduction at the December 2025 Federal Reserve meeting (with odds around 87% as of early December 2025). This crucial choice is arguably the most significant piece of Federal Reserve news today as observers anticipate a major shift in the central bank's direction.

Who are the Nominees for Chairman of the Federal Reserve System? 

President Trump has made it clear that he has narrowed down his choices to lead the Federal Reserve System, a decision widely viewed as a move to install a leader more aligned with his push for deeper interest rate cuts. The selection process is reportedly being managed by the Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Nominated Candidate

Current/Former Role

Reason for being the top pick

Kevin Hassett

Dir. of National Economic Council

Frontrunner; strong advocate for aggressive monetary easing.

Christopher Waller

Federal Reserve Governor

Current Governor, who has publicly supported lowering interest rates.

Michelle Bowman

Federal Reserve Governor

Current Governor; noted for dovish stance on rates and labor market concerns.

Kevin Warsh

Former Federal Reserve Governor

Former Fed official; known for being critical of the central bank's policies.

Rick Rieder

BlackRock Fixed Income Chief

High-profile financial executive; advocated for a rate cut in December 2025.

White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett is seen by many in Washington as the top contender to be the next Federal Reserve chairman, favored for his loyalty and alignment with the President’s pro-growth, low-rate agenda.

Also Read - Steve Jobs on the U.S. Dollar? Check the 2026 Innovation Coins Featuring the Cray-1 and More

Who is the Current Federal Reserve Chair of the U.S.? 

The individual currently serving as the chair of the Federal Reserve of the U.S. is Jerome H. Powell.

Jerome H Powell Current Federal Reserve Chairman of US

Current Federal Reserve Board governor Jerome Powell in Washington on Oct. 3. Courtesy: The Wall Street Journal 

  • Name: Jerome Hayden "Jay" Powell

  • Role: 16th Chair of the Federal Reserve System Board of Governors.

  • Appointment: First appointed as Chair in 2018 and reappointed in 2022.

  • Term Expiration: His current term as chairman of the Federal Reserve is scheduled to expire in May 2026.

  • Policy Stance: Powell has pushed for the Fed to be free from political pressure while guiding monetary policy in the post-pandemic era, with a focus on the two goals of keeping prices stable and creating as many jobs as possible.

Despite his term expiring, Chair Powell will remain a member of the Board of Governors until his separate term as a Governor ends in 2028. The new Federal Reserve chairman will be confirmed by the U.S. Senate and is expected to take over the leadership role immediately upon Powell's departure as Chair next year.

Also Read - US Graduate Student Loan Limits 2026: Which 11 Degrees are Eligible for New $200,000 Cap?

What did Trump say about the Nominee Announcement? 

President Trump provided a clearer, updated timeframe for the announcement of the Federal Reserve chair nominee during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on Tuesday, December 2, 2025. The President stated, "We'll be announcing somebody, probably early next year, for the new chairman of the Fed". This announcement follows months of the President publicly criticizing current Chair Jerome Powell, even calling him a "stubborn ox," for being "too slow and timid" in pursuing interest rate reductions.

Furthermore, Trump confirmed that he has already made a final choice for the next leader of the Federal Reserve System, stating that he has the decision "down to one." This declaration suggests the process is complete on his end, with the public reveal simply being a matter of timing. The new timeline pushes the official announcement into 2026, though the crucial selection of the next chairman of the Federal Reserve remains the most anticipated upcoming decision regarding the U.S. economy

Harshita Singh
Harshita Singh

Senior Content Writer

Harshita Singh specializes in US affairs and general knowledge, simplifying intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Holding a BA (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi and with over three years of experience in educational writing, she produces authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries, you can reach out to her at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Trending Tags